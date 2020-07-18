Coronavirus India Updates, July 18: Country records more than 30,000 cases for third day in a row

Healthcare staff collecting throat and swab samples for covid-19 tests from residents of Upendra nagar, Dadar west, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Healthcare staff collecting throat and swab samples for covid-19 tests from residents of Upendra nagar, Dadar west, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s coronavirus caseload increased to 10,38,716 on Saturday after as many as 34,884 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the contagious virus rose to 26,273 with 671 deaths in a day, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

As many as 6,53,750 persons have recovered, while there are 3,58,692 active cases. This is the third consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested so far, with at least 3,61,024 samples tested on Friday.

Of the 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 258 are from Maharashtra, 115 from Karnataka, 79 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 each from Delhi and West Bengal, 17 from Gujarat, nine each from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Of the total fatalities reported so far, Maharashtra counts for the highest at 11,452, followed by Delhi with 3,571 deaths, 2,315 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 2,106 in Gujarat, 1,147 in Karnataka, 1,084 in Uttar Pradesh and 1,049 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila kicked off human trials for their Covid-19 vaccines this week, with some of their centres vaccinating the first set of persons in what is expected to be a closely watched race for immunisation against the novel coronavirus. Both firms inoculated their first set of persons on July 15. Since then, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, testing Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, has injected nine participants with the inactivated vaccine. PGIMS Rohtak on Friday became the second of the 12 sites testing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to begin phase I of the clinical trials by vaccinating three participants. Both sites aim to vaccinate 18-20 participants in the first round, 7-14 days after which a Data Safety Monitoring Board review is expected to take place.

Here is a list of top developments from across the country

Delhi hospitals see Kawasaki-like symptoms in children with Covid

A health worker at an isolation center for Covid-19 at CWG Village in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A health worker at an isolation center for Covid-19 at CWG Village in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Over the last few months, several hospitals in Delhi have reported children with Covid-19 reporting symptoms similar to those associated with a rare illness called Kawasaki disease — such as rashes and inflammation. Such cases were earlier reported from Mumbai.

Kawasaki disease is a syndrome of unknown cause that leads to fever and mainly affects children under the age of 5. It is a form of vasculitis where blood vessels become inflamed throughout the body. The fever typically lasts for more than five days, and does not respond to usual medications.

One of the country’s top children’s hospitals, Kalawati Saran in Delhi, has reported five-six cases of children presenting with fever, rashes, respiratory and gastrointestinal issues — some of the symptoms of Kawasaki disease. They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

Apprised PM Modi on Covid situation in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Healthcare staff conducting screening for Covid-19 symptoms at a housing society in Dharavi on Thursday. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran) Healthcare staff conducting screening for Covid-19 symptoms at a housing society in Dharavi on Thursday. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, PTI reported. “As a leader of opposition, it is my job to apprise the government of the loopholes in the system and the improvements required to be made. I have been demanding that testing in Mumbai should be increased,” he said.

Fadnavis said that the PM asked about the situation in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of the state.

Mizoram: Covid-19 cases touch 282

Ten people, including four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state’s caseload to 282 on Saturday, PTI quoted a health official as saying. Five new cases were recorded from Aizawl, three from Siaha and two from Champhai district, he said. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 122 while 160 people have recovered from the infection, the official said.

Odisha’s cases inch closer to 17,000

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 16,701 with 591 fresh cases while the death toll reached 86 with three more patients succumbing to the disease, PTI quoted a Health Department Official as saying. Two deaths were recorded from Ganjam district and one from Gajapati, the official said. The new cases were reported from 25 districts, and 394 cases were detected in quarantine centres, while the rest 197 were detected during contact-tracing, the official added.

West Bengal reports over 1,800 new cases

West Bengal’s coronavirus cases increased to 38,011 after it reported a single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the death toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths on Friday. Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of deaths-12 and 563 new cases. The state now has 14,709 active cases.

291 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand

Four more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 46, a government bulletin said, PTI reported. The state now has 5,096 coronavirus cases, out of which 2,473 are active, while 2,577 patients have recovered.

