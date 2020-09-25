Coronavirus India Update, Sept 25: Lecturer turns farm labourer; Ayush Ministry to take up clinical study on role of Vasa, Guduchi

A health worker at a testing centre in New Delhi.

With over 86,000 cases in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally surged past 58 lakh on Friday. The total number of fatalities climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, adding that the recoveries now stand at 47,56,164.

More cases of coronavirus were detected on Thursday than the number of people declared to have recovered from the disease, ending a six-day streak that had raised hopes of a possible slowdown in the spread of the disease. But it was more a case of recoveries dropping down, rather than discovery of new cases going up by any significant amount. A total of 86,052 new cases were detected on Thursday, slightly lower than 86,508 which were found a day earlier, but the recoveries dropped from 87,374 to 81,177.

Ayush Ministry to take up clinical study on potential of Vasa, Guduchi for management of COVID-19

The Ministry of AYUSH has approved a proposal to carry out a clinical study to “assess” the role of “Vasa and Guduchi in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive patients”, PTI reported on Friday. This randomised, open-label three-armed study will be conducted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the IGIB unit of CSIR, the AYUSH ministry said.

“A proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive cases has recently been approved,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

The detailed proposal including outcome measures, clinical and laboratory parameters, the logistics of the research has been prepared. The study will use a unique case report forum (CRF), suitable for Ayush mode research, the ministry stated.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 767

Odisha’s coronavirus case count breached the 2 lakh-mark on Friday with 4,208 more people testing positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities took the the state’s coronavirus death toll to 767, PTI reported.

The new infections, reported from all the 30 districts, have taken the state’s tally to 2,01,096, he said.

A total of 2,462 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,746 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district has reported the highest number of new cases at 725, followed by Cuttack (465) and Jajpur (237), he said.

Lockdown: Lecturer turns farm labourer to support family

Navnath Gore was a lecturer at a college in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district till March. But the COVID-19 lockdown took away his contractual service reducing him to a farm labourer. Gore (32), a resident of Nigdi, a small village in Jat tehsil of Sangli district, received Yuva Puraskar, by the the Sahitya Akademi, for young writers in 2018, but that is hardly a consolation for him now. Coming to terms with the reality of losing jobs, a situation faced by millions worldwide, he decided to work as a farm labourer in his home district in order to support his family.

A post-graduate in Marathi from the Shivaji University in Kolhapur district, Gore had started writing his maiden novel ‘Fesati’ during his post-graduation days. The book got published in 2017 and he won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar the next year.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.