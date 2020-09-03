Coronavirus India Unlock 4.0 Live Updates: Record jump in cases with over 83,000 detected in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally continued to rise on Thursday after over 83,000 fresh cases were registered, the highest single-day rise in cases so far. While the overall figure stood at 3,853,406, the death toll also increased from 66,333 to 67,376, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile as cities prepare to restart metro services from September 7 in phased manner under Unlock 4.0, there has been a growing chorus among some states on allowing local train services to resume. Local trains or suburban trains are lifelines for Mumbai and Kolkata, acting as a bridge for people who come to the city from districts.
On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the Centre over its guidelines of no lockdown imposition outside containment zones without prior consultation. “The implementing authority is the state government, you have to have trust on it; only issuing directions is not enough,” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo told reporters.
Makkal Needhi Maiam state president and former legislator, Dr MAS Subramanian, died of coronavirus in Puducherry, official sources told news agency PTI. The 70-year old leader breathed his last at a private hospital. He is survived by a daughter. DMK President M K Stalin and MNM founder Kamal Haasan condoled the former MLA's death.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that only 25 per cent of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants in the state appeared for the test on Tuesday due to the Centre’s “adamant attitude” of holding examination amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have raised serious concern over the Centre’s decision to hold terminal examination for various courses in colleges and universities and also to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and JEE in September. Unfortunately, the Centre refused to postpone it,” she told reporters at Nabanna. She said, “The students had requested the Centre to postpone the exam for a few weeks, but their requests were turned down. Who has given the right to destroy the careers of students across the country? Why are they so adamant?”
Metro services will resume across the country, except Maharashtra, in a graded manner between September 7 and 12, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday, urging commuters to follow Covid-19 restrictions and “name and shame” those violating them. DA Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been worked out, under which commuters will have to wear masks, undergo thermal screening at stations, and can use only smart cards. Cash transactions will not be allowed inside stations. Both Puri and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra told a press conference that trains will skip stations where passengers are seen violating social distancing norms.
NCP MP Supriya Sule today urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. On Monday, the state government had allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity. "@CMOMaharashtra, restaurants need to reopen considering the hardships of these businessmen. Required social distancing guidelines should also be issued. Requesting you to think empathetically of the businessmen and take a positive decision," Sule tweeted in Marathi.
