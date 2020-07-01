Coronavirus India Updates: Goa BJP MLA tests positive; Over 3,900 cases in Tamil Nadu

Health workers at a temporary isolation ward for COVID-19 patients attached with LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Health workers at a temporary isolation ward for COVID-19 patients attached with LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Updates: India on Wednesday reported 18,653 new cases of coronavirus and 507 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 5,85,493 with around 17,400 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.

There are 2,20,114 active cases and around 3,47,978 people have recovered from the disease. Around 59.43 per cent people have recovered so far, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Goa BJP MLA tests positive for coronavirus

A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.

The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

Arunachal Pradesh Covid-19 tally rises to 191

Arunachal Pradesh recorded four new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 191, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The four new cases were reported from West Kameng district among military personnel who have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjan and Maharashtra. They are lodged in a quarantine facility and are asymptomatic, surveillance officer Dr L Jampa said.

The state now has 128 positive cases and 62 people have recovered so far. The surveillance officer said that reports of 1,759 people are awaited.

Maharashtra records 4,878 fresh cases

Across Maharashtra 245 deaths were recorded taking the total deaths to 7,855. (File photo) Across Maharashtra 245 deaths were recorded taking the total deaths to 7,855. (File photo)

Maharashtra recorded 4,878 Covid-19 cases on Monday taking its tally to 1,74,761. Of them about 90,911 people have recovered from the infection. Mumbai recorded 893 new Covid-19 cases touching 77,658 mark. At least 93 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai. The city has so far recorded 4,556 Covid-19 deaths.

Across Maharashtra, 245 deaths were recorded taking the total deaths to 7,855. Of the 245 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and 150 deaths are from the previous period.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday released a nine-point protocol that will be followed under the new initiative ‘Save Lives Strategy’ in order to reduce Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai hospitals, BMC noted that many deaths in hospitals occur as patients remove oxygen to go to the toilet, especially between 1 am and 5 am.

Under the new protocol, it will now be mandatory for every bed to be provided with a bed-pan. It will also be mandatory for junior and senior doctors to conduct meetings twice a day for updates on patients, either through video conference or telephonic conversation.

Bihar Covid-19 death toll rises to 68

With five more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Bihar rose to 68, while the total number of cases in the state inched closer to the 10,000-mark, with 370 new cases, PTI quoted the health department as saying. The number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 9,988.

Patna district accounts for the maximum number of six casualties, and also tops the state in terms of the number of confirmed cases. As many as 713 people have tested positive for the infection.

State Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said that a high number of fresh cases withstanding, Bihar’s recovery rate of 77 per cent is significantly higher than the national average of 59 per cent. He said that 8,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the total number of samples tested till date was 2.20 lakh.

2,200 new Covid cases reported in Delhi

The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The capital reported 2,199 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases and death toll to 87,360 and 2,742, respectively. In the last 24 hours, 2,113 more people have recovered.

The city’s recovery rate has been recorded at 66.8%, with 58,348 people recovering so far. The national recovery rate is 59.06%. On June 19, Delhi’s recovery rate was 44.37 per cent, while it climbed to 55.14 per cent the next day.

Since then, the recovery rate has been on the rise even on days when the daily case tally breached the 3,000-mark. On June 23, when Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, the recovery rate was 59.02 percent. Between June 15 and 29, a total of 40,012 patients have recovered, with 7,725 patients alone recovering on June 20. During this time, Delhi added 44,015 cases to its tally of cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Medical Council has collaborated with the New Delhi authorities to train community-based health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

The DMC said in a statement that it will provide motivated and committed doctors to train community-based health care workers under the Swasthyadhoot scheme. “Training will make them aware of basic health care needs of Covid-29 patients. This collaboration will try to overcome the scarcity of health care professionals with better utilisation of limited resources,” it said.

Tamil Nadu reports over 3,900 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,942 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 90,167.

Among these, Chennai reported 2,393 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 58,327. Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 1,201. Fifty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. Till date, 55,502 males, 34,644 females and 21 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 11,70,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 30,242 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 2325 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 50,074.

Gujarat: Health Secretary visits Surat, helpline launched for info on availability of beds in Ahmedabad

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jayanti Ravi visited Surat on Tuesday when the district reported 199 new Covid-19 cases, exceeding the number of new cases reported in Ahmedabad where 197 people tested positive .

The total number of positive cases reported in Gujarat neared 32,700 with 618 new cases. Valsad saw a surge in new cases with 20 people testing positive.

Ravi will be camping in Surat till the situation does not normalise. Surat saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases since June 1 when the curbs were eased. She also conducted meetings with the Covid-19 nodal officer and municipal authorities, and took stock of the situation. This is the second tour of Jayanti Ravi in Surat.

Surat city will get two new Covid care facilities with 1000-bed capacity at the International Convention Cum Exhibition Centre of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) and community hall of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a week.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) in association with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Tuesday launched a 24-hour helpline for information on availability of beds for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in the city.

The helpline will also provide information on availability of ambulance service for Covid-19 patients along with information on home care facilities for them.

