Coronavirus India updates, July 5: 24,850 new cases, 618 deaths; highest ever in last 24 hours

Guwahati: A suspected COVID-19 woman being taken to a hospital during the lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Guwahati, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Updates, 04 July: India reported 24,850 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 6,73,165. A total of 613 people succumbed to the disease in one day, the highest so far. The death toll now stands at 19,268. At least 4,09,082 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection. This is the third consecutive day that COVID infections in the country have increased by more than 20,000 in the country.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.

Here are the top developments in India:

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Saturday apologises to the family members of 65-year-old COVID19 patient who died on the road waiting for an ambulance in Hanumanthanagar, South Bengaluru.

Delhi LG inaugurates world’s ‘largest’ COVID care centre

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, the “largest” of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here on Sunday. The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide — roughly the size of 20 football fields — and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world.

People drive past a mural honouring the warriors of COVID-19, during unlock-2, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection

A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said. Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients.

People wait to give swab samples for the Covid test outside Hyderabad's Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI)

He succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, the official said. D’Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus. With the councillor’s death, the overall toll in the coastal state has reached seven.

4 Assam Rifles personnel, 10 NDRF staffers among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty-two more people, including four Assam Rifles personnel and ten NDRF staffers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 186, an official said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Aizawl district and four each from Siaha and Lawngtlai, he said. This is the second-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the state after the first coronavirus patient was found in Mizoram on March 24, he said. The state had reported the biggest single-day spike of 51 coronavirus cases on June 10.

Health worker gets ready with PPE kit before beginning duty at a Covid center attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The 10 National Disaster Response Force personnel were stationed at Lungverh, about 17-km from here, while four Assam Rifles men were posted at Zokhawsang in Aizwal. With these new patients, the state now has 56 active cases and 130 people have recovered from the disease.

Thane Municipal Corporation orders audit of COVID-19 treatment charges of hospitals

In a bid to check overcharging by private hospitals, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has ordered an audit of charges levied by hospitals treating COVID-19 patients here, a civic official said on Sunday. Four teams of auditors have been formed to audit bills of 15 hospitals here in Maharashtra, the official said.

Mumbai: Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct health check-ups of residents of Poddar Wadi Slum for the detection of COVID-19 cases, at Vile Parle East in Mumbai, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The order was issued by TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Saturday after complaints that some hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts from patients, he said. If any hospital is found to be charging more than the permitted charges, then the TMC will issue a show-cause notice to the medical facility and order refund of the excess amount, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar said.

