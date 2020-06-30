Coronavirus India Updates: Three-day curfew in Morena, cases on the rise in Bengaluru

Health workers arrive for a door to door check up in a slum in Vashi Naka area in the eastern part of Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Health workers arrive for a door to door check up in a slum in Vashi Naka area in the eastern part of Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Updates: India reported 18,522 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 5,66,840, including 2,15,125 active cases and 3,34,822 recoveries. As many as 418 deaths were reported on Monday. The total death toll now stands at 16,893.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 cases cross 13,000

The total count of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 13,420 on Monday. With seven new deaths, the death toll climbed to 564. The number of active cases is 2,607.

A three-day curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena with immediate effect on Monday evening as the town witnessed a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision to impose curfew within the Morena municipal corporation limits came in the wake of 57 new cases on Monday, taking to the total case count to 406, with as many as 192 cases being reported in the last six days.

Morena SP Anurag Sujania told The Indian Express that the curfew has been imposed in municipal limits to contain the spread of the infection as most cases have been reported from those areas. He said the entire population within the municipal limits will be screened. The municipal area is densely populated and shops are located in close vicinity.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till July 31

Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country, has extended the lockdown till July 31. According to the latest guidelines issued on Monday, shopping, outdoor exercise and movement for all other non-essential activities have to be limited to neighbourhood areas. No such curbs were announced when such activities were first permitted from June 5 as part of the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

Non-essential markets, market areas and shops can stay open only until 5 pm in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other hotspots. Malls and market complexes will remain shut. Since June 5, when the first phase of the Unlock began, a spike of 92,090 infections has been reported across the state, with Mumbai’s satellite cities and a few other tier-2 cities accounting for bulk of the increased case load. Follow Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates

Maharashtra recorded 5,257 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,69,883.

Meanwhile, a 139 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases since lockdown rules were eased in the state has led to the authorities planning to impose several restrictions on Thane city for a 10-day period from July 2. The nature of the restrictions, which would be effective in areas that come under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), will be clarified by civic body on Tuesday.

On June 3, when lockdown rules were eased in the state, TMC had reported 4,019 cases and 84 deaths. Since then, the number of patients has increased by 139 per cent to 9,644 while fatalities have increased by 275 per cent to 315.

The Thane city police tweeted on Monday, “A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon.”

Positivity rate in Delhi dips, more people leaving Covid hospitals than being admitted

As the number of daily coronavirus tests conducted in the capital increases — from 6,070 on June 1 to 16,157 on Monday June 29 — the positivity rate has dipped.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, the city’s average weekly positivity rate has gone from its highest point of 31% in the second week of June to 18% in the previous week, June 22 to 28. The city has managed to ramp up testing over the past two weeks, especially after antigen testing kits, which give results within half an hour, were made available, particularly for containment zones.

A total of 2,084 new cases and 57 deaths were reported Monday. Delhi’s total caseload is 85,161, of which 56,235 people have recovered and 26,246 are active cases. So far, 2,680 people have died — the city’s Covid mortality rate is 3.1%.

According to Delhi government data, the daily average new bed occupancy was 238 in the first week of June. While for the week ending June 28, an average of 27 more people were discharged per day as compared to those who were admitted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that his government will start a plasma bank within the next two days at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Describing the decision as “a first-of-its-kind initiative”, Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma at the Institute. So far, 56,235 patients have been listed in Delhi under the “recovered/discharged/migrated” category.

Extensive testing in CM’s constituency in Goa to contain virus spread

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said extensive testing is being undertaken in his Sankhalim assembly constituency, which has reported 24 Covid-19 cases so far, PTI reported. “”Extensive testing has begun in Sankhalim to contain the spread of the virus,” the chief minister said.

Sawant also told reporters that a former Sankhalim MLA was undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital and his health was stable.

The Margao assembly constituency has also reported a number of coronavirus cases and Moti Dongor, a slum in the constituency was declared a containment zone on Monday by the South Goa district administration.

Goa has reported a total of 1,251 cases of coronavirus so far and three deaths.

Day of record recovery offsets daily cases surge in Uttar Pradesh

Even as Monday recorded a high of 695 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s count to 22,841, a record number of recoveries in the last 24 hours offset the surge and brought down the active number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 6,650 from Sunday’s 6,679.

A total of 698 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,506 with a recovery rate of close to 68 per cent. Follow Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates

While Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) contributed 53 new cases, at least 211 people recovered in the district. Among those who tested positive in Noida is a deputy collector. The district administration said that Deputy Collector (Jewar) Gunja Singh will remain in isolation for treatment and her office has been sanitised and staffers were being tested. Neighbouring Ghaziabad reported the highest number of cases (70) with 39 recoveries and one death.

Bengaluru continues to witness spike in cases

Bengaluru continued to report a spike in Covid- 19 cases as 738 people tested positive on Monday, taking the total tally to 4,052.

Karnataka reported 1,105 new cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 14,295, with around 6,382 active cases. 19 more deaths were reported on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 230. According to the health department, the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Karnataka is 268.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday held meetings with private hospitals to increase the number of beds in the hospitals to treat the Covid- 19 patients.

