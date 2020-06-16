Coronavirus India Updates, 16 June: PM Modi to interact with CMs at 3 pm; Punjab CM seeks 80,000-cr aid from Centre

Coronavirus India updates: Swab sample being collected at Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi. Coronavirus India updates: Swab sample being collected at Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi.

India Coronavirus Latest Update: With 10,667 cases and 380 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus infections in India soared to 3,43,091 with death toll rising to 9,900 on Tuesday. Of the total, 1,53,178 are active cases while 1,80,012 people have been cured and discharged so far, according to the health ministry. Around 52.46 per cent patients have recovered so far.

Statewise, of the 380 new casualties, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 178 fatalities followed by Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 44, Gujarat 28, Haryana 12, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 9 and Madhya Pradesh 6. Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported 4 fatalities each, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka 3 each, Telangana 2 and Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala 1 each.

Mumbai is the latest one to admit discrepancies in the number of deaths being reported due to novel Coronavirus. On Monday, it emerged that at least 450 deaths had not been included in the list of dead in Mumbai. At 2,250, the city already has the country’s highest death toll in the country. Before Mumbai, West Bengal and Delhi have also been forced to revise their death numbers.

Here are the top developments in India today:

Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after he was admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after developing a high fever and experiencing a sudden drop in oxygen levels. “Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain had tweeted this morning.Responding to the tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “You served the public 24×7 without taking care of yourself. Please take care of your health and get well soon.” Kejriwal was on June 9 tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. However, his test report was negative.

PM Modi to interact with CMs of 21 states, UTs at 3 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with chief ministers of 21 states and UTs at 3 pm to discuss the spike in cases as the country gradually eases lockdown restrictions. He will hold a separate interaction Wednesday for CMs from states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others, which are seeing a spurt in cases and death numbers.

This will be PM Modi’s sixth virtual meeting with the chief ministers since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On June 8, states lifted several restrictions imposed earlier in accordance with the Centre’s directives on ‘Unlock 1’.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

On the day fuel prices rose for the 10th consecutive day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the hike, saying his government’s decision to increase prices on petrol and diesel during the coronavirus pandemic was “wholly insensitive”.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Sonia said, “India has faced unprecedented public health, economic and social challenges during the ongoing battle against Covid-19. I am deeply distressed that in these exceedingly difficult times since the beginning of March, the government has taken the wholly insensitive decision to increase petrol and diesel prices on no less than ten separate occasions.”

Coronavirus India updates: Two migrants wearing PPE kits fro extra protection which they bought for Rs 600 at Pune railway station before boarding a train to Danapur on Monday. Coronavirus India updates: Two migrants wearing PPE kits fro extra protection which they bought for Rs 600 at Pune railway station before boarding a train to Danapur on Monday.

Bengaluru traffic cop dies

A traffic cop in Bengaluru succumbed to the virus Tuesday, marking the first death in Karnataka’s police force. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would request PM Modi for more relaxations, as he made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore. “The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations,” Yediyurappa said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister. “I will request him (PM) to make way for- people to lead a normal life and for the improvement in the economic situation,” he added.

A 59 year old ASI(traffic) from VV Puram traffic police station in #Bengaluru passed away due to #COVID19. This is the first death of a Police in #Karnataka due to #COVID19. @deepolice12 @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qGP1hw3RdQ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 16, 2020

Citing the ‘large-scale devastation and distress’ caused in Punjab due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday sought a fiscal aid of over Rs 80,000 crore from the Centre to ‘save lives and secure livelihoods’.

“The Centre’s urgent intervention is needed to avert any major socio-economic upheaval in the coming future, as also to assure our next generations of safe living and security of livelihood,” Amarimder said in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an aid of Rs 80,845 crore.

Amarinder also emphasised the need for ‘administrative, structural and even statutory changes’ to ensure the safety and security of people in the new normal, given that the pandemic is here to stay for a long time.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 110,744 2,786 56,049 4,128 Tamil Nadu 46,504 1,843 25,344 479 Delhi 42,829 1,647 16,427 1,400 Gujarat 24,104 514 16,672 1,506 Uttar Pradesh 14091 476 8610 417 Rajasthan 12,868 287 9,652 301 West Bengal 11,494 407 5,494 485 Madhya Pradesh 10,935 133 7,903 465 Haryana 7,722 514 3,565 100 Karnataka 7,213 213 4,135 91

‘Gujarat Model exposed’: Rahul slams BJP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Gujarat over the state’s high COVID-19 mortality rate, saying it had “exposed” the “Gujarat model”.

Gandhi has also been attacking the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. “Covid-19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 per cent, Maharashtra: 3.73 per cent, Rajasthan: 2.32 per cent, Punjab: 2.17 per cent, Puducherry: 1.98 per cent, Jharkhand: 0.5 per cent, Chhattisgarh: 0.35 per cent,” he tweeted comparing the COVID-19 mortality rate of Gujarat with that of states where the Congress is in power. Gujarat Model exposed,” Gandhi tweeted.

Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Col (retd) Raj Mohan Vohra has died due to COVID-19, senior officials said on Tuesday. “He was admitted to a private hospital for a stent procedure. He died on June 14 due to COVID-19 infection,” a senior official said. His cremation was held on Sunday, the official said. The Maha Vir Chakra is the country’s second-highest gallantry award. It is awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy whether on land, at sea or in the air.

