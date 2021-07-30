scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

India reports 44,230 Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

The country’s overall caseload has risen to more than 3.15 crore, while the death toll stands at over 4.23 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2021 10:45:05 am
Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar station, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India reported 44,230 new Covid-19 cases and 555 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country’s overall caseload has gone up to over 3.15 crore (3,15,72,344), while the death toll stands at over 4.23 lakh (4,23,217).

The number of active cases in the country registered an increase for the third consecutive day, data showed. The number of active cases has gone up to 4,05,155, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the recovery rate stood at 97.38 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to over 3.07 crore, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid today

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic is set to take place in the Lok Sabha on Friday. N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut are expected to “raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it.”, news agency PTI reported.

A discussion on the pandemic was held in the beginning of the Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha. The government had then strongly defended its strategy to combat Covid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement