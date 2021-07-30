India reports 44,230 Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 44,230 new Covid-19 cases and 555 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country’s overall caseload has gone up to over 3.15 crore (3,15,72,344), while the death toll stands at over 4.23 lakh (4,23,217).

The number of active cases in the country registered an increase for the third consecutive day, data showed. The number of active cases has gone up to 4,05,155, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the recovery rate stood at 97.38 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to over 3.07 crore, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid today

A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic is set to take place in the Lok Sabha on Friday. N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut are expected to “raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it.”, news agency PTI reported.

A discussion on the pandemic was held in the beginning of the Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha. The government had then strongly defended its strategy to combat Covid.