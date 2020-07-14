Coronavirus India Updates, 14 July: Delhi records 1,246 new cases; Odisha death toll rises to 70

People get tested for Covid-19 at an NDMC Dispensary in New Delhi on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) People get tested for Covid-19 at an NDMC Dispensary in New Delhi on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Coronavirus India Updates: With an increase of one lakh fresh cases in the last three days, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed nine lakh on Tuesday, according to Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 28,498 news cases were reported, it said.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country reached 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 deaths in a day, data from the ministry showed. It took 110 days for cases in India to reach one lakh, while the infections crossed the nine-lakh mark in just 56 days. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

There are 3,11,565 active cases while 5,71,459 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections across the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” he told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva. “If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.”

Delhi records 1,246 new Covd-19 cases

(Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi reported 1,246 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the city’s total tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll climbing to 3,411, PTI quoted authorities as saying. This is the third day when the national capital has reported cases in the range of 1,000 to 2,000.

The total number of cases stand at 1,13,749 while 40 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin. There are nearly 19,017 active cases in the city, while 91,312 people have recovered from the infection.

However, the total number of tests conducted so far were revised to 6,92,845 on Monday from 7,89,853 tests on Sunday, a reduction of 97,000.

6,497 fresh cases, 193 deaths in Maharashtra

(Reuters)

Maharashtra on Monday registered 6,497 new Covid-19 cases taking its total patient count to 2,60,924. With 193 deaths, the total fatalities in the state stand at 10,482. Mumbai, meanwhile, registered 1,158 cases taking its total patient count to 94,146. With 47 deaths, the total death count in Mumbai stands at 5,335. Follow Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates

The total active cases in the state now stand at 1,05,637. On Monday, 4,182 patients were discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 1,44,507. The recovery rate in the state now is 55.38 per cent.

(Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

With 357 new cases, Punjab sees sharpest single-day spike

In the sharpest ever spike in new cases in a day, 357 new cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection to 8,178. Prior to this, maximum number of cases reported in a day were 302 when pilgrims from Nanded had returned to the state.

Five more deaths were reported — three from Jalandhar (Two men aged 37 and 54 and a 65-year-old woman), and two from Amritsar (men aged 72 and 48). With this, the total death count due to Covid-19 reached 204, breaching the 200 mark.

The Punjab government is using mobile tower location of Covid-19 positive patients to trace their movement over 15 days, and to use it for declaring micro-containment zones.

The state government has partnered with IIT-Madras experts to intensify surveillance through data procured from telecom companies, to identify super-spreader gatherings. Based on this data, the micro-containment zones will be declared.

The micro-containment zones are small pockets in a city like a street or a mohalla which are identified and all activity is sealed to check further spread of the disease.

Four more Covid-19 deaths in Assam

Four more Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor of the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) died and 1,001 new cases were reported in Assam on Monday, taking the state’s total caseload to 17,807, PTI quoted Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

The death toll in the state to rose to 45. Sarma said that 513 out of the newly detected cases are from Guwahati, adding that this is the highest single-day spike in cases so far.

Odisha death toll rises to 70

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 70 in Odisha, with six more fatalities, while the total number of cases climbed to 13,717, PTI quoted a health department official as saying.

616 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of 616 new cases, 415 were reported from those who were in quarantine, while 201 were local contact infections, an official said. The official said there are 4,896 active cases in the state, while as many as 9,255 people have recovered from the disease.

The state government on Monday allowed home treatment of asymptomatic and mild cases in urban areas.

“All Covid-19 positive cases, who are asymptomatic/have mild symptoms in Urban areas, District/Sub-division/Block Headquarter towns are allowed Home Isolation. They have to follow all protocols laid out by the Health and Family Welfare Department,” Chief Secretary AK Tripathy said.

He said the strategy was changed in order to intensify and strenghten Covid-19 management and ensure optimum use of all treatment facilities.

