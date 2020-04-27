Coronavirus India updates, April 27: Stricter lockdown likely in some states; SC junks plea for free calls, data

The Centre is planning extension of the Covid-19 lockdown in major hotspots across the country. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) The Centre is planning extension of the Covid-19 lockdown in major hotspots across the country. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India climbed to 27,892 positive cases and 872 fatalities on Monday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and the 40-day lockdown which is due to end on May 3. Sources told The Indian Express that prohibitions are likely to remain in most places post May 3 and that states with a growing number of Covid-19 cases are likely to see a stricter lockdown.

According to sources, the states that have a number of Covid-free districts wanted some restrictions to be eased so that more economic activities could be revived. However, all the states wanted to continue the restrictions on inter-state transportation as well as air and railway transport, indicating that the ban on such travel would continue post May 3.

Follow coronavirus news LIVE updates here

As per data released by the Union health ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,835 while 6,184 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Here is a look at some of the top developments:

Danger of Covid-19 far from over: PM Modi

According to an official note, Prime Minister Modi underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. Pointing out that India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries, Modi said that the country could protect its people because of the timely measures.

“However, he forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance,” sources said.

Meghalaya proposes extending lockdown post May 3

After Maharashtra, the Meghalaya government on Monday said it was mulling continuation of the shutdown with some relaxation in non-Covid-19 affected areas. Telangana has already extended the lockdown till May 7.

Following a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “At the video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or non-Covid-19 affected districts in Meghalaya.”

At the video conference called by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister, @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya.#CovidUpdates pic.twitter.com/rMrS6j3cPP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 27, 2020

Naveen Patnaik wants lockdown be extended till June 3, two CMs agree

Following Monday’s meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have told The Indian Express that the lockdown will be extended in the hotspots, while restrictions will be eased in districts not affected by the infection. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wanted the lockdown to be extended by one more month. According to sources, Patnaik who led the chorus for extension of lockdown said it has to be extended on May 3 to June 3. Sources said at least two states backed him.

Covid-19 curve almost started flattening in last few days, says Governor

The Telangana government is doing its best to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the situation is under control, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said. Telangana has reported over 1,000 cases so far.

Soundararajan added that the “positive cases’ curve has almost started flattening in the last few days” in the state.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government is doing its best to contain the disease. The spread of the infection is under control and the positive cases’ curve has almost started flattening in the last few days,” Soundararajan said.

GIMS Greater Noida discharged seven Covid-19 patients on Sunday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) GIMS Greater Noida discharged seven Covid-19 patients on Sunday. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

People of Bengal stuck outside need not worry as long as I am there: Mamata

Assuring all possible help to people stuck outside the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would personally oversee the measures being undertaken to reach out to them.

The AITC chief also said that the process to bring back students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota has been initiated and they would soon start their journey back home.

“GoWB (Government of West Bengal) will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff (different) parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I’ve instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I’m here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I’m with you in these tough times,” she tweeted.

Sanitisation process underway in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Sanitisation process underway in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Restrictions tightened in Kashmir due to spike in Covid-19 cases

The lockdown prohibitions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease were intensified in Kashmir on Monday following a sudden spike in detection of fresh Covid-19 cases over the past few days, officials said.

While main roads in most places in the valley have been sealed, barriers have been erected at several other places to check the unwanted movement of people, they added.

The administration has said essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions, while otherwise, only persons with valid movement passes are being allowed passage.

Mumbai civic body workers sanitise BEST buses in Bandra on Sunday. (Express photo/Pradip Das) Mumbai civic body workers sanitise BEST buses in Bandra on Sunday. (Express photo/Pradip Das)

Priyanka raises issue of faulty Covid-19 kits supplied to UP medical colleges

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday raised the issue of “faulty” personal protective equipment (PPEs) supplied to medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and asked the Yogi Adityanath government if those behind the “scam” will be punished. She also accused the UP government of being concerned about who leaked the information rather than go behind the scam.

“Faulty PPEs were supplied to many medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It was good that this was detected early and the same were returned and no one could play with the safety of our warrior doctors. Surprisingly, the UP government is not bothered about the scam but is concerned about who leaked the information about these faulty kits,” she wrote on Twitter.

यूपी के कई सारे मेडिकल कालेजों में खराब PPE किट दी गई थीं। ये तो अच्छा हुआ सही समय पर वो पकड़ में आ गईं तो वापस हो गईं और हमारे योद्धा डाक्टरों की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ नहीं हुआ। लेकिन हैरानी की बात ये है कि यूपी सरकार को ये घोटाला परेशान नहीं कर रहा है बल्कि .. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ef4PHpE1lb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 27, 2020

“It was good that the news came out, otherwise the issue of faulty kits would not have come to light and would have been pushed under the carpet. “Will the perpetrators of this face action,” she asked while sharing the letters.

SC refuses to entertain plea for free calls, data usage facilities during lockdown

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to ensure that free unlimited calling, data usage and DTH facilities are provided to the subscribers to ease “psychological stress” amid the nationwide lockdown.

“What kind of petitions are being filed?”, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, S K Kaul and B R Gavai, which was hearing the plea through video-conferencing, observing.

Mithi slum amid the lockdown in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Mithi slum amid the lockdown in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Following this, the petitioner, advocate Manohar Pratap, said he would withdraw the plea, which also sought a direction to the health ministry to take appropriate steps to deal with psychological pressure mounting on individuals due to the lockdown or being kept in quarantine.

Centre should arrange for migrant workers to go home: Shiv Sena

Taking note of the several labourers residing in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it is the Centre’s responsibility to make arrangements to ensure migrants reach their homes.

In the party’s editorial mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena said, “It is the Centres responsibility to arrange trains and buses so that labourers could reach their homes.”

If these people continue to flock the streets, it is not safe for their health, the Marathi publication said, adding that the Centre cannot shrug off its responsibility.

“We wish that the kind of promptness shown by the Centre for the return of some Gujarati tourists from Haridwar (in Uttarakhand), should also be shown for migrant labourers,” it said. “These people are homesick and we cannot assess what would happen if they gather on streets,” it added.

Restaurants in Delhi practice Restaurants in Delhi practice social distancing even as the government lifted a few curbs. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy today expressed concerns over the impact of the nationwide lockdown and called for citizen-centric measures, stressing the need to lower the cost of living.

Taking to Twitter, the JD(S) leader called for measures like partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees, cut in petrol and diesel prices, saying the loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing Covid cess on the ultra rich.

“According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees and other levies,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd