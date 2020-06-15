Coronavirus India updates, June 15: Delhi reports over 10K cases in 6 days; Gujarat CM says no plan to impose lockdown

An image of Bharat Mata (Mother India), the national personification of India as a mother goddess is seen on a chair during a health check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (REUTERS) An image of Bharat Mata (Mother India), the national personification of India as a mother goddess is seen on a chair during a health check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: With over 11,500 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Covid-19 infections in India on Monday rose to 3.32 lakh, with the death toll approaching the 10,000 mark. As per the latest Health Ministry, the toll stood at 9520, with the recoveries more than the active cases. While nearly 1.7 lakh people have recovered, there are over 1.5 lakh active infections in the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has over 1 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met leaders from all political parties in Delhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital a day after he held talks with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Here are the top developments in India today:

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government does not plan to impose lockdown again in the state. Dismissing speculations on social media platforms about the lockdown, the chief minister urged people not to get carried away by such “unfounded rumours”.

“Following the unlock from June 1, daily life is gradually becoming normal. Business and trade-related activities have also picked up in the state. In such a scenario, the state government does not have any plans to impose the lockdown again,” Rupani said in a statement.

12 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 1,985

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has gone up to 1,985 as 12 more people have tested positive for the disease, the district administration said on Monday. All the new patients are from Malegaon town, it said.

Their reports came out positive late Sunday night, the district administration said in a release. Out of the total coronavirus cases so far, 887 have been reported from Malegaon, 673 from Nashik city and 353 from other parts of the district. Besides, 72 patients from outside the district are also undergoing treatment in hospitals here, it said.

Delhi sees over 10,000 coronavirus cases in 6 days

The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 new cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000 mark, according to an analysis. It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000 in Delhi, while it took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000.

According to the analysis of the Delhi government data, the number of cases crossed the 30,000 mark on June 9 and it crossed the 40,000 mark on June 14. Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 1,327.

Railways resumes suburban train services for essential staff

The Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying people engaged in essential services. The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run “selective suburban services” over main line and harbour line only for essential staff as defined by the state government, a senior official said.

“It has been decided to run selected suburban services over mainline and harbour lines w.e.f.15th June, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, ONLY for movement,” the CR and WR tweeted. “ESSENTIAL STAFF AS IDENTIFIED by the STATE GOVERNMENT who are traveling by selected suburban trains are requested to travel with VALID TICKETS to avoid inconvenience,” they tweeted.

Since the third week of May, the growth of novel coronavirus infections in Gujarat has been crawling at less than 3 per cent — on Saturday, it was 2.35 per cent, the slowest in the country, along with Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, the growth rate of the infection is now 2.66 per cent, and in Madhya Pradesh, just 2.06 per cent. In Gujarat, the number of daily new cases fell outside the range on only five days in May. In June, daily case numbers in the state have found a new bracket — between 400 and 500 — and only on four days this month has the number of cases fallen outside this range.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of daily new cases has remained within the 150-250 range on all but five days since May 10. And Madhya Pradesh has reported between five and 10 deaths on 20 out of the 30 days since May 13.

