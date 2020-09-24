Coronavirus India Update, Sept 24: Recovery rate rises to 81.55%, fatality rate further drops to 1.59%

Construction labourers get screened for Covid 19 in the capital New Delhi. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India Updates: With 86,508 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India breached the 57 lakh mark to reach 57,32,518. However, out of the total, over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The country also recorded as many as 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours which pushed the number of fatalities to 91,149. However, the fatality rate further dropped to 1.59 per cent on Thursday. At present, there are 9,66,382 active cases, which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, while 46,74,987 people have been treated and discharged so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 6,74,36,031 samples have been tested up to September 23 with 11,56,569 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Here are the top Covid-19 news from across the country:

Accept my mistake, will wear mask: MP Home Minister after backlash

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who caused a flutter saying he doesn’t wear a face mask at any government events, has now expressed regret for his statement after facing backlash from the Opposition.

On Wednesday, at an event in Indore, when asked why he was not wearing a mask, Mishra had said, “I don’t wear a mask in any programmes. ‘Isme kya hota hai?’ (so what).” Following this, the Congress launched a pointed attack, asking are COVID-19 norms meant only for the common people.

Now accepting his mistake, the state home minister has said, “My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn’t in line with the sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing.”

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, “I don’t wear it” when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020 Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday. He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection “He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation. He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days,” the doctor said.” a senior doctor of the hospital said. Rethink short lockdowns, tracing is key: PM Modi to states PM Modi was interacting with chief ministers of states.(Source: Twitter/BJP4India) PM Modi was interacting with chief ministers of states.(Source: Twitter/BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Chief Ministers of seven states worst hit by the Covid-19 crisis to make a critical assessment of the 1-2-day lockdowns that several states have been imposing, and the adverse impact these have on economic activity. The Prime Minister stressed on the need for states to strengthen their tracing- tracking strategy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. “The lockdown brought benefits. Globally too, it has been appreciated. However, now we have to focus on micro containment zones, which will ensure that the spread is contained… States have to make an assessment on how effective are the lockdowns that are being imposed for 1-2 days. Because of this, economic activity should not face problems. My suggestion to the states is to take up this issue very seriously. We have to increase our focus on effective testing, treating and surveillance, and clear messaging,” the Prime Minister said. Why, in the nationwide ‘Unlock’ phase, Chhattisgarh has returned to lockdowns In Chhattisgarh, the state government gave the power of decision to the district collectors. As of Tuesday (September 22), 16 out of the 28 districts have gone under lockdown. Residents of Chhattisgarh return to the state on Shramik Special trains. (Express Photo) Residents of Chhattisgarh return to the state on Shramik Special trains. (Express Photo) Even as the country is unlocking and the number of those being cured has increased, Chhattisgarh, which has a population of around 3 crore, has registered 677 deaths, and over 88,000 cases after testing close to 9 lakh people, according to data available with the state department. In the past two months, the cases have gone up sharply. In Raipur, Collector S Bharatidasan issued orders marking the entire district as a containment zone and then issuing a lockdown, which is in some ways stricter than the national lockdown.

