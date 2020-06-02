Coronavirus India Updates, 02 June: Delhi govt launches app to track hospital beds; PM Modi says growth will be back

Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir are some of the other states with a good record on testing. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir are some of the other states with a good record on testing. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The number of coronavirus cases neared the two-lakh mark Tuesday with the current case count standing at 1,98,706 cases along with 5,598 fatalities. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with over 70,013 Covid-19 case.

Tamil Nadu, which has been contributing the largest number of new cases after Maharashtra for the last few days, has now tested more than 5-lakh people, becoming the first state to do so. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir are some of the other states with a good record on testing.

Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said India will get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms. Speaking at industry association CII’s annual session, he said “On the one hand we have to save the lives of our people and on the other hand we have to stabilise the economy and speed it up”.

Read| Growth will be back: PM Modi at CII Annual Session 2020

Delhi govt launches app to track hospital beds

Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators,” Kejriwal said, adding that all information is now available at the click of a button. (File) Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators,” Kejriwal said, adding that all information is now available at the click of a button. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured people not to worry about medical care even as the number of coronavirus infections are increasing in the national capital. “We have made arrangements for sufficient beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators. From the experiences of other countries, we have realised that most of them are falling short of hospital infrastructure. Despite having enough arrangements as of now, we get calls about inadequate beds, oxygen cylinders. There’s an information gap. This is why we have come up with this app to provide you with information regarding hospitals in Delhi,” he said.

Their numbers might not be very big as of now, but the northeastern states reported a big surge in the novel Coronavirus cases on Monday. Tripura added more than 100 cases in a single day, while the number of infections in Arunachal Pradesh increased from 4 to 20, and that in Manipur from 78 to 83.

Assam is one of the fastest growing states in the country right now. (Express File) Assam is one of the fastest growing states in the country right now. (Express File)

Assam and Tripura have been the most affected states in the region. Assam, in fact, is one of the fastest growing states in the country right now.

Remdesivir drug cleared for use in ‘severe’ Covid cases

Remdesivir is one of the most closely watched drugs in the global clinical trials to find a cure for Covid-19. Remdesivir is one of the most closely watched drugs in the global clinical trials to find a cure for Covid-19.

India’s top drug regulatory body on Monday approved the use of the antiviral medication remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in adults and children hospitalised “with severe disease.

Remdesivir is one of the most closely watched drugs in the global clinical trials to find a cure for Covid-19.

US pharma giant Gilead Sciences have been granted marketing authorisation for remedesvir drug from India’s drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” on hospitalised coronavirus patients. The approval process for remdesivir was accelerated in view of the emergency situation and the unmet need for medicines in light of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported.

No more quarantine for migrants returning to Bihar

From today, migrants returning to Bihar will not be registered or quarantined, the government has decided. Those who returned to the state till Monday had been registered and quarantined in more than 5,000 centres, which together host around 13 lakh migrants. These centres will be closed after June 15, when the 14-day quarantine of the last batch of registered migrants ends.

Those who returned to the state till Monday had been registered and quarantined in more than 5,000 centres. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Those who returned to the state till Monday had been registered and quarantined in more than 5,000 centres. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Thermal screening at railway stations is also set to be discontinued, but there is to be a medical desk at every station to facilitate treatment to those unwell.

Read| Back in Bihar, migrants count days until they can return

17 districts in Maharashtra see a spike in cases

As the migrant exodus from urban centres continues towards rural areas within Maharashtra, 17 districts that had zero or very few cases are witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. A gradual shift of Covid-19 cases from urban to rural regions is taking place. People travelling from Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Malegaon have been the main source of infection in other districts in the state. Till April 30, Mumbai and Pune, the two Covid hotspots, accounted for 78.4 per cent of total cases in Maharashtra. Their share had reduced to 70 per cent by May 31.

Adityanath orders strict patrolling for social distancing in unlockdown 1

He also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all railway stations in the state. (File) He also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all railway stations in the state. (File)

With further lifting of lockdown restrictions and partial resumption of train services, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered strict patrolling by police in markets and parks and on highways to ensure that people adhere to the social distancing norms and wear masks all the time while they are out in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all railway stations in the state.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three other ministers who were part of a meeting attended by Cabinet colleague Satpal Maharaj went into home quarantine on Monday. Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, who tested positive on Sunday, attended the meeting in the Secretariat on Friday in which 20 people were present.

Sources said the chief minister’s office in the Secretariat has been sanitised and sealed.

Read| MP: Day after being declared containment free, Raj Bhavan reports one more Covid-19 case

Odisha launches a dedicated portal for home delivery of liquor

The state owned Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBC) has developed an online portal for the smooth interaction of liquor retailers and consumers in response to the massive demand for home delivery of liquor in Odisha.

Odisha saw a massive demand for home delivery of liquor due to the coronavirus Odisha saw a massive demand for home delivery of liquor due to the coronavirus pandemic .(Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The portal was launched to further streamline the process and to bring convenience to consumers and retailers as well as for the purpose of transparency and building accountability in the whole process, an official of Odisha State Beverage Corporation (OSBC) said.

Read| One in three small businesses close to winding up, says survey

Industries opening up, workers coming back, says Gadkari

Union minister Union minister Nitin Gadkari . (PTI/File Photo)

Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that migrant workers are coming back as industries have started opening up with social distancing norms. The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Road Transport and Highways, said the country has to learn the “art of living with coronavirus”.

However, the minister did not specify the number of jobs lost due to the pandemic and the lockdown. Responding to a question regarding the impact on employment across industries, Gadkari said, “There has not been any official analysis of (the number of jobs lost) due to the Covid problem,” but Covid has “definitely impacted it”.

Piyush Goyal: ‘Will achieve $5 trillion economy… won’t let Covid affect resolve’

In a interview with Th Indian Express, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, said,”Despite the global economy being stressed, global value chains coming under severe pressure, trade wars among countries and continents, despite the uncertainties which characterised the whole year in terms of economic growth, international trade, India was able to find a reasonable path, but for the coronavirus which literally from January started showing the impact on the economy.” Read full interview here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.