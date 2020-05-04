Coronavirus India Updates, 04 May: Congress, BJP spar over train ticket fares; nearly 5,000 Indians test positive in Singapore

A family of four from Bibvewadi-Kondhwa road return home after buying groceries in the two-hour window provided by Pune Police. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) A family of four from Bibvewadi-Kondhwa road return home after buying groceries in the two-hour window provided by Pune Police. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India Updates: The Covid-19 tally on Monday saw a rise of over 2,000 cases in the last 24 hours even as the government granted some relaxations for areas outside containment zones amid the extended nationwide lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases reached 42,533 with as many as 1,373 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data. Out the total figure, 29,543 are active while 11,706 have been discharged and one has migrated, the ministry added.

Non-essential businesses and cab services resumed today in zones barring red leading to an increase in traffic on roads. E-commerce websites also began taking orders for non-essential items but only for areas with less or nil Covid-19 cases.

As the third phase of the lockdown kicked in on Monday with several relaxations added, there has been a noticeable increase in road traffic as non-essential stores lifted shutters, including liquor shops, which people made a beeline for, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

The easing of the lockdown measures came with its own set of challenges for police personnel as they struggled to manage the crowds outside liquor shops and in some areas in Delhi, they resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Over 2,000 migrants return to UP from Maharashtra

Two special trains carrying more than 2,000 migrant workers, who were stranded in Maharashtra amid the lockdown, arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. “The first train 01901 from Bhiwandi carrying 1,145 passengers reached Gorakhpur railway station at 1.20 am. The other train 00975 from Vasai Road railway station with 982 passengers arrived at the station at around 5.30 am,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar (Gorakhpur), Gaurav Singh Sogarwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Upon their arrival, the migrant workers were sent to their respective homes in buses arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government after proper screening and medical check-up.

The official added most of the passengers were from Khajni, Bansgaon and Gola tehsil of Gorakhpur district.

Various persons involved in essential services queue up to buy fuel near Citypride in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Various persons involved in essential services queue up to buy fuel near Citypride in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the party’s State Congress Committees will bear the ticket expense of the train journey of migrant workers who are being sent back to their homes by various states. In a letter to party workers, the interim party chief said that the party will also take necessary steps in this regard.

“Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker & migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” her letter read. “This will be the Indian National Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them.”

Sonia’s letter comes a day after the railways ordered the states to collect train ticket cost from the migrants. In its guidelines published Saturday, Railways said it would hand over the tickets to the originating states and the state would “collect the ticket fare” and hand them over to Railways.

Congress, BJP spar on Twitter

An exchange of words erupted between the Congress and BJP after Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the government over the railway’s decision to collect train ticket fares from migrant workers. “On one hand, the railways is charging ticket fares from labourers stranded in other states while on the other hand, the Railway Ministry is donating Rs 151 crore to the PM-Cares Fund. Just resolve this puzzle,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP hit back, saying the railways has subsidised 85 per cent of ticket fare for special trains being run to transport migrant workers and the state government has to pay only the remaining 15 per cent.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi ji, I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that ‘No tickets to be sold at any station’. Railways has subsidised 85% & state govt to pay 15%. The state govt can pay for the tickets (Madhya Pradesh’s BJP govt is paying). Ask Congress state governments to follow suit.”

Bihar govt to bear train expenses of returning students

The Bihar government today announced that it will bear the train expenses of students who were stranded in other states and were returning home. Migrant workers will be reimbursed after they complete the quarantine, it added.

A queue outside a liquor shop in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty) A queue outside a liquor shop in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Beeline outside liquor stores as govt eases lockdown curbs

Alcohol lovers today thronged outside liquor stores across states as officials directed outlets to maintain social distancing. In Karnataka, some performed “special prayers” with flowers, coconuts and incense sticks as they waited for shops to open business this morning.

In Delhi, only 150 out of 850 shops have been permitted to resume activity between 9 am and 6.30 pm.

Bengal to decide on lockdown relaxations in green, orange zones

While the Centre has granted some respite to businesses in the third phase of the lockdown, the West Bengal government said a task force led by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha will decide on the relaxations, including which shops and establishments will be allowed to reopen in the green and orange zones.

“However, the complete lockdown will continue in the containment zones,” an official said.

“We are waiting for the state government notification before deciding on opening business establishments,” Confederation of West Bengal Trade Unions president Sushil Poddar said.

Just like ration shops, people mark the spots with bricks to ensure social distancing, outside wine shops in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Just like ration shops, people mark the spots with bricks to ensure social distancing, outside wine shops in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

JK govt declares entire Kashmir valley, 2 districts of Jammu in red zone

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the entire Kashmir valley and three district of Jammu region as “red zone” based on overall assessment of the Covid-19 situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the Union Territory.

As per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, entire Kashmir valley, which comprises ten districts has been declared as red zone. In Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are in red zone, the order read. While four districts of Jammu region – Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Rajouri – are in orange zone, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch are in green zone.

Although confusion prevailed on opening of liquor shops, customers wait outside a store at Bhanadarkar road in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Although confusion prevailed on opening of liquor shops, customers wait outside a store at Bhanadarkar road in Pune. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

Around 4,000 police vehicles will be sanitised across the country free of cost, MG Motor India said on Monday. The company is undertaking complete car sanitisation including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh and sanitisation of high touch points of police vehicles, it said in a statement.

“We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times,” MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. In its endeavour to support them, MG Moto is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle’s cabin, he added.

Government employees arrive at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Government employees arrive at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Nearly 4,800 Indians are Covid-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy

Nearly 4,800 Indian nationals, most of whom are living in dormitories for foreign workers, have tested positive with for the virus in Singapore till the end of April, the Indian High Commissioner said on Monday.

“Almost all of the infection among Indian workers is mild and their conditions are improving,” Jawed Ashraf, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, told PTI.

Over 3,500 Indian nationals, including students, have also registered with the High Commission to return home or to seek assistance for accommodation and food due to their unexpectedly long stay here, he said. Over 90 per cent of the 4,800 Indians infected by the virus are workers, most of whom are living in dormitories for foreign workers, he said.

A quarantine centre with 500 beds at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) A quarantine centre with 500 beds at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Eminent personalities slam TMC MP Moitra for criticising NRI doctors

As many as 75 eminent personalities from West Bengal have slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra for criticising NRI doctors, who had recently written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concerns over theCovid-19 situation in the state.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the eminent personalities, including filmmakers, actors, music composers and professors, said they are “embarrassed of such a reaction from an MP in the wake of the pandemic”. The signatories include filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Tarun Majumder, Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay and Suman Mukhopadhyay, artist Wasim Kapoor, actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, music composer Debajyoti Misra, professor Ambikesh Mahapatra and educationist Pabitra Sarkar.

An accident took place due to inappropriate parking and the commotion by liquor seekers in front of TR wines Undri in Pune on Monday. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) An accident took place due to inappropriate parking and the commotion by liquor seekers in front of TR wines Undri in Pune on Monday. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

In a letter to Banerjee in late April, 14 NRI doctors had cautioned the state government against “under-reporting of Covid-19 cases and deaths”, saying, “it will have a direct impact on the spread of the virus and lead to a massive crisis in the state”. Responding to this letter, Moitra had tweeted: “11 of 14 NRI docs writing to WB CM in US, 2 in UK & 1 in Ger.W/due respect you choose to live practise pay taxes elsewhere Suggest you get down to work in yr adopted countries!”

Criticising Moitra for her remarks, the personalities said, “The petty insinuations made were uncalled for diverting attention from the real issues and unnecessarily politicising the pandemic. We are afraid that this reaction from a representative of Parliament could dissuade NRI specialists from coming forward to offer their knowledge and expertise during critical times.”

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners workers fighting the virus pandemic across the country. Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest stars in Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, ‘I For India’ on Sunday. The line-up was introduced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, with Akshay Kumar kick-starting the concert with a poem penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, titled “Tumse Ho Nahi Payega.”

Kerala opens border at six places to enable Keralites return from other states

Kerala on Monday opened its borders at six places for their natives stranded in other states. The government through an order issued earlier had designated six entry points for receiving the stranded persons from other States to enter Kerala.

The stranded Keralites can enter the state through border check-posts at Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod.

NORKA (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) department had on Sunday said that at least 1.5 lakh Keralites from other states had registered to return after the Centre opens inter-state borders.

