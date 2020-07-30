Coronavirus India Updates, 30 July: No flights on lockdown days in Bengal; Manipur registers second Covid death

A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi. A security guard sits with recovered patients at CWG Village COVID Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India Updates: Coronavirus cases have crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India’s COVID-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the recoveries surpassed 10 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country registered a record increase of 52,123 infections in 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 34,968, with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day. There are 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus in the country. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 64.44 per cent, the ministry said. (Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates)

The number of tests have crossed the 18-million mark in the country. According to ICMR, a total of 1,81,90,382 samples have been tested including 4,46,42 samples being tested on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function from August 5 and revoking night curfew even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

Operation of metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall continue to remain prohibited, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs have said. Schools and colleges too shall remain shut till August 31. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations shall also not be allowed.

Here are the top stories of the day:

Death toll in Maharashtra police rises to 100; total cases cross 9000-mark

The number of COVID-19 fatalities among the personnel of the Maharashtra police force has reached 100 as the total case count has crossed 9000 mark, as per the data shared on Thursday morning.

Of the total 9096 COVID police cases in the two lakh strong police force of Maharashtra as reported till Thursday morning, 7084 have till now recovered and 1912 remain active cases. 100 cops including eight officers and 92 constabulary staff have till now succumbed to COVID infection. A large chunk of the police force continues to be deployed for imposing movement restrictions, enforcing containment zones and also at hospitals and COVID care centres across the state. Close to 140 cases were reported among the personnel of Maharashtra police throughout the day on Wednesday.

Multiple police entities like police stations and various branches from jurisdictions across the state have been facing the problem of severe staff crunch after detection of cases among their staff and subsequent hospitalisation of COVID positive cops and isolation of their immediate contacts.

The major chunk of the total caseload of Maharashtra police has been from the local police personnel in Mumbai, its surrounding areas and the personnel of the Maharashtra SRPF deployed in these high risk areas and who later repatriated to their home units. Other than Mumbai and the SRPF, cases have continued to rise among cops in Nashik Rural, Thane City, Pune City, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Railway and Solapur police jurisdictions.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 30,000-mark; death toll mounts to 169

Odisha’s COVID-19 count crossed the 30,000-mark with 1,203 fresh infections reported in a day, while 10 more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 169, a Health Department official said on Thursday. The fresh cases were reported from 28 of the state’s 30 districts, he said. Ganjam district reported the highest 250 new cases, followed by Khurda 220, Cuttack 97, Sundergarh 74, Gajapati 72 and Malkangiri 65, the official said.

48-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur; toll mounts to 2

Manipur registered its second COVID-19 death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26, the hospital’s director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.

The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.

At a Covid-19 testing center in Mankhurd on July 27, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) At a Covid-19 testing center in Mankhurd on July 27, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Flight operations to remain suspended on lockdown days: Kolkata airport

Amid the bi-weekly lockdown, Kolkata Airport on Thursday announced that flight services will remain suspended on August 5th, 8th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st. Passengers are requested to contact concerned airlines for changes in flight schedule, it said.

Telangana logs 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Telangana recorded 1,811 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, pushing the state’s gross further up to 60,717. Out of the new positive cases, 521 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy (289) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (151) districts, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 PM on July 29. With 13 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 505.

India coronavirus numbers explained: 50,000-figure breached, recoveries cross one million

Andhra Pradesh detected more than 10,000 new cases of novel Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and it was the first time since mid-March that any state had reported more cases than Maharashtra on any day. Maharashtra found 9,211 new cases on Wednesday, and the number of people who have been infected in the state so far went past 4 lakh.

It was also only the second time that any state had reported more than 10,000 positive cases in a single day. On July 22, Maharashtra had detected over 10,500 new cases.

Ever since the first infections in Maharashtra were detected in the second week of March, the state has been contributing the highest number of positive cases in the country. Even in the initial days, there were only a couple of occasions when other states –the outbreak was confined to Kerala, Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan at that time – had reported more cases than Maharashtra, but those days daily new discoveries were still in single digits.

ICMR plans national registry of Covid patients to help improve treatment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the Health Ministry and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, plans to roll out a project to create a rigorous database of Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals across the country in an effort to understand how treatment can be improved.

The project, a national clinical registry, will also serve as a crucial platform to conduct clinical trials to study the effectiveness of newer therapies being used as part of treatment for this disease.

Around 15 institutions are expected to help create this network and get hospitals and medical colleges on board as part of the exercise, which is awaiting clearances from a common ethics committee of the ICMR.

3,000+ Covid cases for fourth straight day, Uttar Pradesh sixth worst-hit

Uttar Pradesh continued to record more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, taking the total count to 77,334. The new case count was 3,260 on Sunday, 3,578 on Monday, 3,490 on Tuesday and 3,570 on Wednesday.

With this, Uttar Pradesh became the sixth state to surpass the 75,000 mark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It also saw at least 33 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,530.

Ten districts witnessed 100 or more cases and two of them over 200 cases since Tuesday. Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar witnessed 262 and 260 new cases. Gorakhpur saw 177 new cases, followed by 162 in Bareilly, 150 in Prayagaraj, 148 in Jaunpur, 144 in Moradabad, 127 in Varanasi, 103 in Bhadohi and 100 in Ballia.

