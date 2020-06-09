Coronavirus India Updates, 09 June: Arvind Kejriwal takes COVID test; Centre says no community spread in Delhi

At Delhi’s Saket mall At Delhi’s Saket mall

India Coronavirus Latest Update: India on Tuesday reported a spike of nearly 10,000 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,66,598. Of these, 1.29 lakh are active cases, while there is nearly the same number of patients that have been discharged. The death toll in inching towards the 7,500-mark with 266 casualties in the past 24 hours. While India is the 5th worst-hit COVID nation, Maharashtra — with over 88,000 infections — has more cases than China.

Monday saw a sharp decline in the number of new cases of novel Coronavirus infections, and the reason is not very clear right now. But the big difference was made by a reduction in the number of unassigned cases. These are the cases that no states were owning up, and these had been rising rapidly over the last few weeks. By Sunday, this number had gone up to 8,605. On Monday, however, this number reduced to 7,837, meaning at least 768 of these cases have finally been assigned to some state or the other. But it is not clear which states have these been assigned to. None of the states have shown any unusual rise in their numbers on Monday.

COVID-19 news from across India

Send migrants home within 15 days: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Centre to send migrant labourers to their home states within 15 days. It also asked authorities to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah also directed state governments and Union Territories to formulate a scheme to provide employment to workers, asking that their skills be mapped.

The bench, which posted the matter for further hearing in July, said the schemes for welfare and employment of migrant workers should be publicised adequately. Further, it asked Centre to provide additional trains within 24 hours of states making the demand for sending the migrant workers back to their native places.

Sonu Sood stopped from meeting migrants at Bandra Terminus

Centre says no community spread in Delhi: Sisodia

Amid the uptick in the number of cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that officials from Centre say no community transmission of COVID-19 is seen in capital. His remarks came after a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The meeting of the DDMA was chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, who is the chairperson of the body. Besides Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other top officials of the administration attended the meeting. “We expect around 44,000 cases in Delhi by June 15, 1 lakh cases by June 30, 2.5 lakh cases by July 15, and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31,” Sisodia added. He also shared the govt’s bed requirement projections. He said by June 30, Delhi administration will have to arrange 15000 beds, 33000 by July 15 and 80000 by July 31.

Minutes earlier, Jain said that source is unknown in 50 per cent cases in the capital. Jain told reporters an official call on whether the city has entered the community transmission phase or not will have to be taken by the Union government, while indicating that the assessment of the local administration points towards the “third stage of spread”.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has also called for an “all-party meeting” to discuss the coronavirus situation in the capital and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus. said on Monday that he would attend the meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal’s COVID sample collected

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been self-isolating after developing mild fever and sore throat, got himself tested for COVID-19 today. The chief minister has avoided meetings and visitors since Sunday afternoon, an AAP spokesperson said. The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

49 of NDRF team that went to West Bengal for Amphan test positive for COVID-19

As many as 49 members of a team of National Disaster Response Force that had gone to West Bengal for rescue and relief operations during Cyclone Amphan has tested positive for COVID-19. The members were part of a 190 strong team that had gone to West Bengal last month from Odisha. This forms the largest chunk of positive cases in NDRF which has reported infections in single digits in Delhi. NDRF had until recently remained untouched by Covid even as infections in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had crossed 1500.

Asymptomatic transmission is rare, says WHO, experts demand evidence

Govt issues new guidelines for employees as cases rise ‘rapidly’

After observing that cases are “going up rapidly” and many officials in central ministries and departments have tested positive for Covid, the government has issued new guidelines for offices. These include not more than 20 officers will attend office per day; staggering timings will be implemented; face masks/shields will be worn indoors at all times; face-to-face meetings to be avoided; handwashing every half and hour etc.

Government of India issues fresh guidelines for officials and staffers of Central Government to prevent spread of #COVID19, after several officials in various Central Government Ministries/Departments have tested positive . pic.twitter.com/A3ZbF2unbB — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Kolkata sweet shop introduces ‘sandesh’ to increase immunity

A reputed sweetmeat chain of Kolkata has come out with a new item claiming that it contains various herbs and spices that will boost immunity to fight novel coronavirus. The ‘Immunity Sandesh’ has 15 herbs and spices such as haldi (turmeric), tulsi, saffron and cardamom, said Sudip Mallick, one of the owners of the shop. Instead of added sugar, the sandesh has Himalayan honey to raise the immunity bar of customers, he said.

The ‘Immunity Sandesh’ has 15 herbs and spices The ‘Immunity Sandesh’ has 15 herbs and spices

Amit Shah hits back at opposition: Addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said the government may have made a “mistake (galti)” or “fallen short (kam pad gaye honge)” while dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis, but its commitment (nishtha) was clear. He also asked the Opposition what it had done.

The expected surge in novel coronavirus cases following relaxations in the nationwide lockdown looks set to begin soon, with several states showing upward deviations from their trendlines in the last few days. In fact, at least 24 states and Union Territories (UTs) are currently growing at a rate that is faster than the national average of 4.39 per cent (7-day compounded daily growth rate). Mumbai and Delhi may have to start testing only hospitalised: Top technocrats at the Centre have said that as the Covid-19 case count rises, cities like Delhi and Mumbai may need to adopt a “mitigation” strategy which involves testing only those who are hospitalised. However, senior officials in the Health Ministry have ruled out any immediate change in the current testing strategy.

Amid the surge in cases in India, we look at 8 therapies being used in hospitals in Mumbai and elsewhere as a treatment for the virus. Hospitals just for Delhiites — In 2018, HC grappled with issue: The Delhi L-G’s decision overturning the Delhi CM’s order that only Delhi residents can be admitted to private and state government hospitals for Covid-19 treatment cited a Delhi High Court judgment from 2018, which dealt with a similar issue.

