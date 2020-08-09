Coronavirus India Updates, August 9: Kejriwal says Delhi’s COVID situation under control; Assam reports over 2,000 fresh cases

Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 64,399 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload of the novel coronavirus infection in India has touched 21,53,011. Of these, 6,28,747 are active cases, while 14,80,885 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 861 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 43,379. For eleven straight days now, Covid-19 cases have risen by over 50,000.

As many as 7,19,364 samples were tested on Saturday, the highest in a day. A total of 2,41,06,535 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. “India is performing around 500 tests for detection of COVID-19 per minute and the per-day testing capacity has increased over five lakhs,” scientist and ICMR media coordinator Lokesh Sharma said.

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP) People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past books displayed for sale on a street in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP)

Delhi’s COVID situation under control: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving. Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it. On the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the chief minister said, “The situation is under control, all parameters good, recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio reducing and deaths have reduced.”

At least nine people were killed in a major fire caused by a short circuit at a hotel which was being used as a coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday. A private hospital had leased Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada to keep infected Covid patients. At least seven patients panicked and jumped from the terrace as the flames spread to the upper floors. Two others died of asphyxiation as thick fumes enveloped the hotel.

Expressing shock over the incident, Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ordered an in-depth probe into the mishap. He also directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident.

A health worker performs a test after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in A health worker performs a test after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati , India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Minister who endorsed COVID papad tests positive

Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said that he has tested positive for coronavirus in a second screening, after testing negative the first time even as he showed initial symptoms. “I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS as per medical advise. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please take care of their health”, the minister tweeted in Hindi.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries had last month endorsed a papad brand, saying it had ingredients which will boost a person’s immunity and help defeat coronavirus. His video caused a storm on social media, with people criticising the unscientific claims.

In the video, Meghwal spoke about a brand called ‘Bhabhi ji papad’ and said that it helps “develop antibodies” to fight against the virus. He also seen wishing the brand’s owner Sunil Bhansali on the launch of the product, saying he hopes the venture will be “successful” under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by the central government.

The packaging line for a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in trials at Serum Institue in Pune, India, July 10, 2020. (Atul Loke/The New York Times) The packaging line for a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in trials at Serum Institue in Pune, India, July 10, 2020. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

68 fresh cases take Arunachal’s tally to 2,117

At least 68 more people, including 36 security personnel and a healthcare professional, have tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state’s total count to 2,117, a Health Department official said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 20 from East Kameng district, 12 from West Siang, five each from Tirap and Lower Siang, four each from West Kameng and Namsai, three each from East Siang and Tawang, two from Papumpare and one from Changlang, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Assam records 2,218 fresh cases

Assam reported 2,218 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 57,714, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 140 in the state, he said. Of the eight fatalities, two each were reported from Nalbari and Tinsukia and one each from Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Nagaon and Dibrugarh, the minister said.

Medical interns, along with civic workers, team up for a door to door screening in parts of Greater Mumbai on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Medical interns, along with civic workers, team up for a door to door screening in parts of Greater Mumbai on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

“2,218 COVID-19 cases detected out of 54,845 tests in last 24 hrs. We have managed to maintain low positivity rate 4.04 per cent,” Sarma tweeted. “1,782 patients have been discharged today. A good number indeed. My best wishes with all recovered patients and their families,” he added.

Andaman-Nicobar reports 2 more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 20 after two persons succumbed to the disease, officials said on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory mounted to 1,351 as 129 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours in the archipelago, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus entered Nicobar district, comprising 22 islands including 12 uninhabited ones, as seven government employees were infected with it, they said.

