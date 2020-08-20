Coronavirus India Live Updates: Cases inching towards 28-lakh mark, deaths near 53,000, but positivity rate down
Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 64,531 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,092 deaths taking the total to 27,67,274 cases including 20,37,871 recoveries and 52,889 deaths.
Swab testing for coronavirus in Lucknow (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: While the country is inching towards the 28 lakh-mark in total number of coronavirus cases, for the first time since May, the overall positivity rate has begun to decline, indicating that, out of those who are being tested, far lesser number of people are being found infected now than earlier.
In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 64,531 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,092 deaths taking the total to 27,67,274 cases including 20,37,871 recoveries (about 73.6 per cent of total cases) and 52,889 deaths. However, the positivity rate has come to 8.72 per cent now, after rising steadily for the last three months. The positivity rate had reached a peak of 9.01 per cent on August 9. While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, Kerala is seeing a worrisome trend, with the state’s tally crossing the 50,000-mark after recording the highest daily surge of 2,333 infections.
Globally, over 22 million people have been infected with the virus so far, including over 7.8 lakh who died, with the most number of cases (5,507,556) and deaths (1,72,511) reported from the United States, followed by Brazil and India. Amid a worldwide race to produce an effective vaccine against Covid-19, Australia has assured it will offer the vaccine, if and when available, free to all its citizens, while Pope Francis warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine, as countries stake claim to first doses.
A migrant labourer with her child returning to the city for work looks for transport in New Delhi(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
High humidity can extend the airborne lifetime of medium-sized virus-laden droplets by as much as 23 times, according to a study which suggests that maintaining physical distancing would significantly remediate the spread of COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread through natural respiratory activities, such as breathing, talking and coughing, but little is known about how the virus is transported through the air, the researchers said.
The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, analysed how airflow and fluid flow affect exhaled droplets that can contain the virus.
The model developed by researchers at the University of Missouri in the US includes a more accurate description of air turbulence that affects an exhaled droplet's trajectory.
"If the virus load associated with the droplets is proportional to the volume, almost 70 per cent of the virus would be deposited on the ground during a cough," said study author Binbin Wang.
Coronavirus vaccine update
India has asked developers of three vaccines that are currently undergoing human trials in the country to disclose estimates of the price at which their respective vaccines can be made available.
Two Indian companies, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Ahmedebad-based Zydus Cadila, are carrying out phase-1 and phase-2 human trials of their vaccine candidates. A third candidate, being developed by pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University, has also been approved for human trials in India, which are expected to begin soon.
NITI Aayog member V K Paul, who also heads the national expert group on vaccine administration, on Tuesday said the trials of the three vaccine candidates were “on track”, and that it was being reviewed regularly.
“Pricing is perhaps complex because some of them (candidate vaccines) are at an early stage (of development). This information will be refined as we move along. There is no firm information. But we have asked about the price range (of the potential vaccines) from individual manufacturers,” Paul said.
Pune-bases Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, has entered into an agreement with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which will enable it to make vaccines available for about Rs 240 per dose. According to this agreement, Serum would produce 100 million doses of one of the vaccines that would eventually become successful for supply to middle and low income countries. It is expected that at least 50 per cent of this tranche would be supplied within India.
Meanwhile, state-owned Chinese company Sinopharm has claimed that a candidate vaccine it is developing would be available in the market by December this year, and would be priced lower than 1,000 yuan (about Rs 10,000) for two doses, according to a report in The Global Times.
The vaccine being developed by Sinopharm is in phase-3 human trials which is being carried out in United Arab Emirates. It is one of the six Chinese vaccines that are currently undergoing human trials.