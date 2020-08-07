Coronavirus India Updates, August 7: Highest one-day spike of over 60,000 cases; ex-Himachal CM in home quarantine

Corona screening in progress at a residential building in Mumbai on Monday, August 3, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Corona screening in progress at a residential building in Mumbai on Monday, August 3, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Updates: After crossing 19 lakhs just two days ago, the Covid-19 tally in India zoomed past the two million-mark to stand at 2,027,074 on Friday. Over 60,000 fresh cases were reported for the first time today, news agency PTI reported.

It took 110 days for the cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter, it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh, it added.

While the number of fatalities were recorded at 41,585, the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A cumulative 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested for the infection till Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. Globally, India is the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

A look at the top developments today:

Rahul attacks Modi govt over Covid tally crossing 20-lakh mark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the latest Covid tally, saying that the Narendra Modi government is “missing”.

“The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, which was in a rhyme.

Bombay HC quashes orders putting curbs on elderly film, TV artistes

The Bombay High Court today put aside two resolutions issued by the Maharashtra government that barred film and TV artistes and crew members above 65 years of age, from going to work to studios or outdoor sets.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla set aside the GRs (government resolutions) issued on May 30 and June 23 by the state government. The bench, however, said that “all other advisories applicable for all persons above 65 years of age, will be applicable for those above 65 years of age working in the film and TV industry.”

Former Himachal CM Dhumal in home quarantine

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, along with his staff members, has quarantined himself at his house in Hamirpur after state power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Dhumal said he had recently attended a meeting with state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, who was in close contact with Chaudhry.

Besides, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyapm, who also met Chaudhry, has gone into self-quarantine despite testing negative for the virus, a party spokesperson told news agency PTI on Friday.

Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour

The Delhi government on Friday decided to extend the timings for opening of liquor shops by one hour.

According to a notification issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm.

“In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders,” the order read.

Mizoram Governor writes 13 books during lockdown

Amid the lockdown, Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai made use of his free time at the Raj Bhavan by writing books and poems. He has written at least 13 books, which include collections of poems in English and Malayalam since March.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Pillai said: “No visits are allowed inside Raj Bhavan. My communication with the public is also restricted and all my scheduled travels are suspended for the time being. This means more time for reading and writing.”

