Coronavirus updates March 13: Air India to bring back stranded Indians from Milan on Sunday

Medical students wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus stand at the government medical college hospital. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Medical students wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus stand at the government medical college hospital. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

As India recorded its first coronavirus-related casualty Thursday with the number of confirmed cases steadily rising in and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight COVID-19 outbreak and set an example for the world.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in India now stands at 81, with one death till now, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

PM Modi suggested that SAARC leadership can discuss via video conferencing ways to keep citizens healthy. “Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it,” Modi said on Twitter.

A day after an employee of a Noida-based private firm tested positive for Coronavirus, as many as 707 employees, who came in contact with the victim, are now under observation. A day after an employee of a Noida-based private firm tested positive for Coronavirus, as many as 707 employees, who came in contact with the victim, are now under observation.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” he added.

Coronavirus effect: Visa curbs may hit up to 70% load, force foreign airlines to truncate India services

Responding to his initiative to contain the spread of coronavirus, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said, “I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modi ji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight #coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease.”

Meanwhile, in a major relief for Indians stranded in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, Air India will be taking flight to Milan (Italy) to bring them back. “The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport,” informed Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Thursday as investors pressed and held the ‘sell’ button after the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a “ Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Thursday as investors pressed and held the ‘sell’ button after the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a “ pandemic ” and the United States suspended travel from Europe. Express photo By Pradip Das

Earlier this week, the Indian government took an unprecedented step to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. It means that no foreign tourists can enter India for over a month now, affecting an already stressed economy.

Another major announcement was the World Health Organisation’s declaration of coronavirus as a pandemic. Before this, questions had been raised about why, despite the massive spread of COVID19, the WHO had continued to call it an ‘outbreak’, and not a pandemic.

Out of 81 cases in India, 64 are Indians, 16 Italians, 1 Canadian national

New Delhi: A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

In a press briefing in the national capital today, the health ministry said that out of the 81 confirmed cases in India, 64 are Indians, 16 are Italians, and one is a Canadian national. Addressing the media briefing, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, cautioned that coronavirus outbreak is not a health emergency. When asked about the Epidemic Act, Aggarwal said, “This is definitely not a health emergency, invoking the epidemic act does not mean that. It does not mean there is an epidemic in India.”

Aggarwal added that “contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued”. “So far, this has led to identification of more than 4,000 contacts who have been put under surveillance. Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalised including 17 foreign nationals,” he said.

Air India to fly to Milan to bring back stranded Indians

Air India will leave for Milan in Italy to bring back stranded Indians on Sunday at Delhi airport. Air India will leave for Milan in Italy to bring back stranded Indians on Sunday at Delhi airport.

In a major relief for Indians stranded in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, Air India will be taking flight to Milan (Italy) to bring them back. “The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport,” informed Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Dammu Ravi from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Around 220 students are in and around Milan, Italy, our priority is to bring them back. If any other students are left behind they can contact our missions, and we will see what next we can do.”

Of 37 land check posts, traffic to be allowed through the 19

Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry to continue. (representative photo) Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry to continue. (representative photo)

In the same press briefing, Home Ministry official Anil Malik said that out of the 37 land check posts, traffic to be allowed through the 19 and visa-free entry for Bhutanese and Nepalese nationals will continue. Additionally, “Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses/trains to remain suspended till 15th April. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry to continue,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd