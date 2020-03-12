Coronavirus updates March 12: Over 1,500 people under observation for coming in contact with 73 cases, says health ministry

Foreign tourists being scanned at Junagarh fort in Bikaner on Wednesday. (PTI) Foreign tourists being scanned at Junagarh fort in Bikaner on Wednesday. (PTI)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 73, announced the Ministry of Healthy Thursday. The ministry on its website said that the total number of passengers screened at airports was 10,57,506, while the total number of confirmed cases across India is now 73.

The ministry gave a state-wise breakup for the cases: Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three. Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic.

On Wednesday, in a big announcement, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Before this, questions had been raised about why, despite the massive spread of COVID19, the WHO had continued to call it an ‘outbreak’, and not a pandemic.

GoM constituted on directions of PMO to monitor, evaluate preparedness

In a media briefing today, the health ministry also said that the government of India has evacuated 900 citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru. In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine, the ministry added.

“On the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a GoM was constituted to continuously monitor the situation and evaluate preparedness and formulate measures regarding the management of coronavirus in the country. The GoM has met 6 times so far, guiding, reviewing and monitoring the situation,” said Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

Mask not always necessary, if a person maintains effective social distance

Reassuring that there’s no need to panic, the health ministry said mask is not always necessary if a person maintains effective social distance. The ministry also said that they have around 1 lakh testing kits available, additional testing kits have already been ordered and they are also in procurement. “Right now, luckily for India we do not have any community transmission. We have only a few cases that have come from outside & they have primarily affected their close family members. 52 testing facilities are located across the country. There are a total of 56 sample collection centers,” said Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Rubina Ali from the Civil Aviation Ministry said they “expect 130-150 passengers from Iran to take an Iran Air flight and land day after tomorrow”.

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic What does this mean? According to the WHO, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a pandemic as “an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.” The same body defines an epidemic as “an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area.

Steps taken by govt to contain outbreak

1. In an unprecedented move, India decided to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15, effectively closing its borders for a month. It means that no foreign tourists can enter India for over a month now, affecting an already stressed economy. Several sporting events, including the IPL and the India Open badminton tournament were also scheduled to start this month.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/ international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15th, 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure. Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

2. ‘Invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897’

The Centre also advised all states and Union territories to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which will enable them to enforce advisories as and when needed. The Act is routinely enforced across the country for dealing with outbreaks of diseases such as swine flu, dengue, and cholera.

Section 2 of the Act states: “When at any time the (state government) is satisfied that (the state) or any part thereof is visited by, or threatened with, an outbreak of any dangerous epidemic disease, the (state government), if (it) thinks that the ordinary provisions of the law for the time being in force are insufficient for the purpose, may take, or require or empower any person to take, such measures and, by public notice, prescribe such temporary regulations to be observed by, the public or by any person or class of persons as (it) shall deem necessary to prevent the outbreak of such disease or the spread thereof, and may determine in what manner and by whom any expenses incurred (including compensation if any) shall be defrayed.”

3. Travellers from selected countries to be quarantined

It also decided that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals from COVID-19 nations – China Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany — after February 15, shall be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure. The health ministry has said employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

Explained Can masks contain the coronavirus infection? Masks are effective in containing the spread of infection. Any person with a history of travel to affected areas or of contact with infected persons, and showing symptoms of the disease, should use a mask. It is also important for medical staff to use masks. For the general population, it is not essential to use masks at the current moment. In fact, masks come with their own hazards. For a person with an existing medical condition, wearing a mask may inadvertently complicate the situation. Many experts have noted that people may wear a mask incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection by touching their face more often.

4. Restrictions on land borders

Advising Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel, the ministry said: “International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities”.

Tripura also announced that it would close down Border Haats with Bangladesh as a precautionary measure. Earlier, Manipur had shut down border points with Myanmar to prevent the possible spread of the disease. In Tripura, a Bangladeshi national with high fever was sent back from the Akhaura International Check-Post (ICP) and denied entry into India.

Arunachal Pradesh also suspended the Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners to limit those entering the state. Sikkim had also announced similar curbs on the visit of foreigners.

Bloodbath on D-Street

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) witnessed their single-day fall in absolute terms after they settled over 8 per cent lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in the global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2,919.26 points (8.18 per cent), its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms, to settle at 32,778.14. During the intraday trade, the 30-share benchmark slipped as much as 3,204.30 points (8.98 per cent) to 32,493.10. From hitting a high of 42,273 on January 20, the Sensex is now down by over 23 per cent, in the bear phase.

