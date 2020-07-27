Coronavirus India Updates, 27 July: Punjab records biggest single day spike in cases

The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Updates: Coronavirus cases in India breached the 14 lakh-mark on Monday with another record spike of 49,931 new cases in the last 24 hours. India has been adding over 45,000 new cases daily since 5 days in a row now. The country’s caseload continues to remain the third worst in the world with 14,35,453 cases.

Over 9,17 lakh people have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus while 4,85,114 of them are still active. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are accounting for almost 60% of the new cases. Out of these, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka continue to be among the fastest-growing states in the country.

Some developments from across the country

Weekend lockdowns do not work, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that a “weekend lockdown” serves no purpose in the fight against covid-19 and ruled out the possibility of re-imposing a lockdown in any part of Haryana.

“A lockdown will not serve any purpose unless it is imposed for a 14-day period. Imposing a lockdown over the weekend or for two days merely gives the impression that something is being done,” the Chief Minister told The Indian Express.

Gehlot directs officials to make tocilizumab, plasma therapy available

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to make the tocilizumab injection and plasma therapy available for patients in need of intensive care.

He assured that the state will immediately approve funds for making the expensive tocilizumab injection, that costs Rs 40,000 available as it is out of the reach for the poor.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File)

In a coronavirus review meeting, Gehlot asked officials to ensure availability of plasma and life-saving injections as per requirement in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state.”Make such an arrangement that the plasma needed for therapy should be present in our bank. For this, awareness campaigns and donation camps should be set up,” Gehlot said.

After 80,000 new cases in July, Andhra orders Remdesivir doses

The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26. The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26.

After a jump of over 80,000 cases in the month of July along with the continuing trend of uptick in infections, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered 90,000 doses of the antiviral drug Remedesvir. Hetero Pharma will deliver the first consignment of 15,000 doses this week while the remaining will be delivered over the next three weeks, according to officials.

An Expert Explains| How Covid has hit learning

Officials said Sunday that the state is now carrying out 50,000 tests per day. The number of deaths in the state crossed the 1,000 mark Sunday and stands at 1,041. The case count in the state has gone up from 14,515 on June 30 to 96,298 as of July 26.

Basic life support ambulances flagged off in Arunachal Pradesh

The state government has placed an order for 25 ambulances, health minister said. The state government has placed an order for 25 ambulances, health minister said.

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang flagged off the first batch of 5 basic life support ambulances on Sunday to help tackle the state’s fight against coronavirus. Libang said that the state government has placed an order for 25 ambulances, including 20 BLS and five advanced life support systems, under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme.

The ambulances would be placed at the district hospitals of West Siang, Changlang, Kurung Kumey, at the proposed COVID Care Centre at the MLA apartment in Chimpu, and the COVID Hospital at Midpu, the minister said.

Pandemic claims colonial vestige| Railways to end dak messenger system

In biggest single-day spike, Punjab reports 15 deaths, 534 new cases

Punjab recorded its biggest single day spike both in Covid fatalities and fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the total count of deaths to 306 and positive cases to 13,218. Of the total 306 deaths, 107 died in the last fortnight alone.

his was also the first time when a single-day spike of new cases surpassed the 500 mark. (Express File) his was also the first time when a single-day spike of new cases surpassed the 500 mark. (Express File)

For the first time, all the 22 districts of Punjab reported fresh cases. This was also the first time when a single-day spike of new cases surpassed the 500 mark. On Sunday, 105 patients were on oxygen support and 20 on ventilator support.

Read|With cardboard partitions, Surat’s diamond hub reinvents the wheel

Covid recovery rate improves, positivity ratio remains high in Bengal

Bengal’s test-positivity rate has been steadily increasing every week for the past one month.(Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Bengal’s test-positivity rate has been steadily increasing every week for the past one month.(Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Although West Bengal’s recovery rate has gone up to 64.29%(an increase of 5.73 percentage points as compared to last week), the test-positivity rate remains high at 7.29%. The test-positivity rate has been steadily increasing every week for the past one month. The infection growth rate, however, fell marginally — from 5.9% last week to 5.18% — and the consequent doubling rate of infection — calculated over seven-day average growth — slowed down from 12 days to 14 days.

Bengaluru covid deaths| ‘We do it for free, only thing we ask people is to pray for us’

This week, 75% of the cases, and 90% of the fatalities were recorded in the pandemic epicentre in south Bengal comprising Kolkata, its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah; and Hooghly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.