Coronavirus India Updates, 13 July: New restrictions in parts of Kashmir; Bengaluru to go under a week lockdown from tommorrow

Naga women wearing masks walk in a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur) Naga women wearing masks walk in a market area in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

India Coronavirus updates: India witnessed another record single day jump of 28,701 coronavirus cases Monday , taking the total caseload to over 8.7 lakh. This was the fourth consecutive day of daily cases increasing by 26,000 in the country. On Sunday, the country’s active cases crossed the 3 lakh mark.

With 500 new deaths in the last 24 hours, 23,174 people have succumbed to the virus in India. The country has been consistent in its declining death rate and rising positivity rate with over 5 lakh recoveries.(Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

Gujarat, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh reported record daily spike in their cases on Sunday with West Bengal surpassing 30,000 cases. Uttar Pradesh decided to implement strict restrictions across the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus, joining Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which have been imposing Sunday lockdown.

In the national capital, the coronavirus case count remained below the 2,000 mark for the second consecutive day.

Restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir

After a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in Kashmir in the last week, strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in most parts of Kashmir on Monday. The authorities have sealed most roads and marketplaces and movement of people are restricted to essential services and medical emergencies only.

As many as 88 red zones have been placed under lockdown and barricades put up in large parts of the city, blocking access to the main road (Express Photo/Naveed Iqbal) As many as 88 red zones have been placed under lockdown and barricades put up in large parts of the city, blocking access to the main road (Express Photo/Naveed Iqbal)

In Srinagar, 88 containment zones have been identified by the district administration and strict restrictions on public activity is imposed.

A total of 295 out of the 357 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kashmir on Sunday, while 62 were from the Jammu region. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of infections with 97 new cases.

Karnataka Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19

C T Ravi, Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture on Monday tested positive for coronavirus after he came in contact with a covid infected person and went into home quarantine on 11 July. In a Tweet Ravi said “”Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire’s result for me has confirmed that I’m Covid Positive.”

Karnataka: Opposition parties urge govt to put the entire state under lockdown

As Bengaluru is set to go under a 7 day lockdown from Tuesday, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Congress working president Eshwar Khandre have demanded that the entire state be placed under lockdown.

“I urge the government through the media to enforce lockdown in the entire state.” Gowda said while welcoming the government’s decision on Bengaluru’s lockdown.

Similarly Congress leader Khandre on Twitter said “Bring the situation under control. I appeal to the government that in this lockdown period at least to correct its past shortcomings and take all measures to face the pandemic efficiently in the future.”

More than 18,000 people fined in Mizoram for violating lockdown norms

The state reported 4 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (File) The state reported 4 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (File)

Since May 4, at least 18,247 people in Mizoram have been fined for lockdown violations. According to the Police statement released Sunday, around Rs 36 lakh has been collected for violating the Containment and prevention of COVID-19 Ordinance, 2020. The state reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s coronavirus tally to 231,a health official said.

64 people arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Traffic at Delhi Noida Border, while entering Noida, on Monday. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Traffic at Delhi Noida Border, while entering Noida, on Monday. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

After the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a fresh lockdown from 10 July to 13 July amid rising cases, at least 64 people have been arrested and 1,904 vehicles have been fined across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for lockdown violations.

“Altogether 24 FIRs were registered and 64 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,512 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,904 of them, while 22 were impounded,” the police said in a statement adding that a fine of Rs 1,70,250 was collected for the same.

Offices, shops across UP will remain shut on weekends

Uttar Pradesh officials on Sunday confirmed the closure of shops, market places on weekends even after the lockdown that is supposed on Monday.

Only emergency and essential services were allowed to be open in Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown. (Express) Only emergency and essential services were allowed to be open in Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown. (Express)

Restrictions announced on Thursday instructed all markets, offices and commercial establishments including the ones in Noida and Greater Noida to remain closed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. Only emergency and essential services were allowed to be open.

India in good position in battle against coronavirus, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that India is in a “good position” in the battle against the coronavirus, hailing the role of the security forces in handling the pandemic.

Speaking at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Academy in Gurgaon he said “In the history of mankind… no other epidemic has had the capacity to spread as much as this corona epidemic… the whole world is fighting this battle… India is also fighting this battle very well… Everyone thought how will a country like India fight the battle against corona, a population of 130 crore, a federal structure, in the absence of a single chain of command.”

