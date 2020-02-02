Coronavirus outbreak: India suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens

The first batch of Indian nationals was transported from Wuhan, China, in a flight arranged by Air India The first batch of Indian nationals was transported from Wuhan, China, in a flight arranged by Air India

On a day the death toll due to novel coronavirus touched 304 in China, India Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China, also invalidating e-visas already issued.

“Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect,” the Indian Embassy announced.

“This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid,” the Indin Embassy said. Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates

“All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, as well as the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities,” the statement further said.

The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far. About 14,380 cases of the virus have been reported from China alone. The Philippines Sunday reported the first death outside China, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, India’s second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, three days after a first case was reported from Thrissur district. The patient is a student from Wuhan and came to India on Jan 24.

Earlier in the day, India airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city. On Saturday, Air India’s special flight evacuated 324 people — comprising 211 students, 110 working professionals, and three minors — from Wuhan to Delhi. Those flown down to India also included seven Maldivians. None of them have tested positive for the virus.

