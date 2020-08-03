Coronavirus India Updates, 03 August: Over 2 crore tests so far; Ravi Shankar self isolates after meeting Shah last week

The number of testing crossed the two-crore mark, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced. The number of testing crossed the two-crore mark, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced.

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. With 52,972 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, the total figure surged to 18,03,695 with the death toll at 38,135. The number of recoveries also increased to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of testing crossed the two-crore mark, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced. A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, the ICMR said.

India’s apex drug regulatory body has granted approvals to Serum Institute of India to conduct late-stage human trials for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India. The development comes after an expert committee on Friday recommended that SII be allowed to conduct these trials after it studied a revised proposal submitted by the Pune-headquartered firm.

A look at the other top developments here:

Ravi Shankar Prasad self isolates; met Amit Shah on Saturday

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source told news agency PTI. Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source added.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, is “clinically stable” and under observation at Manipal Hospital in Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, doctors said on Monday.

While his daughter, BS Aruna Devi, has also tested positive for the virus, his son Vijayendra went into quarantine for seven days today. In a tweet, he said that his father is asymptomatic and stable in the hospital.

Karnataka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days: Medical Education Minister

All those who met the Karnataka Chief Minister in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday, PTI reported. He added that those who came in contact with Yediyurappa in the past week are being traced.

Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Yediyurappa has “very mild cough and his chest is clear.” “I think eight to ten days,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency when asked how long the Chief Minister would have to remain in hospital.

Sudhakar said he is also getting himself tested as a few of his office staff had tested positive. “All those who met the Chief Minister in the last 3-4 days…ideally they should be quarantined till they receive their results/report. Those who came in contact with him in the couple of programmes will have to isolate themselves and subject themselves for testing,” the Minister said.

Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram Monday tested positive for coronavirus. While making the announcement on Twitter, Karti, the son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, said he was in home quarantine with mild symptoms, and urged his recent contacts to follow medical protocol.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” the Congress leader posted on the micro-blogging site.

Due to the novel coronavirus, veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti Monday said she would not attend the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Instead, Bharti said she would be on the banks of the Saryu river and visit the site and offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ after the event concludes.

Her announcement, made on Twitter, came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a couple of Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders tested positive for the disease. Bharti said she was worried about those attending the ceremony, “especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Ever since I heard that Home Minister Amit Shah and some UP leaders have tested positive for Covid-19, I’ve been worried for those who will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple. I’ve been especially worried for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Bharti tweeted.

Mizoram to treat infected security personnel, civilian patients at separate Covid hospitals

The Mizoram government has decided to treat infected security personnel and civilian patients at separate Covid hospitals in the state, an official said on Monday.

The decision in this regard was taken during an emergency meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Sunday in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases among security personnel posted in the northeastern state, the official told PTI.

Officials observed it was not “medically healthy” to treat infected security personnel and civilian patients at the same hospital, he said.

