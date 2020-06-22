Coronavirus India updates, June 22: Karnataka may report 25,000 cases by August; Arunachal’s tally rises to 139

A doctor checks the temperature of a woman during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A doctor checks the temperature of a woman during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. Of these cases, 1,74,387 are active infections, while 2,37,196 patients have been discharged. The death toll in the country stands at 13,699.

Goa on Monday registered its first death due to coronavirus infection. The victim, an 85-year-old man from Morlem, had tested positive for the infection and passed away at a hospital. Meanwhile, assuring that necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe. Team Goa is united.”

Amid the uptick of infections in the national capital, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to delineate all containment zones afresh, enumerate all households even outside containment zones, conduct a serological survey among 20,000 Delhiites, and associate every district with a big hospital.

Here are the top developments in India:

A sampling area where tests are being done, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) A sampling area where tests are being done, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug: COVID War Room chief

Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka may reach around 25,000 by August 15 if the state maintains the current compounded daily growth rate of 4 per cent, a senior government official said on Monday while stressing the need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks to contain spread of the virus.

The projections are so sensitive that if the daily growth rate is at 3 per cent then active numbers can reach 17,000 but if it is at 4 per cent then the state could see around 25,000 cases in about 50-60 days, Munish Moudgil, chief of Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, said in a statement.

A Health worker takes the Swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health center in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 19 06 2020. A Health worker takes the Swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health center in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 19 06 2020.

The state currently has 9,150 cases of which 3,391 are active cases, 5,618 discharges and 137 deaths.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to all BJP MPs of Delhi, asking them to visit rapid antigen detection testing centres in the capital. Covid-19 testing through the rapid antigen methodology had commenced at 169 centres in and around Delhi’s containment zones on Thursday.

“In order to augment the effort of the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Government of India, after having a series of discussions under the chairmanship of Amit Shah ji with officers of GNCTD, ICMR, Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken a decision to set up 169 rapid antigen detection testing centres across all districts of Delhi,” the letter said.

“Further, to inform that the Union Minister has desired that you, being the representative from your Lok Sabha constituency, it would be in the fitness of things that you visit all testing centres falling within your constituency, in co-ordination with the district administration,” the letter read.

People with COVID-19 symptoms wait outside a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) People with COVID-19 symptoms wait outside a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

The UP government on Sunday said that it will soon start rapid antigen testing in the worst Covid-affected districts of the state . Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said while the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing capacity in the state is being continuously increased, they are going to start rapid antigen testing.

“On Saturday, we tested 16,125 samples and in total, more than 5.60 lakh samples have been tested. We are continuously increasing the testing capacity. Other than the RT-PCR tests, we will also start antigen tests, which have been approved by the ICMR, in some selected districts. We are going to start with the National Capital Region (NCR) districts where a huge number of cases is being reported, and in districts like Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur,” said Prasad.

Deserted view of Khan Market due to COVID-19 Deserted view of Khan Market due to COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Ganga Ram Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Monday put on hold the investigation and all related proceedings against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in connection with an FIR lodged against it for alleged violation of COVID-19 regulation norms.

Justice C Hari Shankar passed the interim order on the hospital’s application seeking stay on proceedings in relation to the June 5 FIR lodged at the Rajinder Nagar police station under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and the proceedings initiated thereafter.

A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

According to the FIR, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi Health Department who has alleged that the hospital was not using the RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. It said that as per the guidelines, it is “mandatory” for labs to collect samples through the RT-PCR app.

Pune sex workers seek to resume work with caution, SOPs

With the lockdown being eased, some sex workers in Pune’s red light area want to get back to business by taking all precautions and following the standard operating procedures to stay protected against COVID-19.

The livelihood of nearly 3,000 sex workers in the Budhwar Peth area here in Maharashtra has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, following which several of them moved back to their hometowns, according to an NGO working for their welfare.

Cremation at Nigam Bodh ghat in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Cremation at Nigam Bodh ghat in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Now, with the lockdown being relaxed, some of them are gearing up to resume work and are even ready to explore options of services like “phone sex”, Tejasvi Sevekari, executive director of city-based NGO Saheli Sangh, told PTI. She said the NGO, which is a collective of sex workers, has chalked out some standard operating procedures (SOPs) for them and is training them on how to take extra precautions while soliciting customers.

Arunachal Pradesh’s tally rises to 139

Four more persons were found to be positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the Northeastern state to 139, officials said on Monday. There are 118 active cases in the state at present, they said. Total 21 people have recovered from the disease so far, they added.

Most of the active cases are in Changlang district where 68 people are undergoing treatment, followed by Capital Complex (20), West Kameng (12), East Siang (five), Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley (three each), Namsai and Tirap (two each), West Siang, Tawang and Lower Siang (one each). The state has not reported any death due to COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd