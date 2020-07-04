Coronavirus India Updates, 04 July: CPI(M) says ICMR fast tracking vaccine for PM announcement on I-Day; Curfew in Meghalaya

Health workers and Covid patients perform Yoga at a Covid center attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Health workers and Covid patients perform Yoga at a Covid center attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Updates: With 22,771 fresh cases within a span of 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India rose to 6,48,315 with as many as 18,655 fatalities. Following a steady rise, the number of recoveries increased to 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated. “Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

Tamil Nadu has become the second Indian state, after Maharashtra, to cross the one lakh mark as 4,329 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s death count too rose by 64, and currently stands at 1,385, government data revealed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 2,42,383 samples were tested nationwide on Friday. At least 95,40,132 tests have been conducted so far. While the total number of active cases is at around 2.35 lakh (2,35,433), the overall number of people who have been cured, discharged or migrated is quickly approaching the 4 lakh mark (3,94,227). Meanwhile, the death toll is at 18,655.

Here are the top coronavirus developments from across the country:

CPI(M) alleges ICMR fast tracking COVID vaccine for PM announcement on I-Day

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was trying to fast track the production of a coronavirus vaccine so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make the announcement on Independence Day, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

Asserting that scientific advances cannot be “made to order”, Yechury tweeted: “A vaccine would be the most decisive redemption from the pandemic. The world is waiting for a safe vaccine, which is universally accessible. But…scientific advances can never be ‘made to order’. Forcing the development of an indigenous vaccine as a cure for COVID-19, bypassing all health and safety norms, to be announced by PM Modi on Independence Day is fraught with horrendous human costs.”

Patients wait to visit the General OPD at GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Patients wait to visit the General OPD at GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

The Assam government has opened a plasma bank at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treating coronavirus patients. The first donor was Dr Likhitesh, a post-graduate student of medicine at GMCH, who had tested positive for the disease in May, and was later cured.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Dr Likhitesh for donating plasma, and to the team working at the bank. “Glad to share that we’ve started a Plasma Bank at GMCH. The first convalescent donor is a doctor himself, a COVID-19 patient. My gratitude to Dr Lithikesh for donating his plasma, and to the team who is working on this bank. I encourage cured patients to come forward and donate,” he tweeted.

📌Alert ~ 365 new #COVID19+ cases detected today Out of total cases today, 134 were reported from Guwahati City. Take proper precautions & care to stay safe ↗️Total cases 9799

↗️Recovered 6327

↗️Active cases 3455

↗️Deaths 14 11:45 PM/July 03/ Day’s total 365#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/UI3uKvWj3I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2020

Meghalaya orders curfew, starts random testing in bordering district

The Meghalaya government has decided to impose a curfew in parts of Ri Bhoi district — which borders Assam — considering the prevailing situation in its neighbouring state. As per a release from the office of the District Magistrate, the curfew, which came into force on Friday, will be applicable to “areas from Tandu bridge via Byrnihat to Jorabat, Pilangkata, Maikhuli, Longkhuli & Umtytnga in Ri Bhoi district till further orders.”

At the same time, the government is also planning to conduct random testing in these areas. “This is just to know whether there is any community transmission in the adjoining areas,” Meghalaya Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar said. At present, there are 22 active cases in the state.

Health worker gets ready with PPE kit before beginning duty at a Covid center attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Health worker gets ready with PPE kit before beginning duty at a Covid center attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh orders lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex

The Arunachal Pradesh government today announced a six-day lockdown in the Itanagar capital complex.

“Itanagar capital complex will be under lockdown from 6th July (Monday) till 12th July (Sunday). Detailed Guidelines and SOP for compliance will be issued shortly. #StayHomeStaySafe” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

On Thursday, the state reported its highest single day spike with 37 cases, 34 out of which were reported from the Complex. Currently, the Capital Complex has the highest number of active cases: 81.

So far, the state has reported, 252 Covid cases, out of which 176 are active.

Testing for Covid in in Mandala, Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai on Friday. Testing for Covid in in Mandala, Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai on Friday.

Tripura records 93 new Covid cases

With 93 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Tripura, the state’s tally rose to 1,533 on Saturday. However, there are only 334 active cases as 1,199 patients have already recovered and have been discharged.

On Friday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “Alert. 93 people found Covid-19 #POSITIVE today out of 1325 samples tested. The count includes : Dhalai Dist : 24 West Dist: 17 Gomati Dist: 15 North Dist: 13 Sepahijala Dist: 11 Khowai Dist : 9 Unokoti Dist: 2 South Dist: 2 #TripuraCOVID19Count”.

Tripura has tested 68,634 people till now. The state has reported only one casualty so far.

Inaugurated “Mukhyamantri Corona Pratirodh Abhiyan” at Agartala. Under this scheme every Saturday we will be distributing Vitamin C enriched Fruits & juice among people throughout the State. The aim of the scheme is to boost the immunity power of all to combat against COVID19. pic.twitter.com/vmF7lPu8lO — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 4, 2020

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period in an attempt to curb the pandemic, a minister said.

The government had earlier decided to open educational institutions for the current academic session from July 15.

“We would not be able to open schools during this month as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed all the states not to open educational and training institutes till July 31 due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country,” Mizoram education minister Lalchhandama Ralte was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

A worker washes the walls of Jama Masjid a day before it is set to reopen in Delhi, on Saturday. A worker washes the walls of Jama Masjid a day before it is set to reopen in Delhi, on Saturday.

Gujarat CM visits Surat to assess measures

Concerned over the recent rise in virus cases in Surat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived in the city on Saturday to take stock of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

Rupani and Patel, who is also the state health minister, is scheduled to hold a meeting with the district collector, city civic chief and health officials to take stock of the outbreak and steps being taken to contain the spread. The chief minister is accompanied by chief secretary Anil Mukim and chief secretary to the chief minister K Kailasanathan.

Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana – Gujarat Govt’s biggest ever economic stimulus package of Rs.14,000 crore that has come as an immediate support to help farmers and fishermen of the State survive the Corona crisis. pic.twitter.com/6igjIxhPLW — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) July 3, 2020

Ahmedabad: 26 new micro containment zones identified

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 26 new micro containment zones in the city, which is the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the state, PTI reported.

The civic body said that intense door-to-door surveillance will be carried out to detect new cases in these micro containment zones, where movement of people is restricted. These newly-identified areas took the number of micro-containment zones in the city to 84, where around 35,000 people live.

“There were 60 existing micro containment areas in Ahmedabad. After detailed discussions, two areas were removed from that list and 26 new areas were added after fresh coronavirus cases were reported from there,” the AMC said in a statement issued late on Friday.

Beauty parlour employees wear PPE while catering to customers in Pune. Beauty parlour employees wear PPE while catering to customers in Pune.

Seeing the alarming numbers, the Madurai administration is taking every possible step to break the infection chain. Since the beginning of June, there has been a surge of cases in the city. This is partially attributed to the number of cases in Chennai. As per sources, many people had entered the city from Chennai without a valid E-pass, although strict conditions on inter-district travel were put in place.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, B Chandra Mohan, the Zonal Monitoring officer for Madurai said the health department is taking every possible step to break the chain. “Because of mobilization and active screening we can detect more and more cases. The effort is to early diagnose and isolate, those measures are currently on. Fever clinics have been set up across the districts and people walk-in to get themselves evaluated. The lockdown has helped to slow down the curve,” he said.

Covid patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall in Delhi. Covid patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall in Delhi.

UP Rural Development Minister, his wife test positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) and his wife were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after they tested positive for the virus on Friday, PTI reported.

When asked about his health, Singh told the news agency, “I am fine. I came here only on Friday. I will follow the doctors’ advice.”

PCMC corporator Datta Sane dies of coronavirus

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporator and former opposition leader Datta Sane succumbed to Covid early this morning. He was 48.

The three-time corporator had tested positive for the deadly virus on June 25, according to local media reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd