Coronavirus India Update, May 25: Nagaland no longer Covid-free, Assam cases cross 400-mark

Passengers being checked and screened at the Delhi International Airport as domestics flights resumed on Monday. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) Passengers being checked and screened at the Delhi International Airport as domestics flights resumed on Monday. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India Updates: India is now among the top 10 worst-hit nations, with more than 1.38 lakh coronavirus cases, according to the data put out by John Hopkins University. The total number of infections in India rose to 1,38,845 on Monday. Of these 77,103 are active, while 57,720 patients have been discharged. Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

Meanwhile, India on Monday opened up its domestic flight operations after a hiatus of two months due to the nationwide lockdown. Hundreds of people reached airports across the country to take morning flights. At the airport, thermal screening, social distancing measures were put in place. The Delhi airport saw its first departure at 4.45 am to Pune while Mumbai airport’s first departure was at 6.45 am to Patna, the officials said.

Most of the state governments decided to put the passengers arriving from other states in an institutional quarantine of seven to 14 days. Others made home quarantine for a fortnight mandatory for the travellers.

Here are the top developments today:

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours

India registered its biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day with 6,977 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,38,845. The death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total 154 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am.

Food distribution with social distancing to migrant labours at Ghazipur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Food distribution with social distancing to migrant labours at Ghazipur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 77,103 while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Manipur reports 2 new cases, count rises to 34

Manipur reports two new active cases of COVID-19, one each from Churachandpur and Noney district. The total number of positive cases has risen to 34 and the number of active cases stand at 30.

Swab test for covid is in progress at Sane Guruji Smarak school near Dandekar bridge organised by PMC amid lockdown due to COVID-19 spread. E(xpress photo by Arul Horizon) Swab test for covid is in progress at Sane Guruji Smarak school near Dandekar bridge organised by PMC amid lockdown due to COVID-19 spread. E(xpress photo by Arul Horizon)

Nagaland reports three cases, state no longer Covid-free

Three COVID-19 cases were reported from Nagaland on Monday morning. The three had returned to the state from Chennai. While two are symptomatic, one is asymptomatic. “Our appeal is that do not stigmatise our patients and be supportive of our health workers,” said Menukhol John, Principal secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland, adding that all three patients are stable at the moment.

Nagaland’s first case was reported a month ago, but the patient migrated to Guwahati, Assam shortly after. “These cases are not local but imported from travellers who have come back home but rest assured we have everybody on our radar and have gone in for active contact tracing,” he said.

Migrants along with their families wait outside a government school to get screened before boarding buses for their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in east Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Migrants along with their families wait outside a government school to get screened before boarding buses for their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in east Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Assam crosses 400-mark with 35 fresh cases

35 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday morning in Assam, bringing the state’s total tally to 427. These cases were reported from different districts spread across Assam: Golaghat, Kokrajhar Karimganj, Tinsukia, Sivasgar, Dhemaji and Jorhat. In the past 24 hours, 46 cases were reported in Assam.

As of Sunday evening, when active cases were at 352, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that 271 of them were those who had returned to Assam from other states. According to him, the state has carried out about 60,000 tests till Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is 427, out of which 363 are active and four have died.

A police man outside the station On Tuesday at Howrah Station. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) A police man outside the station On Tuesday at Howrah Station. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Days after the Karnataka government decided to ban the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu into the state, the step has resulted in the stalling of as many as 21,607 requests by people currently located in these states to enter Karnataka. These include 10,568 requests from Maharashtra and 10,351 from Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on May 18 ordered the state authorities to stop processing requests from people in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu to enter into Karnataka, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases among returnees.

A motorcyclist wearing a protective mask travels past shuttered stores and businesses on a deserted street during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at a town in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg) A motorcyclist wearing a protective mask travels past shuttered stores and businesses on a deserted street during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at a town in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Earlier in March this year, the Karnataka government had barred the entry of people from Kerala, amid the detection of over 100 positive cases in the neighboring district of Kasargod. The matter was resolved after an elected representative from Kerala approached the courts. Following the intervention of the Supreme Court the Karnataka government allowed movement of essential services on the basis of medical clearances.

70 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 7,100 and fatalities at 163. “As many as 70 fresh cases were reported in the state,” additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh said. Of the 70 fresh cases, Pali recorded 25 cases followed by 22 in Sikar, 11 in Jaipur, seven in Kota, five in Alwar, one each in Dholpur and Swai Madhopur, officials said.

Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

A total of 3,856 patients have recovered and 3,420 have been discharged. There are 3,081 active cases in the state as of now, they said.

Jaipur had recorded 78 deaths and 1,826 positive cases in the state followed by 24 deaths and 1,224 cases in Jodhpur, according to state government data.

Hamirpur district continues to have over one-fourth cases in Himachal

Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Mumbai returnee, testing positive for the disease, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday. The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning, as per state government data.

The total number of infections in India rose to 1,38,845 on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The total number of infections in India rose to 1,38,845 on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The district now has 57 active cases out of total 142 active cases in the state. One COVID-19 patient has died and five have recovered, according to the data.

Bihar records 180 new COVID-19 cases, tally nearing 2,600

Bihar has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 districts, pushing the tally to 2,574 in the state, the health department said. Of the fresh cases, Nawada and East Champaran accounted for 11 each and the state capital Patna recorded four new infections, it said.

The health department, in a tweet late on Sunday evening, said,”63 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 2,574… We are ascertaining their trail of infection”. Earlier on Sunday, the state had registered 117 new positive cases and two fatalities due to the contagion, taking the death toll to 13.

Courier service boys at work in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Courier service boys at work in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

While the government has maintained that the low positivity rate (share of tests that yield positive cases) does not warrant more intensive testing for Covid, ICMR records show a steady rise in positivity rates over the last four weeks. More so in the last 10 days when migrant workers have started returning home on board Shramik Special trains.

ICMR records show that between April 16 and 28, the positivity rate slumped from 4.8 per cent to 3.0. But this began inching up since then to 7.0 at the end of day on May 23. Replying to a question from The Indian Express, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava admitted that rising positivity is a cause for concern.

Morning crowd at a market in Navi Mumbai on day one of Lockdown 4 on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Morning crowd at a market in Navi Mumbai on day one of Lockdown 4 on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In the nearly three months the Coronavirus has been in India, the one enduring trend has been the dominance of Maharashtra in the growth of Covid in the country. If anything, this has steadily strengthened with time.

An elderly man takes a walk amid the lockdown in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) An elderly man takes a walk amid the lockdown in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

On March 24, when the first countrywide national lockdown was imposed, Maharashtra had one-fifth of all the Coronavirus infections in the country. Two months later, as India’s caseload has gone past 1.3 lakh, Maharashtra’s share has increased to more than one-third. In the last ten days, more than 40 per cent of new infections detected in the country have come from Maharashtra.

Such is the dominance that whenever Maharashtra has managed to slow down its growth for a while, it has slowed the national growth rate as well. And, the opposite has been true as well. In fact, the curve for the national growth rate very closely resembles that of Maharashtra (see chart). Same is true when it comes to doubling time of cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd