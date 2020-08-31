Coronavirus India Updates, August 31: Arunachal Pradesh, UP report highest single day spike; Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions

India has been adding over 75,000 new cases from the last four days. (Express Photo)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 36 lakh Monday after 78,512 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry notified. With this, the country’s overall case tally has reached to 36,21,245 out of which 27,74,801 people have recovered after testing positive, while 7,81,975 cases are still active.

India became the epicentre of Covid-19 in the world after setting a global record of daily cases Sunday. India has been adding over 75,000 new cases from the last four days.(Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES)

Fatalities due to coronavirus in India went past 64,000 as it overtook Mexico to register the third worst death toll in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil. The current toll stands at 64,469 with 971 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. India’s recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-covid recovery

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was hospitalised at Delhi’s AIIMS for post-Covid-care, was discharged Monday morning, the hospital said. After testing positive for the coronavirus, Shah had undergone treatment at the Medanta Hospital where he was discharged after subsequently testing negative.

On August 18, he was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of fatigue and body ache. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the infection.

“Amit Shah, Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities,” AIIMs authorities said.

Arunachal Pradesh reports biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases

With 157 new cases, Arunachal Pradesh Monday reported its highest single day spike taking its total past 4,000 to reach 4,034. In new cases, with the exception of 13 cases all the other patients are asymptomatic. Forty were reported from Changlang, 24 from the the Capital Complex region, 19 from Siang, 12 from Lower Siang, 11 from West Siang, 10 from Tawang and nine each from East Siang and Tirap.

State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said, “Eight army men, 25 paramilitary personnel, 52 state police personnel and 23 firefighters are among the new patients.”

UP records highest ever spike with 6,000 new cases

The number of new novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 6,000 on Sunday, taking the total infected count to 2,25,632. With new Covid cases (6,233) surpassing the number of people recovering in a day (4,802), the total number of active cases in the state rose to 54,666. The state’s death toll is now 3,423 with 67 people succumbing in the last 24 hours.

The state’s biggest hotspot Lucknow has a total of 26,856 cases, of which 7,168 are active. In terms of fatalities, it has the second-highest count at 346, trailing Kanpur Nagar which has reported 429 deaths. Kanpur Nagar, on the other hand, has the second-most cases 14,539, of which 3,180 are active cases.

Tamil Nadu eases restrictions: no e-pass within state, malls to reopen

Tamil Nadu government Sunday announced several relaxations in its lockdown that is set to remain in place till September 30. For the first time since March, the government has allowed the operation of passenger bus services, both government and private, within the state from September 1. E-passes will not be needed to travel within the state.(Follow Tamil Nadu coronavirus LIVE UPDATES)

The intensified lockdown on Sundays was also revoked and Chennai Metro rail services will be allowed to resume operations from September 7. These relaxations, however, will not be applicable to containment zones.

Critical Covid-19 patients can avail free treatment in Rajasthan’s pvt hospitals, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday said that when required, critical patients of Covid-19 will be able to avail free treatment in private hospitals of the state. During a review meeting on Covid-19 situation held at his residence on Sunday, Gehlot said that adequate arrangements for oxygen beds have been in government hospitals.

Despite this, if more beds are required in the future, the assistance of private hospitals should be taken, said Gehlot.The Chief Minister said that for this purpose, the district collector will be able to arrange free treatment for critical Covid-19 patients in private hospitals under the prescribed rates of the government, said the release.

Meanwhile, Gehlot urged all MLAs and MPs to get tested for Coronavirus as in recent times some of them have contracted the disease. On Sunday, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gujarat’s covid-19 tally crosses 95k

Gujarat reported 1,272 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 17 deaths, taking the total tally to 95,346 and 3,032 respectively.Among these new cases, Surat reported the highest of 257 cases, of which 174 were from Surat city and 83 from outside city areas. Five deaths were reported from the district.

Ahmedabad reported 169 new cases, of which 146 were from municipal corporation limits and 23 from outside. Four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad city.

