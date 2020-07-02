Coronavirus India updates, July 2: Cases cross 6-lakh mark; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu worst-affected

Workers sanitize the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Haryana, a day ahead of the reopening of malls in the NCR region on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Workers sanitize the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Haryana, a day ahead of the reopening of malls in the NCR region on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Updates: The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country zoomed past six lakh on Thursday, with the exact number at 6,04,641. With 2,26,947 active cases and a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, the 6 lakh-mark comes just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark. The death toll stood at 17,834, with at least 3,59,859 people being cured/discharged. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus situation in Maharashtra

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa, news agency PTI reported. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, the ICMR and the Health Ministry on Wednesday in a letter to state governments and Union Territories stated that some states have been utilising testing laboratories, especially private labs, at a “sub-optimal” level and it is “strongly recommended” that laboratories should be free to test “any individual in accordance to ICMR guidelines”. The letter noted that states have made prescription from a government doctor mandatory to allow for a Covid-19 test, and observes that this may pose impediments and lead to delays. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus situation in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh

Pfizer, BioNTech experimental vaccine shows promise in early trial: Study

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and European biotechnology company BioNTech SE have conducted an experimental trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate and found it to be safe and capable of generating antibodies in patients. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, describes the preliminary clinical data for the candidate vaccine — nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA), BNT162b1. Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus situation in Karnataka

It said the amount of antibodies produced in participants after they received two shots of the vaccine candidate was greater than that reported in patients receiving convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

Researchers, including those from New York University in the US, who were involved in the study, said the candidate vaccine enables human cells to produce an optimised version of the receptor binding domain (RBD) antigen — a part of the spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2 which it uses to gain entry into human cells.

Two more deaths in JK takes total fatalities to 107

Two more COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir died at a hospital on Thursday, taking to 107 the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the union territory, officials said.

They said a 55-year-old man from Yaripora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district died around midnight. He was admitted to the hospital on June 22 with “hypertension with T2 DM with multifocal encephalopathy,” they said.

A 65-year-old man from Sopore area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir passed away at around 3 am, the officials said. They said he was also admitted to the hospital on June 22 and was suffering from hypertension and community-acquired pneumonia. The cause of the death was sudden cardiopulmonary arrest, the officials added.

251 fresh cases in Odisha

Odisha recorded 251 fresh COVID-19 cases, including that of 43 frontline health workers and an NDRF personnel, taking the state’s tally to 7,316, a health department official said on Wednesday. One COVID-19 patient died in Ganjam district, but the state government attributed the death to terminal lung cancer.

“A 52-year-old male COVID-19 patient of Ganjam district passed away due to terminal cancer of the lungs with brain metastasis,” the department said in a statement. In seven cases earlier, deaths were attributed to “non-COVID reasons”, the official said. The state has so far confirmed 25 deaths due to coronavirus.

2,442 fresh COVID cases take tally to over 89K in Delhi

Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, the authorities said. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday.

Assam reports 548 coronavirus cases

Assam reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 8,955, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. So far, 12 people have died from the infection in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 378 cases were reported from Guwahati City alone, which is under a complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 following a surge in the number of cases. This is so far the second highest daily increase in infections. On Tuesday, the state had reported 613 cases, the highest in a day so far.

“In the past 24 hours, 378 cases were reported from Guwahati City. We request all to follow lockdown rules sincerely”, the minister tweeted. Meanwhile, 184 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 5,831. The state has 3,109 active cases as of now.

