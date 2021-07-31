scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
India records 41,649 new Covid cases; active cases rise for 4th day

Active cases recorded a slight rise for the fourth consecutive day. The country’s tally of active cases presently stands at 4,08,920.

Updated: July 31, 2021 9:48:56 am
India covid numbers, India coronavirus, Covid-19 numbers India, India Covid caseload, India covid deaths, India oxygen shortage, Indian Express newsA health worker administers a dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

India recorded 41,649 coronavirus cases and 593 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload is now at 3,16,13,993, while the death toll stands at 4,23,810. 

Active cases recorded a slight rise for the fourth consecutive day. The country’s tally of active cases presently stands at 4,08,920. A majority of the fresh cases have been contributed by Kerala, which is battling a surge. Out of the total active caseload, 1.61 lakh are from Kerala. 

Meanwhile, the recent controversy over the government’s claim that there were no recorded Covid deaths due to a lack of oxygen sparked a furore in Parliament yet again. In a written response in the Assembly, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said no deaths in the state had been directly attributed to the lack of oxygen.

