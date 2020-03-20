Coronavirus: India sets up wellness facility for Indian pilgrims stuck in Iran

The facility has been set up with the help of Iranian authorities. (Source: @India_in_Iran) The facility has been set up with the help of Iranian authorities. (Source: @India_in_Iran)

The Indian embassy in Iran has set up a “wellness facility” in Qom to take care of the coronavirus-infected Indian pilgrims. On Wednesday, the government had said 255 Indians in Iran had tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility has been set up with the help of Iranian authorities.

The Indian embassy tweeted on Thursday, “In cooperation with #health authorities in Qom set up a wellness facility to take care of & undertake 24/7 supervision of infected Indian pilgrims. The hygienic facility, surrounded by greenery, has ample space for the pilgrims to walk around.”

It also said two full-time and eight part-time Indian student volunteers are helping out dedicated Iranian medical personnel at the facility.

“All meals are being provided to the pilgrims by the Embassy. We are grateful to the Iranian authorities for their continued cooperation in this endeavor,” the embassy said in another tweet.

In a written reply on Wednesday, the government told the Lok Sabha, “The Indian Embassies in respective countries are in touch with the Indian citizens regarding appropriate medical attention, in cooperation with local authorities.”

According to sources, there was no change in the government position that they will bring back only those Indians who test negative for COVID-19. In line with this stand, on Wednesday, 195 Indians who had tested negative for an infection were brought back by a special aircraft from Iran and taken to an Army facility in Jaisalmer. With Wednesday’s evacuation, the government has so far brought back 584 Indians from Iran.

