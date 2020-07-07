Coronavirus India Updates, 07 July: Cases in Delhi cross 1,00,000; Gujarat tally nears 37,000

A Covid-19 screening camp in Mankhurd Transit Camp in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A Covid-19 screening camp in Mankhurd Transit Camp in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Updates: India’s coronavirus tally crossed 7 lakh on Tuesday, with around 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country now has 7,19,665 total Covid-19 cases, including 2,59,557 active cases and 20,160 deaths, and nearly 4,39,948 people have been treated and discharged so far, according to the Ministry of Health. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Over 5,300 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

After recording on more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases on an average in the last four days, with the highest detected on July 4 at 7,074, Maharashtra recorded a slight dip in the number of fresh infections on Monday. With 5,368 cases reported, the total infection count in the state now stands at 2,11,987. Health officials attributed the fall to an overall dip in testing numbers usually observed during weekends. With 204 deaths registered on Monday, 9,026 people have died due to the virus in the state. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, it comes second in the list of highest mortality rate (4.27 per cent) after Gujarat (5.39 per cent). Follow Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus Live Updates

Hotels in the state have been allowed to reopen from July 8 with a 33 per cent cap on number of guests. Restaurants inside hotels too will be allowed to reopen but allowed to serve only hotel guests. The government is yet to take a decision on allowing the opening of standalone restaurants across the state.

Delhi’s coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh

Health workers talk to patients admitted in a Covid-19 hospital through video call at Health workers talk to patients admitted in a Covid-19 hospital through video call at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Covid-19 cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1-lakh mark on Monday with 1,379 fresh cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recoveries. The death toll in the city is now at 3,115, according to the later health bulletin by the state government.

Earlier on Monday, the central government said that the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

The government also said that the national positivity rate, percentage of samples testing coronavirus positive from the total number of samples, has also reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent.

234 new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 234 fresh cases of coronavirus and four deaths on Tuesday, PTI reported. The total number of cases in the state now stand at 20,922, as per an official report.

Out of the new cases, a maximum of 57 cases have been reported from Jodhpur, followed by 36 cases in Alwar, 34 cases in Nagaur, 29 cases in Bikaner, 22 cases in Jaipur, 19 in Sirohi, 9 in Jalore and 8 cases in Barmer, in addition to the cases from other districts of the state.

Around 15,966 people have recovered from the disease, while 4,137 cases are still active.

Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally reaches 36,931

Gujarat reported 740 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the state tally reached 36,931. Surat continued to report the highest single-day rise in the state, with 241 new cases. Seventeen people succumbed to the virus in the state, of which six were in Surat.

As Surat’s tally crossed 6,000, of which over 2,000 are active patients, Vadodara recorded its highest single-day surge, reporting 66 new cases, 16 of whom were from the rural jurisdiction of the district. One other, who had traveled to Vadodara from Bopal in Ahmedabad, also tested positive. Vadodara’s tally now stands at 2,650 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reports second coronavirus-related death

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported its second Covid-19 fatality, as a 40-year-old man died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, a senior health official said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The state had reported its first fatality on June 25 when a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease.

Arunachal Pradesh has 176 active cases, while 92 people have recovered from the disease. As many as 27,645 samples have been tested so far.

15 new cases reported in Mohali

As many as 15 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 318, with 84 active cases. The district has reported five fatalities so far.

Among the 15, one case was reported from the New Chandigarh area (Mullanpur Garibdas), where a 65-year-old man was tested positive. Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that three cases were reported from Sector 66 in Mohali city who have travel history of Kanpur, one case each was reported from Phase 11, Sector 127 in Kharar, Kharar city, Sector 80 in Mohali city, Nayagaon, Ballomajra and four cases were reported from Majaat village.

