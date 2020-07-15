Coronavirus India Updates, July 15: Goa declares three-day lockdown from Friday, Kejriwal says Delhi situation under control

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Karnataka. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Karnataka. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Coronavirus India updates: With an increase of 29,429 infections, India’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 9,36,181, including over 24,300 deaths. This is the fourth consecutive day that the cases have increased by more than 28,000. The third worst-hit nation has also recorded over 5.9 lakh recoveries as of now.

Karnataka, the fastest-growing state in the country right now, surpassed Gujarat to become the state with the fourth-highest caseload of Covid infections. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. (Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES)

On Tuesday, the Centre said that it had started a consultative process of long-term complications in recovered coronavirus patients as hospitals across the country have started to report on the same. The Centre could likely issue guidelines based on experts’ advice soon. Meanwhile, addressing a conclave on World Youth Skills Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s youth to “stay relevant” as businesses and markets were changing, along with work culture and the nature of jobs.

Here is a list of top developments on Covid-19 from across the country

Goa announces three-day lockdown from Friday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday said a three-day lockdown will be enforced in the state from Friday in view of the rising number of Covid cases. Besides, there will also be a “Janata Curfew” in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day with effect from Wednesday till August 10, he told reporters.

Only people associated with essential services and those having medical emergencies will be allowed to move out during the curfew and lockdown, he said.

On Tuesday, Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 2,753. The state has so far reported 18 deaths due to the disease. PTI

Covid situation in Delhi under control, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is “under control” as he thanked “all parties including the BJP and Congress” in their support to fight Delhi’s Covid battle. “As per estimates, 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by 15 July in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction,” he said.

Highlighting the improvement of Delhi’s hospital infrastructure, Kejriwal said, “On 1st June there were 4,100 beds in Delhi, today there are 15,500 beds. Today there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. Because of this, today people have the confidence that in case they need to be hospitalised, there will be no shortages.”

Karnataka: Shivamogga to go under partial lockdown from July 15

The District administration of Shivamogga on Wednesday decided to impose partial lockdown in the entire district from July 16 until further orders, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force daily from 2 pm to 5 am on the next day, until the further orders, official sources said.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa with senior officials,

public representatives and office bearers of various organisations in the district. Shivamogga Member of Parliament B Y Raghavendra, who was present at the meeting, tweeted that the lockdown will be in in place daily from 2 pm to 5 am from Thursday. (PTI)

Amarinder Singh advises all cabinet colleagues to get tested

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his entire cabinet to get tested for the coronavirus, a day after Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister said the advice came after Bajwa tested positive. Bajwa has met Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday but the meeting ensured social distancing, as Sidhu has revealed.

The CM underlined the importance of getting tested early in order to prevent the loss of life. He is also likely to get himself tested, CM’s spokesperson said, adding since he is advising others he is likely to follow suit. The CM has been holding only virtual meetings in the recent past.

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike in covid cases

With 75 new infections Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus patients, taking the total case count to 462, a senior health official said. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on July 3 when 37 COVID-19 cases were reported. Forty-nine of the 75 fresh cases were reported in the Capital Complex region, where a lockdown is imposed.

The state remained virus-free till May 23 but started reporting a spurt in cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country

Kerala study finds major gains from HCQ, azithromycin in first 500 cases

Kerala’s state medical board in its first ever clinical management study of coronavirus patients in Kerala found that the usage of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in the early stages improved the chances of getting better as well as time taken for it.

The study conducted on 500 covid positive patients of Kerala found that the mean duration of hospital stay in patients who received HCQ and azithromycin was 13.51 days, compared to 14.45 days for those who did not receive the two drugs.

Explained| How immunity is developed

UP’s caseload approaches 40,000 mark; toll nears 1,000

The number of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh reached close to the 40,000 mark after the state recorded 1,656 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state accounts for nearly 4 percent of India’s total caseload.

The state also recorded another high in the daily death count. With the addition of 28 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities in the state reached 983 — 17 short of 1,000. In terms of recoveries, 778 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 24,981 — 19 short of 25,000.

Bengal’s Barasat in total lockdown from today

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced a total lockdown in five cities in North Bengal, and Barasat municipality in North 24 Parganas district from Wednesday. The govt also extended the restrictions imposed in all containment areas till July 19.

The state’s case count has risen to 32,838 and the active caseload has jumped to 11,927, while the toll increased to 980. Bengal’s recovery rate has been declining since July 5. On Tuesday, the recovery rate dropped, settling at 60.69 per cent despite a record 718 people getting discharged from hospitals. Till date, 19,931 people have recovered.

