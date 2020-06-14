Coronavirus India Updates, June 14: Religious places to open in Bhopal; West Bengal toll rises to 463

Medics take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab test at a government Rajiv Gandhi Super hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Medics take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab test at a government Rajiv Gandhi Super hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: With nearly 12,000 new cases, COVID infections in India on Sunday rose to over 3.2 lakh. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone has over 1 lakh cases. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus after the United States, Brazil, and Russia.

Meanwhile, the centre on Saturday released guidelines for doctors to use investigational antiviral medication remdesivir in treating India’s Covid-19 patients, but there is still little clarity on how patients can access the drug. Health activists and industry sources allege “not a single” vial of the drug has been brought into India since its approval for emergency use by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 1.

Amid the uptick of infections in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review Delhi’s response to coronavirus. The meeting comes two days after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over the “horrendous, horrific and pathetic” situation in the city. Delhi has nearly 39,000 cases.

101-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Indore

A 101-year-old man, who was among the oldest COVID-19 patients in the country, died at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, the hospital authorities said. The victim, who was suffering from breathing difficulty, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, the hospital’s chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi said.

“His condition was serious, so we put him on oxygen support. We tried hard but could not save him. He died on Saturday,” Dr Dosi said. Apart from pneumonia, which a complication caused by coronavirus, he was also suffering from renal and heart ailments, he said.

Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM

Amid rising concern over the rapid growth of the novel coronavirus cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to discuss the situation in Delhi. The meeting comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases and the death toll rose to over 1,200.

Apart from Shah, Baijal and Kejriwal, those who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, members of the State Disaster Management Authority and senior officers from the Home and Health ministries.

India leads initiative at UN to counter misinformation on COVID-19

India, along with 12 other countries, has led an initiative aimed at spreading fact-based content to counter misinformation on the coronavirus, with over 130 nations endorsing the global call to fight the “infodemic” relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the initiative by Australia, Chile, France, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mexico, Norway, Senegal and South Africa, a total of 132 member states endorsed a cross-regional statement on “infodemic” or manipulated information.

Religious places allowed to reopen in Bhopal from Monday

The Bhopal administration has allowed religious places outside COVID-19 containment zones in the district to reopen from Monday after a gap of about two- and-a-half months. In an order issued on Saturday, the district administration said authorities at the religious places need to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed, and put in place all safety measures.

Devotees will not be allowed to touch the idols or religious books and there would be no distribution of ‘prasad’ (religious offering of food), the order said. People will need to perform ‘Wudu’ (ablution before prayers) at their homes before visiting mosques, it said. Religious singing, choirs, recital of Gurbani and any kind of gathering or religious function would not be allowed, it said.

Delhi nursing homes having 10 to 49 beds declared as COVID facilities

Small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds have been declared as “COVID nursing homes” by the Delhi government to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order issued on Saturday said.

“In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes (10 bedded to 49 bedded) and also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 beds or more up to 49 beds are declared as COVID nursing homes,” it said.

12 die in West Bengal, death toll rises to 463

Twelve people in West Bengal succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 463, a bulletin of the state health department said. All of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

Five people from North 24 Parganas, four from Kolkata, two persons from South 24 Parganas and one from Howrah died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Since Friday, a total of 454 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from different districts of the state, pushing the total number of confirmed cases here to 10,698, it stated.

On June 2, the Meghalaya Health department issued a new health protocol saying that the state would “by default” consider that everybody is an asymptomatic carrier of the novel coronavirus. The order reasoned that this was the best way to prevent the threat of community transmission with thousands of migrants returning to the state from different zones.

“The state should take a proactive approach of preparing itself by acting as though community transmission is already happening” stated the order. Behind this announcement is a four-pronged plan that suggests not just testing everyone who enters the state and thereafter isolating them, but a psychological model which stresses on behavioural change and training modules.

“The pandemic has resulted in two kinds of fear: fear for the loss of life and fear for the loss of livelihood,” said Meghalaya Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar, “That is why we wanted to build a system through which you can protect yourself and carry out your livelihood at the same time — because let’s face it, you simply have to live with Covid.”

