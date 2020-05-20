Coronavirus India Updates, 20 May: Biggest one-day jump in cases; double trouble for Bengal, Odisha

Migrant workers on their way to Uttar Pradesh on Punjab Roadways Buses (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Migrant workers on their way to Uttar Pradesh on Punjab Roadways Buses (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 5,611 COVID-19 fresh cases — the biggest single-day jump again — India’s confirmed cases rose to 1,06,750, including 3,303 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149, while 42,297 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. There are only ten countries now with more cases than India. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths.

Every day since Sunday, India has detected more than 5,000 new cases of novel Coronavirus infections. This seems to have become the new normal from the 3,500 to 3,800 cases that were being reported every day for about a week prior to that. One of the reasons for the increased number of cases being detected every day is continuously expanding baseload. Another reason for the new cases shooting up could be the impact of relaxations announced in the lockdown. But, the rise in new infections is also due to enhanced testing. India has been testing more and more every day, and it is very well established that more the tests are done, higher would be cases detected.

Vande Bharat Mission: Andhra airports receive 459 stranded Indians

An Air India flight carrying 145 people stranded in London, landed at Vijayawada Airport here on Wednesday, as part of the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission. The international airport in Visakhapatnam received two flights, one from Manila (Philippines) and the other from Abu Dhabi with 166 and 148 passengers respectively on Tuesday night, airport authorities said.

In a related development, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari has described the ‘Vande Bharat’ exercise as a “historic humanitarian mission” by the Indian government as he along with other members of the Indian-American community accorded a warm welcome to an Air India crew in New York.

Students, IT proffesionals and labourers at the first special train to Kashmir that left from Pune amid lockdown 4.0 Students, IT proffesionals and labourers at the first special train to Kashmir that left from Pune amid lockdown 4.0

Cyclone Amphan brings trouble for West Bengal, Odisha

Already fighting a surge in Covid-19 cases after the return of migrants, the Odisha government now faces the unique challenge of bracing for a cyclone while keeping social distancing in mind. As Cyclone Amphan heads towards West Bengal and several districts of Odisha are on alert, senior officials said a key challenge was that many structures to be used as evacuation centres are currently functioning as quarantine facilities. In Kolkata, cargo and evacuation flight operations at the airport have been suspended till 5 am tomorrow.

Evacuated children wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus stand at a relief camp at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa. (AP Photo) Evacuated children wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus stand at a relief camp at Paradeep, on the Bay of Bengal coast in Orissa. (AP Photo)

Meghalaya reports fresh COVID-19 case

A day after reporting zero active cases in Meghalaya, the state has reported another new case. The person recently returned from Chennai and was in institutional quarantine. This brings the total number of reported cases to 14, with 1 active, 12 recovered and one dead.”We should not panic … but need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. We need to take care of elderly people and people with comorbid conditions. Asymptotic and young people are recovering from this by observing isolation,” CM Sangma said.

The migrants stuck at Ghazipur are desperate, disillusioned, and convinced they are on their own. ‘You think walking was our first choice? This is our only option,’ they say. These are the voices of those struck at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. “If I die on the road, I will die with the hope of home in my heart. Here, I will die with no family, no money, no dignity.” another migrant said.

Migrants in Ghaziabad Migrants in Ghaziabad

From June 1, 1200 non-AC trains a day: Railways

From June 1, 1,200 regular non-AC trains will run across the country, the Railways has said. While the routes are being finalised, it is likely these trains will run between cities with large migrant populations such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which are home to most of these migrant workers.

But in its new SOPs (standard operating procedures) sent to the states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said the “movement of Shramik Special trains shall be permitted by Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs”. The train schedule, including stops and destinations, shall be finalised by the Ministry of Railways, “based on the requirements of states/ UTs”.

The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study which says a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet. In the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, they said even with a slight breeze of about four kilometres per hour (kph), saliva travels 18 feet in 5 seconds.

Social distancing circles at Delhi’s Okhla market Social distancing circles at Delhi’s Okhla market

168 ship crew members stranded in Italy arrive in Goa

A chartered flight carrying 168 Indian ship crew members, who were stranded abroad due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis, arrived at the Goa airport from Italy on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week gave its nod for bringing back 414 Goans, who were working with the M/s Costa Cruise Company and were stranded in Italy. “Goa International Airport receives 1st repatriation flight bringing to home 168 seafarers of Goa. All protocol for social distance, hand sanitisation in place, Process of testing to commence shortly, the state airport tweeted. Swab samples of the passengers were collected for testing, a health department official said.

FM Sitharaman interview: Two days after announcing the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore AtmaNirbhar package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday, responding to a question on the possibility of deficit monetisation (in simple terms, printing currency), said that she had an open mind. And that she would seriously begin work on expenditure rationalisation given that the government’s revenue is likely to be severely hit because of the pandemic and the lockdown. Read her interview with Sunny Verma, P Vaidyanathan Iyer

Salesmen at a showroom in Ludhiana Salesmen at a showroom in Ludhiana

ICC’s spit ban can be inconsequential: The prohibition of saliva to shine the ball only addresses the issue of transmission of the coronavirus through the saliva. In reality, despite a ban on saliva in place, the virus can continue to travel between people who are in close contact with one another. Here, Kaunain Sheriff M explains why the ban is inconsequential if other precautions are not taken.

The prohibition of saliva to shine the ball only addresses the issue of transmission of the coronavirus through the saliva. In reality, despite a ban on saliva in place, the virus can continue to travel between people who are in close contact with one another. Here, Kaunain Sheriff M explains why the ban is inconsequential if other precautions are not taken. In Mumbai slums, signs of exodus: The migrants exodus is beginning to show in Mumbai’s densely packed slum areas. There are padlocks on unsteady doors, threadbare bedding rolls stacked behind the downed shutters of sweatshops, and a sudden hush in the alleyways. Unofficial estimates peg the number of working-class Mumbaikars who have left the city since the imposition of the lockdown at 6 to 8 lakh.

The migrants exodus is beginning to show in Mumbai’s densely packed slum areas. There are padlocks on unsteady doors, threadbare bedding rolls stacked behind the downed shutters of sweatshops, and a sudden hush in the alleyways. Unofficial estimates peg the number of working-class Mumbaikars who have left the city since the imposition of the lockdown at 6 to 8 lakh. From our opinion page: Shabnam, 35, is on her way from Allahabad, where she worked as a cook, going to Faridabad, Haryana, or Bulandshahr. Read to hear a voice from the road. Listening to a migrant — her opinion and ideas

Shabnam, 35, is on her way from Allahabad, where she worked as a cook, going to Faridabad, Haryana, or Bulandshahr. Read to hear a voice from the road. Listening to a migrant — her opinion and ideas From our Explained page: On Monday, US stock markets went soaring on the back of promising results from a vaccine against novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna. In our explainer, Abantika Ghosh looks at the mRNA-1273 vaccine and how much so much hope has been pinned on it.

Traffic in Delhi today Traffic in Delhi today

