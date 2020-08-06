Coronavirus India Updates, August 6: Assam crosses 50,000-mark; large spread in smaller states too

People gyming with safety gears at a gym in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 , on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) People gyming with safety gears at a gym in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 , on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of cases of the novel coronavirus infection rose to 19,64,536 in India on Thursday, after the country reported over 56,000 fresh cases within a span of 24 hours. The death toll also increased from 39,795 to 40,699, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health Affairs. For a week now, India has been reporting a daily increase of over 50,000 in fresh COVID cases, thus pushing the country’s tally to over 19 lakh cases. At 51,700, the number of recoveries was also the highest-ever for a single day on Wednesday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the total 40,699 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,476 followed by 4,461 in Tamil Nadu, 4,044 in Delhi, 2,804 in Karnataka, 2,556 in Gujarat, 1,857 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,846 in West Bengal, 1,681 in Andhra Pradesh and 929 in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the latest developments from around the country:

With novel coronavirus cases rising rapidly all over the country, only three states—Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands—have less than 1,000 people infected with the disease. Lakshadweep, of course, still hasn’t reported even a single case till date, making it the only region in India entirely free of the epidemic.

Otherwise, even the relatively smaller states now have significantly large spread of the disease. Goa, for example, has seen more than 7,000 of its people infected by the virus till now. Tripura has over 5,500 cases, while Manipur has more than 3,000, and Nagaland a little less than 2,500. Puducherry has more than 4,000 cases, while even Daman and Diu has over 1,300 people infected.

Assam surpasses 50,000 cases

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in Assam crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,284 new infections, while the death toll reached 121 with six more fatalities, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Among the latest deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, the Minister said in a tweet. The new 2,284 COVID-19 cases were detected from 59,162 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 362 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 177 from Dibrugarh, 157 from Nagaon and 123 from Kamrup Rural. (PTI)

Odisha’s caseload crosses 39,000-mark

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload reached 39,018 on Wednesday, with the detection of 1,337 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 225, a health official said. The state’s recovery figure also breached the 25,000- mark after 1,255 patients were cured of the disease during the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered people has gone up to 25,738, he said. (PTI)

Jharkhand’s COVID death toll mounts to 136 with seven more fatalities

Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 136, a state government bulletin said. Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district, and one each from East Singhbhum, Giridih, Khunti, and West Singhbhum districts, it said. A total of 978 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 14,919, the bulletin said. (PTI)

Continuing its worrying trend, West Bengal logged another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and deaths at 2,816 and 61 on Wednesday. This took the total count of cases to 83,800 and toll to 1,846. Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day of recording over 2,500 cases. As many as 204 people died of the disease in the same period. As many as 2,078 COVID patients were discharged, taking the cumulative figure to 58,962. The discharge rate stood at 70.36 per cent. There were 22,992 active cases as of Wednesday. With 24,047 new samples tests in the last 24 hours, the total count crossed the one-million mark, translating into 11,145 tests per million population.

