Coronavirus India Updates, July 29: Delhi delinks hotels from hospitals; weekend lockdown in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Coronavirus India Updates: India crossed a grim milestone on Wednesday, recording over 15 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the country’s caseload had increased to 15,31,669, including 50,9447 active cases, 9,88,029 cases of recoveries and 34,193 deaths.

India’s journey from 10 to 15 lakh cases took just 12 days, prior to which it took 20 days to go from five to 10 lakh. The country touched five lakh cases 39 days after it crossed the one lakh mark. (Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates)

Here are the top stories of the day:

Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who tested negative for Covid-19 on July 22, is now waiting for her doctor’s nod to donate plasma. In an interview with IndianExpress.com, the MP from Karnataka’s Mandya Lok Sabha constituency said, “We have to wait for a period of 28 days after recovery and then take an antigen test to determine the level of immunity antibodies. If things fall in place, then I’ll definitely do so.”

“I had been touring my constituency extensively and I thought it was unfair on my part to keep this a secret. Even though some advised not to go open about this, I was firm that I should tell people that I had tested positive,” she said.

As a precautionary measure, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Wednesday went into self-isolation for seven days after at least three more people in Raj Bhavan tested postive for Covid-19. A total of 39 people were tested for the disease on Tuesday. On July 23, 84 personnel working at the Raj Bhavan tested positive.

According to a communique issued by the Governor’s office, Purohit was Tuesday found to be “fit and healthy”. However, he was advised by doctors to remain isolated for a week.

In other news, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a meeting with district collectors and health experts via video conference later in the day to discuss the extension of the ongoing lockdown, which is expected to end on July 31. (Follow Tamil Nadu, Chennai live news updates)

A 56-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Imphal on Wednesday, becoming the first person to succumb to the disease in the state. The patient, a resident of Khongjom Sapam village in Thoubal district, was undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the city. He had a kidney problem and hypertension.

Manipur has 2,317 cases, of which 705 are active and 1,612 people have recovered.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker, July 29 | Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna, enters late stage clinical trials

Situation improving, Delhi begins delinking hotels from hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said hotels which had beds lying vacant were “being released”, and would not longer have to cater to Covid-19 patients. This decision was taken as the situation was improving in the national capital. At least 40 hotels had been taken over by the government while ramping up infrastructure to tackle the pandemic.

“Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of Covid beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Weekend lockdowns to begin in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With cases rising, the administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Wednesday decided to impose a complete lockdown on the weekends beginning August 1. Chief Secretary Chetan B Sanghi reportedly said restrictions would remain in place every Saturday and Sunday till the situation in the Union Territory improves. At least 363 people have contracted the disease; one person has died.

As part of the lockdown commercial establishments and transportion services will be barred. Only essential services will be allowed to operate.

Madhya Pradesh minister, his wife test positive for Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife Sunita have tested positive for the coronavirus. Silawat took to Twitter to disclose the news. The couple are undergoing home quarantine. The people he was in close contact with have also been alerted.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for the disease. State Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria has also contracted the disease.

