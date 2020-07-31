Coronavirus India Updates, 31 July: COVID-19 caseload crosses 16 lakh; Nagaland CM goes into home quarantine

A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi. A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India Updates: With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India’s COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country has so far registered 16,38,870 cases of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh detected more than 10,000 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and it was the first time since mid-March that any state had reported more cases than Maharashtra on any day. Maharashtra found 9,211 new cases on Wednesday, and the number of people who have been infected in the state so far went past 4 lakh. It was also only the second time that any state had reported more than 10,000 positive cases in a single day. On July 22, Maharashtra had detected over 10,500 new cases. (Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates)

Supreme Court says salaries of Covid workers must be disbursed timely

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to ensure that the salaries of doctors and health workers involved in the Covid fight are disbursed on time. In its response, the Centre said despite directions, four states have not yet implemented the same.

On the non-payment of salaries, Justice M R Shah said: “You are not helpless. You have to see to it that your order is implemented. You got power under DM Act. You can take steps also”: The apex court also asked the Centre to look into the petitoner’s complaint that the period of quarantine for health workers is being treated as leave. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it cannot be treated as leave and agreed to look into the case.

Nearly 1,500 fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha registered 1,499 fresh coronavirus cases and eight new deaths today, increasing its caseload to 31,877 and fatality count to 177. With Odisha completing over 5 lakh sample tests, NHM Director Shalini Pandit told PTI that 54 testing laboratories are currently operational in 30 districts. She said that the state has the capacity to conduct 20,000 tests every day. The state registered more than 23,000 new cases in 28 days in July, Pandit said that the state is ready to face the challenge and has made all arrangements including augmenting the testing capacity, hospital bed strength and procuring all required medicines besides introducing plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID patients.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file)

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The residential complex is being sanitised and all the standard operating procedures are being followed, they said. “Few persons in the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. All SOPs are being implemented. The complex is being sanitised and the residential office closed for 48 hours. The normal functioning of the CMO is continuing following all guidelines.

“As a safety precaution, the Honourable Chief Minister is in home quarantine while strict adherence to SOPs has been put in place for primary and secondary contacts,” the CMO said in a tweet.

Delhi hotels to open, gyms to remain shut for now A day after the Centre issued guidelines for phase 3 of its Covid unlockdown, the Delhi government Thursday allowed hotels to reopen in a move that was welcomed by the hospitality industry although concerns remain on the challenges involved, ranging from a severe staff crunch to the renewal of licences that have lapsed. The state government said that a decision has been taken to allow the normal functioning of hotels, along with hospitality services — these were already permitted under the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines issued on June 4. However, official sources said that a decision on reopening gyms, which has been allowed under the Centre’s latest guidelines, has been deferred in the capital till next week amid concerns over the potential spread of Covid in closed spaces. “Officials will discuss the apprehensions and revisit the decision next week,” sources said. Aarogya Setu app to pre-booking: Visiting malls to bring new experience for Maharashtra residents Even as the state government has allowed malls in the state to re-open amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the experience of going to the mall is about to change dramatically, perhaps ushering in the post-Covid-19 world that many had imagined through the lockdown. Starting August 5, a visit to the mall could entail downloading the Aarogya Setu App, pre-booking for mall entry, restricted use of elevators and sanitisation of fitting rooms and washrooms after each use. With the doubling rate of a month, Chandigarh likely to have at least 2,000 cases by August-end NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh. NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh. After recording the highest single-day spike of 44 cases on Wednesday, 38 more COVID-19 patients were diagnosed in the city on Thursday, taking the total tally of patients in the city to 1,016. With the current growth rate of 3.2 per cent, it is likely that cases will double to at least 2,032 patients roughly by the end of August. The doubling rate of cases, which is calculated by using the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city in the past seven days, is only a rough parameter by which one can project the growth of the pandemic in the future. This is because the rate of growth of cases is likely to change, and considering the surge of cases in the city recorded in July, likely to increase, thereby shortening the doubling rate further. The UT Administration has made similar projections regarding the number of COVID-19 by August in the city.

