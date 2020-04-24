Coronavirus India updates, April 24: 9 RPF men test positive in Bengal; 3 held for attacking Maharashtra cop on lockdown duty

A migrant worker carries his son on his shoulders as he walks on the road near Kondhwa in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) A migrant worker carries his son on his shoulders as he walks on the road near Kondhwa in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India Latest Updates: With 921 fresh coronavirus cases, the coronavirus tally across the country rose to 23,077 on Friday while the death toll stood at 718, the Union Health Minister announced. As many as 17,610 Covid-19 cases are active while at least 4,748 people have been cured and discharged so far. One patient has migrated, the ministry added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total 23,502 samples have confirmed positive for the virus so far. The Health Ministry said 77 foreign nationals are among the total 23,077 Covid-19 cases reported in the country.

Follow coronavirus news LIVE updates here

Of the 718 deaths, Maharashtra topped the tally with 283 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 112, Madhya Pradesh at 83, Delhi at 50, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh at 27 each. The death toll reached 24 each in Uttar Pradesh and Telengana, 20 in Tamil Nadu and 17 in Karnataka.

Here is a look at some of the top Covid-19 developments in India:

9 RPF personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

At least nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had recently visited Delhi for some urgent official work, tested positive for the virus, an official from the South Eastern Railway (SER) said on Friday.

According to the official, the personnel were part of a 28-member RPF contingent from the Kharagpur division of SER, which had returned on April 14 from the national capital with a consignment of arms and ammunition aboard a parcel express train.

The swab of one of the constables were sent for medical examination after he developed coronavirus-like symptoms. The constable was admitted to a designated private hospital at Uluberia after his reports confirmed that he was infected, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. The reports of eight others also came positive, he added.

While a few of the personnel tested negative, the reports of the remaining RPF men are awaited.

Kolkata Police officials operate a drone at Rajabazar, one of the hotspot zones, to trace lockdown violators on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Kolkata Police officials operate a drone at Rajabazar, one of the hotspot zones, to trace lockdown violators on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four coronavirus patients is encouraging and raises hopes to save several lives from the dreaded disease.

Speaking to reporters via video conferencing, Kejriwal said the government will conduct more clinical trials of plasma therapy in the next two-three days. Thereafter, the government will seek the Centre’s nod to use the therapy on all serious Covid-19 patients across the city, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also appealed to those who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma for the remaining patients.

Delhi Police officials at a sealed Covid-19 area in Bengali Market. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Police officials at a sealed Covid-19 area in Bengali Market. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

13 madrassa students in Kanpur test positive for coronavirus

As many as 13 madrassa students, who had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members suffering from coronavirus, tested positive for the virus in Kanpur, a senior health official said. Kanpur has reported 107 cases of the virus so far.

Of the 50 samples which were sent for testing, 13 of them proved to be positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Shukla said.

The students belong to a madrassa in Coolie Bazaar, a hotspot zone, from where about 30 people had earlier tested positive. The contact-tracing of all the patients testing positive are underway.

Three held for attacking Maharashtra cop on lockdown duty

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman, who was on lockdown duty, at Ambejogai town of Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said.

Govind Yelmate, who is attached to Amjogai police station, was probing an offence at Yashwantnagar when he spotted Kishor Lomte, Vaibhav Akhate and Tushar Shingare chatting at the street corner and questioned them.

However, the trio got angry and attacked Yelmate, the official said, adding that the accused were arrested under sections 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Incidentally, the injured policeman had provided two-month ration to a disabled man in town a couple of days ago, the official said.

Covid-19 fears among the 125,000 slum-dwellers living under a lockdown in Mumbai’s Dharavi have now increased as cases in Maharashtra continue to rise. (Express photo/Pradip Das) Covid-19 fears among the 125,000 slum-dwellers living under a lockdown in Mumbai’s Dharavi have now increased as cases in Maharashtra continue to rise. (Express photo/Pradip Das)

Funeral of Covid-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of Covid-19, was held amid strong opposition from locals in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Rudrabhoomi at Kaikunje near Bantwal town, about 30 kms from Bengaluru, on Thursday night under strict police vigilance, even as local people who feared risk to their health protested, they said.

An artisan at Kumartuli in Kolkata provide finishing touches to a replica of coronavirus made of clay on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) An artisan at Kumartuli in Kolkata provide finishing touches to a replica of coronavirus made of clay on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Govt allows pre-monsoon works in coronavirus-hit Mumbai, Pune

The Maharashtra government has amended its revised lockdown guidelines to allow carrying out of pre-monsoon-related works in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, areas that have badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

In its revised guidelines issued on April 21 regarding relaxation of lockdown rules, the government had withdrawn all concessions to Mumbai and Pune regions, which account for a bulk of the more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in the state.

However, in an order issued on Thursday, the government said all pre-monsoon related works, including metro rail and any work permitted by the municipal commissioners of these three cities, will be resumed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd