Coronavirus India updates, July 17: 6 high-caseload states record highest single-day spike; Odisha crosses 16,000 mark

COVID care center at CWG Village maintained by an NGO and Delhi Government, New Delhi, on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) COVID care center at CWG Village maintained by an NGO and Delhi Government, New Delhi, on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 34,956 new cases registered since yesterday, India’s COVID-19 caseload has surged past the 10 lakh mark and now stands at 10,03,832, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Nearly 700 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to over 25,600.

India has become the third country in the world, after the US and Brazil, to cross the 10 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases. The country reached this grim milestone merely three days after it crossed the 9 lakh mark. Currently, India has 3,42,473 active cases. Over 6.35 lakh coronavirus patients have been cured/discharged/migrated since Thursday.

Compared to the world average, India’s mortality rate is much lower. While globally the mortality rate of the disease is about 4.3 per cent, in India it has dropped to 2.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the US, which has seen the maximum number of deaths, more than 1.35 lakh, has a mortality rate of about 3.98. With over 74,000 deaths, Brazil has a mortality rate of 3.84 per cent.

As many as 3,33,228 samples were tested on Thursday, as per data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Over 1.3 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country, since the onset of the ongoing pandemic.

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a resident with an electronic thermometer during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas) A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a resident with an electronic thermometer during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

Here are the top Covid-19 developments from across the country:

Six high-caseload states record highest single-day spike

As many as six out of the top ten states with the highest Covid-19 caseloads in the country, simultaneously recorded their highest single-day numbers on Thursday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal detected a record number of cases yesterday.

India’s cases since July 1. India’s cases since July 1.

Karnataka, the fastest growing state in the country right now, reported 4,169 new cases, bringing its total tally to 51,422. Uttar Pradesh had more than 2,000 cases for the first time, while Andhra Pradesh touched a new high of 2,500 infections. In Tamil Nadu, 4,549 new cases were registered.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday was also the highest ever, 687. However, the rising death toll was in keeping with an increasing trend in death numbers for the last few days.

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16,000; 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts from tonight

Amidst a growing number of Covid-19 cases, a complete lockdown will be enforced in four districts of Odisha from 9 pm tonight until midnight of July 31. The lockdown restrictions are being imposed in Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack, Jajpur as well as the entire Rourkela Municipal Corporation area of Sundergarh district, ANI reported.

Commuters exit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Commuters exit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 6, 2020.

On Friday, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 16,000 mark as 718 more people tested positive, PTI reported. The death toll mounted to 83 with four more fatalities, according to data from the state’s health department.

“From the ongoing surveys which is going on, it is learnt that nearly two-third of the active cases and new cases load which accounts for nearly 66 percent of the cases have been reported from Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur and Khurda. Hence, we have decided to impose 14-day lockdown till July 31,” the state’s Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said on Thursday.

91 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Puducherry

Puducherry has recorded 91 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the union territory’s health department told ANI. Its total tally of cases now stands at 1,832, including 1,014 recoveries and 25 deaths.

A man pulls a handcart as another rides a motorcycle carrying goods near a wholesale vegetable market which was closed after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) A man pulls a handcart as another rides a motorcycle carrying goods near a wholesale vegetable market which was closed after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The union territory currently has a total of 793 active cases, according to data released by the Government of Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Centre tells Bihar, West Bengal, Assam to implement 3-pronged strategy during lockdown

The Centre has told the three Eastern states — Bihar, West Bengal and Assam — that while it is not “questioning their decision” to reimpose part or full lockdowns, this period “must be utilised gainfully” by implementing a three-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the infection, The Indian Express has learnt.

During a video conference, the centre asked the states to implement the strategy, which involves: one, redefining of containment zones, provisioning of buffer zones, and adding new containment zones; two, strictly monitoring patients in home isolation through teleconsultation or physical surveillance; and three, augmenting bed capacity in hospitals.

Relatives along with health workers and volunteers from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) wearing personal protective equipment offer prayers before carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo) Relatives along with health workers and volunteers from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) wearing personal protective equipment offer prayers before carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Following a surge of new Covid-19 cases, Bihar imposed a complete lockdown yesterday until the end of the month. On Tuesday, West Bengal extended the lockdown in containment zones till July 19. Meanwhile, in Assam’s Kamrup (metro) district, in which Guwahati is located, a lockdown that has been in place since June 28 will continue until July 19.

IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, domestic airline IndiGo has launched ‘double seat booking’, which will allow customers to book two seats for a single passenger, to ensure safety through social distancing.

“The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25% of the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020,” the airline said in a statement. Passengers will only be able to avail of this offer on IndiGo’s official website, as per the statement.

A doctor walks in a lane during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A doctor walks in a lane during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

“Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety,” IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

At top Bengaluru hospital, 97% corona patients on ventilator died

The 100-year-old Victoria Hospital attached to the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) — the leading government hospital in the city for treatment of Covid-19 — has seen a 97% death rate among patients put on ventilators.

Since April, the hospital has seen 91 deaths — out of which, 89 patients had been put on ventilators for advanced respiratory support.

“A death rate of almost 97% for patients on advanced respiratory support suggests something is going wrong in intensive care. Even in Italy at the peak of the Covid-19 incidence, the death rate of people on mechanical ventilation was around 65%,” a senior professor at St John’s Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru said.

At 50, Victoria Hospital has the most ventilators of any government facility in Bengaluru.

