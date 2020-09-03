scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Coronavirus India Unlock 4.0 Live Updates: Record jump in cases with over 83,000 detected in last 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Unlock 4.0 News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally continued to rise on Thursday after over 83,000 fresh cases were registered in a single day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2020 1:03:18 pm
Students being checked before appearing for the JEE exam at a Mohali centre on Wednesday. (Jaipal Singh)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally continued to rise on Thursday after over 83,000 fresh cases were registered, the highest single-day rise in cases so far. While the overall figure stood at 3,853,406, the death toll also increased from 66,333 to 67,376, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile as cities prepare to restart metro services from September 7 in phased manner under Unlock 4.0, there has been a growing chorus among some states on allowing local train services to resume. Local trains or suburban trains are lifelines for Mumbai and Kolkata, acting as a bridge for people who come to the city from districts.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the Centre over its guidelines of no lockdown imposition outside containment zones without prior consultation. “The implementing authority is the state government, you have to have trust on it; only issuing directions is not enough,” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo told reporters.

Over 83,000 cases in 24 hours; overall tally above 3.8 million; more than 1,000 deaths in single day; metros to reopen from September 7. Get latest updates here.

13:03 (IST)03 Sep 2020
MNM Pondicherry unit president succumbs to Covid

Makkal Needhi Maiam state president and former legislator, Dr MAS Subramanian, died of coronavirus in Puducherry, official sources told news agency PTI. The 70-year old leader breathed his last at a private hospital. He is survived by a daughter. DMK President M K Stalin and MNM founder Kamal Haasan condoled the former MLA's death.

12:57 (IST)03 Sep 2020
Only 25% took JEE exam due to pandemic: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that only 25 per cent of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants in the state appeared for the test on Tuesday due to the Centre’s “adamant attitude” of holding examination amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have raised serious concern over the Centre’s decision to hold terminal examination for various courses in colleges and universities and also to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and JEE in September. Unfortunately, the Centre refused to postpone it,” she told reporters at Nabanna. She said, “The students had requested the Centre to postpone the exam for a few weeks, but their requests were turned down. Who has given the right to destroy the careers of students across the country? Why are they so adamant?”

12:52 (IST)03 Sep 2020
Metros to start stage-wise, Sept 7-12: Hardeep Singh Puri

Metro services will resume across the country, except Maharashtra, in a graded manner between September 7 and 12, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday, urging commuters to follow Covid-19 restrictions and “name and shame” those violating them. DA Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been worked out, under which commuters will have to wear masks, undergo thermal screening at stations, and can use only smart cards. Cash transactions will not be allowed inside stations. Both Puri and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra told a press conference that trains will skip stations where passengers are seen violating social distancing norms.

12:48 (IST)03 Sep 2020
NCP MP demands resumption of restaurant business in Maharashtra

NCP MP Supriya Sule today urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. On Monday, the state government had allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity. "@CMOMaharashtra, restaurants need to reopen considering the hardships of these businessmen. Required social distancing guidelines should also be issued. Requesting you to think empathetically of the businessmen and take a positive decision," Sule tweeted in Marathi.

12:46 (IST)03 Sep 2020
Covid-19 tally in India rises to 3,853,406

India's Covid-19 tally continued to rise on Thursday after over 83,000 fresh cases were registered in a single day. While the overall figure stood at 3,853,406, the death toll also increased from 66,333 to 67,376, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Travelling in Delhi metro will require passengers to keep alternate seats vacant.

With the Centre allowing gradual resumption of metro train services across the country under ‘Unlock 4.0’ from September 7, almost all the states with metro connectivity, except Maharashtra, are set to begin operations keeping in mind local requirements.

Announcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restarting metro services, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said multi-route metro networks should resume trains from September 7 in a graded manner so that all lines were operational by September 12. Metro stations in containment zones will remain closed.

Mandatory wearing of masks, thermal screening at entry gates, leaving alternate seats vacant — travelling in metro trains amid the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to be the same.

