Coronavirus India updates, July 6: Cases inch closer to 7-lakh mark; death toll nears 20,000

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Updates: India recorded a single-day jump of 24,248 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total tally to 6,97,413 on Monday. With 425 new fatalities, death toll stood at 19,693. India overtook Russia on Sunday evening to become the country with the third-largest caseload of novel coronavirus infection in the world. With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of recoveries stand at 4,24,432 in the country, while one patient has migrated. There are 2,53,287 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to government data. “Thus, 60.85 per cent of the patients have recovered so far,” the ministry said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 99,69,662 samples were tested for the disease in the country till July 5, with 1,80,596 just on Sunday.

Here are the top developments in India:

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported three COVID-19 deaths and 99 fresh cases on Monday, according to an official report. While two deaths were reported from Ajmer, one death was of a patient from outside the state, taking the death toll to 459. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 20,263.

Of the total 99 fresh cases, a maximum of 27 cases were reported from Bharatpur. Other cases were reported from Jaipur (24), Alwar (12), Kota (9), Jhunjhunu (8), Dausa (5), Udaipur (4), Rajsamand (3), Swai Madhopur (3) and one case each in Pali, Nagaur, Bhilwara, and Ajmer.

10 new cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 269

Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 269, a senior Health department official said on Monday. Of the 10, three are from the Capital Complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, while two each are from Namsai, Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts and one from Upper Subansiri, the official said.

All fresh cases were reported from isolation centres, where people are being placed under quarantine following their return from other states, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) L Jampa said. “All are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers,” he said.

Karnataka govt sets up helpline for complaints on hospitals denying treatment

The Karnataka government has set up a toll-free round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints about hospitals refusing to accept suspected coronavirus cases. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of action if they denied admission to coronavirus patients or declined to carry out swab tests.

“If denied admission, the patient can call 1912. It is a 24×7 helpline number. Whoever calls the number will get immediate relief,” Sudhakar told reporters.

Goa govt to widen scope of testing as cases rise

The Goa government plans to expand the scope of COVID-19 testing in the state by designating special teams at the primary health centres and community health centres to collect samples of suspected coronavirus patients, health minister Vishwajit Rane has said. Currently, samples for COVID-19 testing are collected only at the district hospitals in Margao (South Goa) and Mapusa (North Goa), and the sub-district hospital in Ponda (North Goa).

Goa reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 1,761. There have been seven deaths so far due to the disease in the coastal state.

Thane COVID-19 tally rises to 42,420, death toll reaches 1,268

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 42,420 after 1,878 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Monday. Thane city accounts for over 25 per cent of the total cases in the district, as per an analysis of the data.

On Sunday, 1,878 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases to 42,420, the district administration said in a medical bulletin. Out of the fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivali reported the maximum 482 cases, followed by Thane city-373, Mira Bhayandar-303, Ulhasnagar-251 and Navi Mumbai-191. The remaining cases were reported from other civic limits in the district.

