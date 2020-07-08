Coronavirus India Updates, 08 July: Cases near 7.5 lakh; lockdown not to be extended in Tamil Nadu

Door to door covid-19 screening in progress inside a containment zone (Diwale Gaon) in Belapur Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Door to door covid-19 screening in progress inside a containment zone (Diwale Gaon) in Belapur Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Updates: As many as 22,752 cases of Covid-19 were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall caseload to 7,42,717 on Wednesday. The death toll touched 20,642, with 482 deaths reported in a day, data from the Health Ministry showed. There are 2,64,944 active cases and around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

With India ramping up testing to over two lakh per day, 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested so far. In the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities in the country at 9,250, followed by 3,165 deaths in Delhi and 1,977 in Gujarat.

CM Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on Covid-19 deaths

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government’s health secretary on factors responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, PTI reported. Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital. A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

Meanwhile, occupancy of Covid-19 beds fell below the 5,000-mark on Tuesday evening, for the first time in close to a month, official data shows.

While the number of ICU and ventilator beds in city hospitals has gone up over the past two weeks, the number of patients being admitted has also dipped. On Tuesday, a total of 4,885 people remained admitted in hospitals, while 10,201 beds were unoccupied. Of these, close to 1,800 are admitted in government facilities while others are in private hospitals. Occupancy in most small clinics and nursing homes has remained low.

Arunachal Pradesh Capital Complex SP office sealed

The office of the Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Capital Complex region has been sealed after a woman constable tested positive for Covid-19, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

A week-long lockdown was imposed in Capital Complex on July 6 after the region witnessed a spike in coronavirus case numbers.

There are 169 active cases in the state while 105 people have recovered and two people have died due to the disease.

Odisha Covid-19 death toll rises to 48

Odisha on Wednesday reported six more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 48. The state has reported around 10,624 cases of coronavirus so far, a health department official said, PTI reported.

Rajasthan reports 6 Covid-19 deaths

Rajasthan recorded six more Covid-19 fatalities and 173 new cases on Wednesday, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Of the new confirmed cases, 81 cases were reported from Alwar, 8 each from Bikaner and Nagaur, 3 from Churu, 2 each from Ajmer and Udaipur and one case each from Jhalawar and Dungarpur.

Around 16,208 people have recovered from the disease, while 4,516 active cases are there in the state now.

Over 5,000 new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 5,134 fresh cases and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,17,121 cases including 9,250 deaths.

Even as the state continues to remain the worst-affected in terms of Covid tally in the country, Dharavi, the densely populated slum in Mumbai, reported just one fresh case of novel coronavirus Tuesday, for the first time in three months. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5. According to the BMC, Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases as 1,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery. Some 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Asia’s biggest slum which is spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

The steady increase in Covid-19 cases in both urban and rural areas of Pune district has seen renewed demands for another lockdown from some elected representatives. However, others said the focus should be on augmenting the healthcare infrastructure.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, elected representatives have sought a lockdown for 10 days to break the chain of infection in Dighi, Hinjewadi, Dehugaon and Chakan.

Lockdown in 9 Bengal districts from tomorrow

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced a strict lockdown in revised containment zones in nine districts — four in north Bengal, and five in the south, including Kolkata and its adjoining districts — starting Thursday 5 pm because of a massive surge in cases over the past week.

The government, however, did not mention how long this lockdown spell will last. A lockdown is currently in force essentially in the containment zones till July 31.

The order from Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was issued on a day the state reported 850 infections, and a record 25 deaths that took the toll past 800 to 804.

No possibility of extending lockdown in Tamil Nadu: CM

With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has now surged to 1,18,594. In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230 cases. The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday said there is no possibility of extending the lockdown in the state. Speaking to reporters in Chennai EPS said that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that though the number of cases has come down due to the lockdown, the government cannot extend it again as it has the responsibility to better the livelihood of the people. “Tamil Nadu has not entered the community transmission phase, people should co-operate with the government in this battle against COVID-19,” he said.

