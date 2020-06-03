Coronavirus India Updates, 03 June: Mamata urges Centre to give Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers; Rajasthan hikes liquor prices

Even as the daily spike of coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly, the country is still “very far away from the peak” ICMR said Tuesday.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Even as the daily spike of coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly, the country is still “very far away from the peak” ICMR said Tuesday.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 2 Lakh-mark Wednesday when the country reported 8,908 fresh cases and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s total case count now stands at 2,07,614 which includes 5,815 deaths. While the number of cases have been rising steadily, over 8,000 a day for the past few days, the growth rate has been coming down in most of the states with major caseloads.

Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state, reported a fall in the growth rate of infections below that of the country as whole for the first time in two months. The 7-day compounded daily growth rate (CDGR) for Maharashtra has remained below the national average for three consecutive days now.

Even as the daily spike of coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly, the country is still "very far away from the peak" ICMR said Tuesday. A peak signifies the point at which the daily case count will start to fall.

Maharashtra’s Covid growth rate falls below India’s for the first time

As the Covid count increases across the country, touching the 2-lakh figure Tuesday, a small silver lining has emerged. For the first time in nearly two months, the growth rate of infections in Maharashtra has slowed to fall below that of the country as a whole.

The fall in Maharashtra rate has slowed down the national growth rate. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) The fall in Maharashtra rate has slowed down the national growth rate. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

This trend may not endure as the spread gets wider but it is significant. For, the rate in Maharashtra has been declining for over two weeks now and this has slowed down the national growth rate as well.

At the start of May, the compounded daily growth rate of cases in India was around 6.2 per cent. It rose to about 7 per cent before starting a decline that has continued since then. On Tuesday, the national growth rate was 4.67 per cent.

One of the main reasons for the decline in growth at the national level is the fact that Maharashtra has been slowing down for more than two weeks now.

Gujarat and Rajasthan, the states with fourth and fifth highest caseloads, have considerably lower growth rates, of 2.50 and 3.21 per cent respectively.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the next biggest states in terms of caseloads, have also been growing at around the same rates.

Covid test should track viral load too, says new ICMR study

Only seven per cent of coronavirus samples have a “high viral load” — meaning these people would, on average, transmit the infection to 6.25 other people.Viral load refers to the quantity of a virus in an organism and is a reflection of how quickly the virus is replicating.

These are new findings by ICMR’s National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH), Ahmedabad, based on a study of over 1,000 samples collected in the state in April and May.

Rajasthan hikes liquor prices to boost revenue amid COVID-19 crisis

The Rajasthan government Tuesday imposed a surcharge of up to Rs 30 on Liquor to mop up the revenue amid the coronavirus crisis.The state finance department said the decision has been taken to mitigate natural or man-made calamities like floods, epidemic etc

Similarly, the surcharge on Indian-made Foreign Liquor will be Rs 5 for 180 ml and 375 ml bottles, breezers, miniature and other packaging, while it will be Rs 10 on 750 ml bottles.

Mamata urges Centre to give Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to give one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2020

Banerjee suggested that a portion of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) could be used for the purpose.

To check community spread, Andhra Pradesh asks districts to test 290 daily

As states began phased reopening of most activities on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government has passed an order to test 290 people every day in each district to track prevalence of infection in the community.

From construction workers to agricultural labourers, and vegetable vendors to shopkeepers, there are 15 categories of people who will be tested every day in each district as part of the sentinel surveillance, the state Health Medical and Family Welfare Department has ordered.

Gujarat relaxes curbs on testing

The Gujarat government Tuesday relaxed the curbs on testing for Covid-19 and allowed life-saving procedures to be carried out without waiting for Covid-19 tests.

The guidelines issued by additional director, health department, Prakash Vaghela, stated that all emergency and life-saving procedures may be carried out “without waiting for Covid-19 testing in the best interest of patients”.

Amid lockdown NREGA May demand is highest for month in 8 years

With the lockdown sending lakhs of migrant labourers back to their villages, over 2.19 crore households utilised the rural job guarantee scheme in May, which is the highest for the month in the last eight years, according to official data.

over 2.19 crore households utilised the rural job guarantee scheme in May.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) over 2.19 crore households utilised the rural job guarantee scheme in May.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The numbers are expected to go up as data over the years show demand peaking usually in June, after the harvesting season. The May spike is significant as there was a dip during April 2020, and reflects the lockdown’s impact.

US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week: White House

The US will ship next week the first batch of 100 ventilators it has donated to India to treat the coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.

The first batch of 100 ventilators from the US will be shipped next week. (Representational Image) The first batch of 100 ventilators from the US will be shipped next week. (Representational Image)

Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and “the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues”, it said.

A day after his death in Leh, samples collected from former Union minister and three-time Congress MP from Ladakh, P Namgyal tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said two committees have been set up to probe the lapses and added that action will be taken against those found responsible.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh will send 33 migrants home with flight tickets from MP quota

Sanjay Singh will accompany 33 migrant workers in a flight to Patna on Wednesday evening, they said. Sanjay Singh will accompany 33 migrant workers in a flight to Patna on Wednesday evening, they said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has decided to use the 34 air tickets he is entitled to as an MP to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flight, party sources said.

He will accompany 33 migrant workers in a flight to Patna on Wednesday evening, they said. An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets in domestic flights annually.

The decision was praised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said it would be an inspiration for everyone.

