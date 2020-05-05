Coronavirus India Updates, 05 May: Naval ships to evacuate stranded Indians in UAE, Maldives

Of the 1,568 fatalities recorded so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 583 deaths. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Of the 1,568 fatalities recorded so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 583 deaths. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India updates: A day after lockdown restrictions across the country have been partially lifted, India recorded its biggest single-day jump with 195 deaths and 3,900 cases in last 24 hours. The total toll rose to 1,568 and the number of infections climbed to 46,433, according to Union Health Ministry.

The first day of the third phase of lockdown saw crowds defying social distancing norms at many places including liquor shops. This influenced Delhi’s decision to increase liquor prices by 70 per cent. In Gujarat an Kerala, protests by migrant workers also saw a large number of people on the streets.

Meanwhile, India has sent three naval ships to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE and Maldives, after the MHA said evacuations in foreign countries will be carried out in a phased manner. Special flight for those stuck in the US will also begin this week.

West Bengal Govt launches exit app for stranded people of other states

The West Bengal government Monday launched an app for people from other states and stranded in West Bengal due to the lockdown, Home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said. A large number of people who are stuck in the state can access the app for getting online permission to leave the state.

“Persons willing to go back to their native states can apply online through this ‘Exit app’ and permission for the same will be practically automatic and extremely easy,” the Home secretary said.He also requested the nodal officers of all neighbouring states to ease the exit of such people for reaching their native places.

Telegana set to run 40 trains a day for 1 week for stranded migrants

Telengana State Government said 40 special trains would be deployed per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry stranded migrants in different parts of the state.

A statement release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office late night Monday said that the trains will start from various stations in the city including Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places.

The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, it said, three

days after the first such special train carrying 1,200 workers was operated from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand after the Railways acceded to the request of the state government.

Three naval ships to evacuate Indians from maldives and UAE

India sent three naval ships to evacuate its stranded citizens in the Maldives and the UAE, a defence spokesperson said Tuesday. This comes after the government Monday announced that the process of evacuating Indians stranded abroad would begin on 7 May.

NS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

Special evacuation flights for Indians stuck in US to begin this week

The special evacuation flights for thousands of Indians stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions are most likely to begin this week from San Francisco and other cities, according to officials.

After the Indian government announced special flights facilitating the return of Indians stranded abroad from 7 May, the flights could take off from San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington DC, with exact dates yet to announced, the officials said.

More flights are likely to be scheduled in the coming weeks as large number of Indian students and visitors are stranded in the US because of the strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through an online registration from the Indian embassy and its consulates in the US last week started preparing a list of Indians planning to travel back home.

The Delhi government imposed a “corona-fee” on the price of liquor across categories, hiking it by 70% from Tuesday.The state notified that the excise will be “70 percent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees”.

This move comes after the government-run liquor shops that were opening for the first time since 23 March saw crowding and social distancing no defiance Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that violations may lead to complete sealing of areas. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also said Delhi, a ‘red zone’, may have rushed into opening liquor shops.

Kerala opens inter-state border points to take back stranded residents

Kerala has opened six inter state borders for its people stranded in other states across the country as the third phases of extended lockdown began. As many as 5,470 passes have been issued till Monday evening to those who have registered with the state government agency Norka Roots.

A local-level vigilant committee would be monitoring their quarantine for 14 days. (File) A local-level vigilant committee would be monitoring their quarantine for 14 days. (File)

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the borders like mandatory screening, testing. Isolation in hospitals for people with symptoms and home quarantine for asymptomatic people.

A local-level vigilant committee would be monitoring their quarantine for 14 days. The committee would have representatives of self-governing bodies, health, revenue and police departments as its members.

The Inter-Ministerial Central team headed by Ministry of Defence Additional Secretary visited Kolkata, Howrah and other districts in West Bengal to check its coronavirus preparation and said has said that at 12.8 per cent, the state has the highest mortality rate among Covid-19 patients in the country, and accused it of low testing, weak surveillance and discrepancies in reporting cases.

The team completed its two-week tour of West Bengal on Monday, sending the above as “Final Observations of the IMCT” in a letter addressed to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata.Express photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door to door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata.Express photo by Partha Paul.

With West Bengal changing protocol since April 30 to reflect all Covid-19 patients in daily statistics and death certificates, the IMCT praised this as well as the increase in the daily testing in the state from 400 to 2,410, but flagged the non-cooperation of the state bureaucracy.

To this the ruling TMC reacted angrily, saying the Centre was fighting states when states were fighting the coronavirus.

Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic accounting for 30% cases in the country, Monday declared a freeze on new capital works till March next year imposing a 67% cur in development scheme spend for 2020-2021. “This is the deepest ever cut in expenditure since the state was formed in 1960,” an official said.

Barring procurements of infrastructure and items required for combating the pandemic, the state has ordered departments to withhold tenders for new purchases and approvals for new development works. As the country entered its third phase of the nationwide lockdown, Maharasthra’s Finance Department estimated its own loss in tax revenues of about Rs 50,000 crore.

Over 1200 migrants in Gujarat leave for UP by special train

The special train with 24 non air-conditioned coaches would cover the distance of about 1,110 kilometers in under 22 hours. (Representationl) The special train with 24 non air-conditioned coaches would cover the distance of about 1,110 kilometers in under 22 hours. (Representationl)

The special Shramik Express from Vadodara to Lucknow that departed at 2.30am Monday is set to fetch the 1,209 migrants from UP stranded in Gujarat. With 24 non air-conditioned coaches would cover the distance of about 1,110 kilometers in under 22 hours.While no one would be allowed to get into the train at technical halts, railway officials confirmed that batches of migrants would be allowed to alight at important stations in UP where the train would halt, especially Kanpur, which comes before Lucknow.

Maharashtra reported sale of at least 5 lakh litres of liquor after the government allowed the functioning of standalone retail liquor shops on day 1 of lockdown 3.0. There were long queues outside these shops in various parts of the state. An exact sales figure was not immediately available.

Customers queue up at Bhanadarkar road, Pune, where several wine shops are located. Customers queue up at Bhanadarkar road, Pune, where several wine shops are located.

Usually, Maharashtra reports around 24 lakh litres of liquor sales per day but on Monday, the sale was only about one-fourth of that. Meanwhile, manufacturing of liquor has been restarted in rural parts of the state. For instance, it restarted in Walunj MIDC in Aurangabad, Baramati MIDC in Pune district and some other pockets.

However, alcohol will remain out of bounds in one-third of Maharashtra.Retail beer and wine shops won’t be permitted in 13 out of the 36 districts for now.

No new COVID-19 case in Kerala for 2nd consecutive day

Kerala on Monday recorded no fresh coronavirus cases — the second consecutive day that the state has recorded no new COVID-19 case. A record 61 people were declared recovered from the disease on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that so far, Kerala has tested 33,010 samples, of which 32,315 tested negative for the virus. On Monday alone, 1,249 samples were tested.

Of the 499 confirmed cases in the state so far, only 34 are currently under treatment.

After a political storm raged Monday over stranded migrants being made to pay for their journey home, the Centre stood firm on the Sharmik Special train fare policy saying it was bearing the bulk of the cost. The government said that it was asking states to pay only 15% of the overall cost incurred by the railways to run these trains.

“The Government of India or Railways never said anything about charging the migrants. We said we will bear 85 per cent of the cost and states will bear 15 per cent, and the process was set in place based on the states’ request to send limited migrant labourers for some very particular reasons, back to their states. All states are coordinating this process accordingly, except one or two,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, told reporters at the official briefing on COVID-19 measures. Fifty-eight Shramik Special trains have been run so far, including 13 on Monday from cities like Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Akola, and Kota.

