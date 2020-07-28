Coronavirus India Updates, 28 July: UP becomes first state to conduct over 1 lakh tests in a day

People wearing face masks wait to enter a government- run hospital in Jammu, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) People wearing face masks wait to enter a government- run hospital in Jammu, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Coronavirus India Updates: India has now a caseload of over 14.83 lakh cases with the addition of 47,703 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th consecutive day that the daily spike in new cases went over 45,000. The active cases are 4.96 lakh while over 9.52 lakh people have recovered. The death toll has reached 33,425 in the country with 654 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 64.24 per cent, while the fatality-rate is 2.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.(Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

Meanwhile, the government is preparing at least 5 sites for the late stage human trials for several coronavirus vaccine candidates including the ones developed by Bharat Biotech, University of Oxford and Zydus Cadila. The sites spread across 4 states are expected to conduct trails by the end of this year.

Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced the increase in fine for not wearing a face mask and spitting in public from Rs 200 to Rs 500 starting August 1.

In areas falling under the Ahmedabad and Surat municipal limits, the fine for not wearing a face mask in public places has already been increased to Rs 500.

The government has also ensured that face masks are made available to citizens easily and at low prices.

Gujarat reports over 1,000 new cases for the 7th straight day; Rs 244 cr spent from CM’s fund

With 1,052 new cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported more than 1,000 cases for the seventh straight day taking the overall tally in the state past the 57,000 mark. The death toll stood at 2,367 with 22 more succumbing to the virus in a day.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has allocated Rs 244 crore from the CM’s Relief Fund for control and treatment of Covid-19 in the state, the state government notified on Monday.

Of the Rs 100-crore allocation to the health department, Rs 11.80 crore has been spent for providing medicines. For providing frontline health workers with protective equipment, the state spent Rs 15.42 crore till date and Rs 15.52 crore was spent for procuring 4,597 Tocilizumab injections and 18,050 Remdesivir injections.

Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state to test over 1 lakh people in a day

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single day spike of 3,578 new cases after it became the first state to test more than 1 lakh people in a single day. Uttar Pradesh has tested 19.41 lakh samples till now.

While 8,153 samples out of one million people have been tested, 313 out of every 1 million people in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.4 percent every day.

The enhanced testing in Uttar Pradesh has been made possible by the widespread deployment of the rapid antigen testing in the last one month. These antigen tests, which provide results within half an hour, account for almost half the daily tests in Uttar Pradesh.

Bengal cases cross 60,000; patients discharged exceed number of new cases for the first time

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, the state’s caseload crossed 60,000 to settle at 60,830 after the addition of 2,112 infections. The deaths of 39 patients pushed up the toll to 1,411. The recovery rate climbed by more than one percentage point to 65.62 per cent.

The improvement in discharge rate, which was fuelled by the release of 2,166 patients, saw the state’s active caseload decline for the first time in over a month as it came down from 19,595 to 19,502. Till date, 39,917 patients in the state have recovered from the disease.

Odisha’s coronavirus tally crosses 28,000 mark

With 1,215 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally breached the 28,000 mark and the death toll climbed to 154 with 7 additional fatalities reported. The health ministry in its briefing said that contact tracing and follow up action of the new cases and fatalities are underway.

The state’s virus caseload now stands at 28,107 as 1,215 positive cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts of the state.

Odisha to conduct last rites of Covid suspects without waiting for test report

The Odisha government has instructed all district collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and health officials to conduct the last rites of COVID-19 suspects without insisting on testing of swab or waiting for the report, an official said. The state government issued a letter on Monday after it was noticed that cremation of bodies were being delayed as officials waited for the corona test reports of the victim after his/her death, the official said.

“It is clarified that as we are in the midst of a global pandemic, as a measure of abundant precaution, in all such cases the dead body may be disposed of as per COVID norms, in compassionate consultation with the family of the deceased,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra wrote in a letter.

200 nurses boycott work at Pune hospital, demands better pay

About 200 nurses at the Jehangir Hospital have not been attending work since Sunday, complaining of low salaries and excessive workload.

Negotiations to bring about a compromise remained unsuccessful, and by the end of the day, the stands seemed to have hardened. The hospital admitted that some nurses who were not part of the original agitation on Sunday had also joined the strike.

