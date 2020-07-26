Coronavirus India Updates, 26 July: Gap between new cases, recoveries widens in Bengal; Over 3,000 covid patients untraceable in Bengaluru

As many as 4,42,263 samples were tested yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic to 1.6 crore (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) As many as 4,42,263 samples were tested yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic to 1.6 crore (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Updates: With as many as 48,661 new Covid-19 cases, India’s total virus caseload has risen to over 13.85 lakh. As many as 705 coronavirus patients succumbed to the illness since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 32,063. After 36,145 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases stands at 4.67 lakh.(Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to exercise caution as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country.

“COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than other countries. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant,” PM Modi said.

As many as 4,42,263 samples were tested yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic to 1.6 crore (1,62,91,331), according to data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A look at the top developments today

Gap between fresh cases, recoveries widens in West Bengal

On June 20, the number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in one day in West Bengal stood at 441, while that of patients discharged was 562. The dedicated number of Covid-19 beds in both state-run and private hospitals stood at 10,340. A month later on July 20, the daily new positive cases stood at 2,282 and the daily discharge 1,535. The dedicated Covid beds increased to 11,239.

The state has registered a total of 56,377 Covid-19 cases, while 1,332 have succumbed to the illness. The state has registered a total of 56,377 Covid-19 cases, while 1,332 have succumbed to the illness.

While the gap between new positive cases and discharged patients hovered over 700 per day, the state government in an entire month only managed to increase 899 dedicated Covid beds in hospitals across the state, according to the data released by the state government in the health bulletins.

In a bid to arrest the rise in fresh cases, the state government has announced a fresh lockdown of two days per week. According to the government, the lockdown could reduce the spread of the infection, free up hospital beds and break the chain of transmission.

The state has registered a total of 56,377 Covid-19 cases, while 1,332 have succumbed to the illness.

Over 9,000 new cases registered in Maharashtra; death toll in Mumbai crosses 6,000

A single-day surge of 9,251 COVID-19 cases pushed Maharashtra’s tally to 3,66,368 on Saturday. The death toll grew by 257 to stand at 13,389, said the Health department. Meanwhile, Mumbai alone registered 52 fatalities since yesterday, taking the total toll to over 6,033.(Follow Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 20-07-2020, Mumbai. Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 20-07-2020, Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 1,090 new coronavirus cases taking the active number of infections at 23,071. The total number of patients reported in the city so far is 1,07,981 and 78,877 of them have recovered.

Pune district reported 2,891 new coronavirus cases till Saturday evening, taking its case tally to 66,965, a health official said. The death toll in the district due to the pandemic reached 1,672 with 47 patients succumbing to the infection.

A record 7,227 patients were discharged in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,45,785. As many as 18,36,920 people have been tested so far.

Over 3,000 Covid-19 patients untraceable in Bengaluru, say health officials

At least 3,338 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which accounts for about 7 per cent of the cities’ total caseload, are “untraceable”, state health authorities have said. A search is currently underway to locate them.

According to the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), many Covid-19 patients ‘disappeared’ after testing positive. They provided incorrect phone numbers and addresses, making it difficult for the police to find them.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported over 5 lakh new cases, bringing the state’s total caseload to well over 90,000. Bengaluru reported 2,036 fresh cases, pushing its tally to 43,503.

Over 7,800 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh recorded as many as 7,813 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall tally to 88,671. In the last one week, Andhra Pradesh has contributed more number of novel Coronavirus cases than any other state in India, except Maharashtra.(Follow Hyderabad coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

People wait in queue to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) People wait in queue to give their nasal swab samples for COVID-19 test at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

The highest number of cases have been registered in the East Godavari district. The area recorded 1,324 cases in the last 24 hours and has a total caseload of 12,391. It is followed by Kurnool, which has a tally of 10,357 positive cases.

The state has registered a total of 985 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Coronavirus remains lethal, exercise caution, says PM Modi

“Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against Covid-19,” he added. “Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against Covid-19,” he added.

During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to continue to exercise caution as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise at an alarming rate in the country.

He also praised the efforts of community leaders in villages across India to contain the spread of the virus. “’During COVID19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID19 & also create employment opportunities,” he said.

“Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against Covid-19,” he added.

Forsaken after Covid, Bhagalpur says, ‘This is no time for elections’

Bhagalpur, the focus of a series by The Indian Express to understand the effects on a district of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, has the trappings of the rest of Bihar. There is a steeply rising coronavirus curve, complicated by high poverty indicators in Bhagalpur’s 1,500 villages, thousands of migrants who have returned and are now unemployed, and the spectre of floods.

While there are no signs of an election, what dominates conversations is all of the above — the pandemic, its effects, and the political response to it. (Express file photo by Dipankar Ghose) While there are no signs of an election, what dominates conversations is all of the above — the pandemic, its effects, and the political response to it. (Express file photo by Dipankar Ghose)

While there are no signs of an election, what dominates conversations is all of the above — the pandemic, its effects, and the political response to it.

Local BJP leaders in Bhagalpur admit that in May and June, there was palpable anger against the ruling NDA, both at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “When we set up the equipment for digital rallies (held by BJP leaders, including Amit Shah), they asked if we could not help them instead. The party told us to keep meeting people, ask them what they wanted from their leaders,” a former deputy mayor of Bhagalpur says, adding, “Who could have dealt with a worldwide pandemic better than Modi and Nitish, symbols of good governance? Now people realise that this pain is everywhere, in every state.”

More from the series| Lockdown at Bhagalpur’s crossings: Shops stay open, masks few, police checks fewer

However, the BJP leader feels, it will eventually come down to the candidates. “If you didn’t stand with the people, cowered inside your house, you will get voted against.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd