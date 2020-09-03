Coronavirus India Unlock 4.0 Live Updates: Record jump in cases with over 83,000 detected in last 24 hours

Students being checked before appearing for the JEE exam at a Mohali centre on Wednesday. (Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally continued to rise on Thursday after over 83,000 fresh cases were registered, the highest single-day rise in cases so far. While the overall figure stood at 3,853,406, the death toll also increased from 66,333 to 67,376, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile as cities prepare to restart metro services from September 7 in phased manner under Unlock 4.0, there has been a growing chorus among some states on allowing local train services to resume. Local trains or suburban trains are lifelines for Mumbai and Kolkata, acting as a bridge for people who come to the city from districts.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the Centre over its guidelines of no lockdown imposition outside containment zones without prior consultation. “The implementing authority is the state government, you have to have trust on it; only issuing directions is not enough,” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo told reporters.