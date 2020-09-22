Coronavirus India Update, Sept 22: Jump in recoveries, drop in new cases as tally crosses 55 lakh

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on September 21, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India Updates: India detected 75,083 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, taking its tally above 55 lakh to 55,62,664. An additional 1,053 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 88,935. The fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

The number of people who recovered from Covid-19 stood at over 1.01 lakh on Monday, the highest single- day rise so far. This took the country’s recovery count to 44,97,868, and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent. Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates

The jump in recoveries and drop in new cases has ensured that the active cases in the country have dropped below the one million mark. There are currently 9,75,861 people who are being treated for the disease, which is 17.54 per cent of the total caseload.

Here is India’s top Covid-19 news on September 22:

Ladakh’s death toll now 50, total cases 3,832

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 50 in Ladakh as one more patient succumbed to the disease, while 79 new infections took the caseload to 3,832, officials said on Tuesday.

There are 1,047 active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory now, of which 591 are in Leh and 456 in Kargil district, the officials said.

A total of 2,735 patients, 71 per cent of the total caseload, have recovered till Monday evening, they said.

Delhi: HC stays govt order to hospitals to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s September 13 order making it mandatory for 33 private hospitals in the city to reserve 80 per cent of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for patients suffering from Covid-19. The HC observed that prima facie the order was arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of fundamental rights, reported news agency PTI.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Association of Healthcare Providers. It sought responses from the Delhi government and Centre.

At the Covid-19 designated Khaswadi crematorium in Vadodara on September 21, 2020. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) At the Covid-19 designated Khaswadi crematorium in Vadodara on September 21, 2020. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Four MNS leaders arrested for defying Covid-19 norms

The railway police arrested four leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), including party general secretary Sandeep Deshpande, for defying Covid-19 orders. They had held a savinay kaydebhang (civil disobedience) protest on Monday, during which they boarded local trains demanding services be made available to ordinary people. Services are currently only available for people involved in essential services and government employees.

A case has been registered against the four leaders under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and the Disaster Management Act, the Indian Railways Act and other Covid-19 prevention measures of Maharashtra.

Pune: Mental health institute helps over 200 patients, staff recover from Covid-19

The Chaitanya Institute of Mental Health has opened after being closed for several months due to Covid-19. More than 200 patients, including staff, had tested Covid-19 positive at the institute. “At least 70 patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were infected with Covid-19 and Dr Imran Shaikh and his wife, Sapna Shaikh, a psychiatrist with the team, took up the challenge to look after them,” Ronny George, founder of the institute working in the field of psychosocial rehabilitation, told The Indian Express.

“It was a devastating experience as about 50 per cent patients in the dementia care unit were affected by Covid-19,” he added.

Express Exclusive | IITs, IIMs, Central universities, Navodaya schools dip into pay for PM Cares

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd