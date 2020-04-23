Coronavirus India updates, April 23: India’s death toll nears 700-mark; Telangana to test only primary contacts of patients

Coronavirus India uypdate: Municipal workers, police and hospital staff wait for covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata. Coronavirus India uypdate: Municipal workers, police and hospital staff wait for covid casualties at M R Bangur Hospital in Kolkata.

India Coronavirus Latest Updates: The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic is now close to the 700-mark as total number of infections reached 21,393 on Thursday, including the 4,257 patients who have been treated and discharged so far. While Maharashtra, which has been worst-hit by the pandemic, has received a lot of attention for its rapidly rising number of infections, Gujarat has also added numbers at a faster rate to become the second state to report maximum cases. The positive cases in the Gujarat has more than tripled, from 766 on April 15 to 2,407 on Wednesday, April 22.

However, the spread of the disease in India has slowed down considerably as a result of the lockdown. It took eight days for India to travel from 10,000 cases to 20,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has targetted the government over its response to the coronavirus saying the Centre had “no clear idea” yet on how to manage the situation after the lockdown period ends on May 3 and that the shutdown of the present nature after May 3 would be even more devastating.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from across the country today:

Centre acted ‘miserly’ on Congress’ suggestions, says Sonia Gandhi

Addressing the Congress Working Committee — the highest decision-making body of the Congress party — via video conference, Gandhi said the party’s suggestions offered to the government to fight Covid-19 had been acted upon “only partially” and “in a miserly way”.

Since the last CWC meeting three weeks ago, Gandhi said the pandemic had “increased disturbingly” in spread and speed. “Since the lockdown commenced on March 23, I have, as you all know, written several times to the Prime Minister. I offered our constructive cooperation and also made a number of suggestions to alleviate the suffering of both rural and urban families. These suggestions had been formulated on the basis of feedback we have been receiving from different sources, including our Chief Ministers.

“Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Central Government is conspicuous by its absence,” she said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Thursday said co-operation between the Centre and States is essential in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. ”It is necessary to focus on a number of issues in this fight… it will very much depend upon the availability of resources,” he said during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Assam, Meghalaya hike fuel prices amid global crude oil crash

Governments in Assam and Meghalaya have hiked the taxes on petrol and fuel even as global crude oil prices hit a record low and the country continued to observe a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. A litre of petrol in Meghalaya will now cost Rs 74.9 while diesel will cost Rs 67.5.

Only primary contacts of Covid-19 patients will be tested in Telangana

The Telangana government Thursday issued a notification stating that only the primary contacts of coronavirus positive cases shall be brought to the government identified quarantine centers for testing. Also, the state government extended the home quarantine period from 14 to 28 days and said that it will be monitored everyday.

First lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi

Joining the fight to stem the rise of COVID-19 infections in the country, First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask while stitching the masks.

In the last one week, the number of people testing positive for novel Coronavirus in Gujarat has more than tripled, from 766 on April 15 to 2407 on Wednesday, April 22. The number of people dying due to COVID-19 disease in Gujarat has also increased by almost three times during this period. By April 15, the state had reported 36 deaths from the disease. Over the next one week, however, 67 more deaths have been reported. With a total of 103 deaths, as on Wednesday evening, Gujarat is next only to Maharashtra, which has registered at least 270 deaths till now. Coronavirus (COVID-19): Coronavirus (COVID-19):

State (Top 10) Total number of cases New cases on Wednesday Number of deaths Maharashtra 5649 431 270 Gujarat 2407 229 103 Delhi 2248 92 45 Rajasthan 1825 153 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 33 19 Madhya Pradesh 1587 35 80 Uttar Pradesh 1449 112 21 Telangana 943 15 23 Andhra Pradesh 813 56 22 Kerala 437 11 2

