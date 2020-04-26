Coronavirus India updates, April 26: Cases cross 26,000; masks will become symbol of civilised society, says PM

Following further relaxation of the lockdown, mobile stores across Ahmedabad resumed business on Sunday. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Following further relaxation of the lockdown, mobile stores across Ahmedabad resumed business on Sunday. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Coronavirus India Updates: With over 1,500 fresh Covid-19 cases since Saturday evening, the tally in India rose to 26,496, even as all the eyes are now on the video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Monday. The fatalities across the country also increased to 824 after 45 more people succumbed to the virus and 5,803 have been cured or discharged.

Of the total 824 Covid-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 323, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27). Being one of the worst-affected states, Maharashtra is likely to extend the second phase of the lockdown until May 15 in Covid-19 hotspots Mumbai and Pune.

Here is a look at some of the latest Covid-19 developments:

Stating that India’s fight against the novel coronavirus had become “people-driven”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said citizens should pray more than ever this Ramzan so that the world was rid of Covid-19 before Eid celebrations. Addressing his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, PM Modi said the pandemic had changed the way people celebrate festivals in the country.

PM Modi also opined that the masks would become a new symbol of civilised society in the times to come. “Due to Covid-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives. It doesn’t mean that all of those who are wearing are sick. Masks will become a new symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourself and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important,” PM Modi said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made it clear that the lockdown in the national capital would not be relaxed beyond what the Union Home Ministry had suggested in its guidelines.

In an online media briefing, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said his government was implementing the Centre’s guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown till May 3. “No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in Covid-19 containment zones will remain shut,” Kejriwal said.

“We are going through difficult times. We will have to continue our efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal also said the pandemic doesn’t discriminate between any religion. “We need to work together. Plasma of Muslim can be used to treat Hindu patient and vice versa,” he said.

भगवान ने जब दुनिया बनाई थी तो उन्होंने इंसान बनाए थे, दीवारें तो हमने बनाई। अगर हमारे देश के सब लोग मिलकर प्यार मोहब्बत से काम करेंगे तो हमारे देश के आगे सारी दुनिया को झुकना पड़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/AZXACJBERl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2020

Aggressive testing key to fighting Covid-19: Manmohan Singh

Without aggressive testing facilities, India cannot conquer the challenges posed by coronavirus, former prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday. “There are problems with regard to the inadequacy of testing facilities and without more aggressive facilities of testing, we are not going to conquer this menace,” he said in a video released by the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party should have a broad framework for protection of migrants. “We must insist that migrants are protected. But, we must also acknowledge that state governments are actually going to be responsible for driving this thing. Different state governments might choose different methodologies to solve this problem,” he said.

Focus should be on correct information: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the focus should be on correct information and right treatment to contain the spread of the virus. Her remarks came over Agra Mayor Naveen Jain’s letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to “save Agra”.

“The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand,” Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

“Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment,” she added.

38 fishermen undertake 5-day voyage to reach Odisha from Chennai

A group of 38 fishermen covered roughly around 600 nautical miles on their boat from Chennai to reach their hometown in Odisha, officials said.

According to PTI, the migrants, who had gone to Chennai to work for a fish merchant, were stranded in the southern metropolis following the nationwide lockdown. “We purchased a wooden boat with a dual engine and left Chennai on April 20. After undertaking a five-day long journey, we reached Ganjam on Saturday evening,” one of the fishermen said.

When asked what prompted them to leave Chennai amid the shutdown, another fisherman said, “You know that the number of coronavirus cases has been on the rise in Tamil Nadu. That apart, we would go hungry on some days. Under those circumstances, we were compelled to take the risk.”

Indore strain may be deadlier, will send samples to NIV: Doctors

A more virulent strain may be wreaking havoc in Indore, which has emerged as a hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, doctors treating coronavirus cases have said.

According to PTI, the doctors said that the samples from Indore, where the pandemic has claimed 57 lives, will be sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) to confirm their apprehensions of the strain being deadlier than in other parts of the country.

“We have a feeling the strain is definitely more virulent in Indore belt. We have discussed this with the NIV and will be sending samples for them to compare by extraction of virus genome, Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College Jyoti Bindal told the news agency.

“There are also other factors also for the high fatality rate, like patients turning up at the hospitals late,” she said. “In Indore belt, the testing is confined to coronavirus detection only, and not its type, another doctor said.

